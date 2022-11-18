Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bill's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

333 S Montezuma St

Prescott, AZ 86303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Build Your Own 1/3 lb Burger
Fish Taco

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries, chili, Cheddar, onions

Bavarian Soft Baked Pretzel

Bavarian Soft Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

Homemade Fried Pickles

Homemade Fried Pickles

$8.25

Beer battered pickle spears, housemade ranch

Oyster Appetizer

Oyster Appetizer

$9.50

4 pan-fried oysters, cocktail & tartar sauces

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Topped with cheese and onions

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Zucchini

$7.00

Basket of Onion Straws

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.50+

Spring mix, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, banana peppers

Candied Pecan & Orange Chipotle Salad

Candied Pecan & Orange Chipotle Salad

$6.50+

Spring mix, candied pecans, jicama, mandarin oranges, avocado, cilantro

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine, parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Specialty Burgers

Onion Smashed Peppercorn

Onion Smashed Peppercorn

$11.00

Cracked peppercorn, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss

BBQ

BBQ

$11.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, onion ring

Black N' Blue

$11.00
Portlander

Portlander

$11.00

Ham, bacon, caramelized onions, fried egg, Cheddar, goop sauce

Guacamole Pepper Jack

Guacamole Pepper Jack

$11.00

Pepper Jack, guacamole, roasted bell peppers

Big Smack

Big Smack

$11.00

Cheddar, goop sauce, shredded lettuce

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island

Patty Melt

$10.50
Chili Size

Chili Size

$11.00

Open faced with Cheddar, chili and onions

Build Your Own

Build Your Own 1/3 lb Burger

Build Your Own 1/3 lb Burger

$8.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Pepper Jack, buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch, lettuce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, teriyaki, mango salsa, Asian coleslaw

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, Swiss, ham, goop sauce

BLT

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled soudough

BBQ Garden Burger

BBQ Garden Burger

$9.50

Vegan veggie patty, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, banana peppers

Guacamole Black Bean Burger

Guacamole Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Black bean patty, guacamole, Pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers

Gino's Favorite Garden Burger

Gino's Favorite Garden Burger

$9.50

Vegan veggie patty, Asiago, caramelized onions. mushrooms

Reuben

$10.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island on toasted rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Bill's Favorites

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Beer-battered white fish, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fish & Rice Plate

Fish & Rice Plate

$12.25

Baked white fish, rice & coleslaw (or substitute a house salad). Preparation Choices: Butter, Parsley & Almonds or Blackened with Chipotle Crema

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$11.50+

2 beer-battered fish tacos topped with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.

Avocado Taco

Avocado Taco

$11.50+

2 tacos with fresh avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, red onion, red bell peppers and shredded Cheddar on corn tortillas. Add chicken $3.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$11.50+

2 carnitas tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and cabbage mix on corn tortillas. Served with rice and coleslaw.

Salmon & Rice Plate

Salmon & Rice Plate

$15.25

6 oz Salmon served with jasmine rice & coleslaw. (salad may be substituted) Preparation Choices: Baked with dill cream sauce or Grilled with teriyaki and mango salsa, Asian sweet chili, Thai peanut, or bbq Sauce

Chicken & Rice Plate

Chicken & Rice Plate

$10.50

Grilled chicken with rice and coleslaw. Sauce Choices: teriyaki w/ mango salsa, Asian sweet chili, Thai peanut, or bbq sauce

Oyster Plate

Oyster Plate

$13.25

5 pan-fried oysters, rice and coleslaw

Fried Oyster Po Boy Sandwich

Fried Oyster Po Boy Sandwich

$11.00

Beer-battered white fish and oysters, coleslaw, tartar sauce

NA Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$3.00
Hi-C Pink Lemonade

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.00
Regular Iced Tea

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00
Kids Drinks

Kids Drinks

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Raspberry Ice Tea, Hi-C Pink Lemonade, Diet Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange, Ice Tea, Milk, Chocolate Milk, Orange Juice

Coffee

Coffee

$2.85

Rootbeer

$3.75

Pellegrino

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.85

Desserts

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$7.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo, Root Beer, Orange Fanta. Make it a Malt! $.50

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.75

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce and whipped cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.25

New York-style cheesecake with choice of topping and whipped cream.

Rootbeer Float

$6.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

includes one side

Kids Dino Nuggets

Kids Dino Nuggets

$6.00

includes one side

Kids Mini Burger

Kids Mini Burger

$6.50

includes one side

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

includes one side

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Chipotle, sour cream cream cheese

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Mayo, buttermilk, ketchup

Side Of Goop

$0.50

Sour cream, Mayo, Sweet Pickle Relish, yellow mustard, honey, white vinager

Side Of Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Of Curry Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey, dijon mustard, curry powder, cayenne pepper

Side Of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Asian Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Allen

$0.50

Sour cream, cream cheese, horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon

Pico

Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sides

Side of fries

$3.00

Side of sweet potato fries

$4.00

Side of onion straws

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup Chilli

$3.50

Side of rice

$3.00

Asian Coleslaw

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Employee T-shirt

$13.00

Employee Hat

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico. This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place. At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.

Location

333 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303

Directions

Gallery
Bill's Grill image
Bill's Grill image
Bill's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vibes Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
216 S. Montezuma St. Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
orange star4.0 • 704
106 W Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits - Whiskey Row
orange starNo Reviews
202 South Montezuma Street Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River Tavern LLC
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Montezuma St Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Burger - Prescott - Depot Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
150 E Sheldon St # 111 Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
BiGA
orange starNo Reviews
623 Miller Valley Road Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prescott

Wildflower - 007 Prescott
orange star4.5 • 1,808
3201 State Highway 69 Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
orange star4.0 • 704
106 W Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
The Point Bar & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 454
114 N Montezuma st Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0249 - Prescott
orange star5.0 • 9
3180 Willow Creek Prescott, AZ 86301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prescott
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston