Billy's Chowder House

FOOD
Chowder, Stews & Soups
Cup of Clam Chowder (8oz)
An 8oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder. A rich broth of cream, milk and butter with chopped clams, potatoes and onions. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk
Cup Haddock Chowder (8oz)
An 8oz serving of Billy's Haddock Chowder. fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with1 package of soup crackers (wheat),salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Cup Seafood Stew (8oz)
An 8oz serving of Billy's Seafood Stew. A seafood lover's delight...a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in cream base. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers(Wheat),salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat
Cup Lobster Stew (8oz)
An 8oz serving of Billy's Lobster Stew. Lobster meat sauteed in butter in a cream base. A rich and delicious delight. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers(wheat), salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat
Cup Soup of the Day (8oz)
an 8oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergen: Soy, Wheat
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk
Bowl of Haddock Chowder (16oz)
a 16oz serving of chowder with fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Bowl of Seafood Stew (16oz)
a 16oz serving of seafood stew....a seafood lovers delight with a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in a cream base. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat
Bowl of Lobster Stew (16oz)
a 16oz serving of Billy's lobster stew...lobster meat sauteed in butter, finished with cream and milk. A rich delicious delight worth the drive from anywhere. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers(Wheat), salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat
Bowl Soup of the Day
an 8oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Soy, Wheat
Quart of Clam Chowder (32oz)
a 32oz serving of Billy's famous clam chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk
Quart Haddock Chowder (32oz)
a 32oz serving of chowder with fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Quart Lobster Stew (32oz)
a 32oz serving of Billy's lobster stew...lobster meat sauteed in butter, finished with cream and milk. A rich delicious delight worth the drive from anywhere. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat
Quart of Seafood Stew (32oz)
a 32oz serving of seafood stew....a seafood lovers delight with a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in a cream base. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat
Quart Soup of the Day
an 32oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers(Wheat), salt & pepper. Allergen: Soy, Wheat
Signature Salads
Caesar Salad
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese Allergens: Fish, Eggs, Soy
Billy's Cobb Salad
mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, guacamole, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Egg
Cornucopia Salad
mixed greens, roasted walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, mandarin orange slices and dried cranberries. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing Allergens: Tree Nuts
Billy's Garden Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, tri-color peppers, kalamata olives, white cheddar cubes and diced pickle. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Milk
Side Garden Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, tri-color peppers, white cheddar cubes and Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Milk
Side Caesar Salad
fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese Allergens: Fish, Eggs, Soy
Things to Share
Fried Sides
Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish
Small Onion Rings
fresh cut onions tossed in Billy's signature seasoned breading and fried golden brown.. ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Large Onion Rings
fresh cut onions tossed in Billy's signature seasoned breading and fried golden brown... **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
six sea scallops are a true treat from the sea...these sea scallops are wrapped with fresh bacon and baked over a bed of spinach. Contains: Shellfish
Bucket 1# Steamed Clams
a 1 pound serving of steamed Northern Maine clams...served with warmed butter and hot clam broth. Contains: Shellfish
Small Mozzarella Sticks
5 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Large Mozzarella Sticks
8 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce. *Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Shrimp Cocktail
5 cooked and chilled shrimp served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce. Allergen: Shellfish
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
juicy mushroom caps filled with Billy's delicious seafood stuffing, then baked with butter...a must try. Allergen: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Milk
Fried Mushrooms
whole button mushrooms hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with our homemade honey dill dressing. ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Steamed Mussels
a succulent delight...steamed mussels sauteed in a garlic wine sauce Allergen: Shellfish
Haddock Bites
herb panko fried haddock pieces served with 2 ounces of tartar sauce. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Crispy Chicken Wings
9 breaded chicken wings fried golden brown....try them plain or tossed in buffalo sauce **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles
lightly breaded calamari rings & tentacles fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce. Allergen: Fish **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Stuffed Clams (4)
diced sea clams, onions, seasoned bread crumbs, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy Allergen: Shellfish
Sriracha Chix Tenders
chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown, slathered in sriracha bbq sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce. *Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy Fry oil shared with Shellfish
Plain Chicken Tenders
plain chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown then slathered in buffalo sauce...served with your choice of dipping sauce. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
From the Land
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
An 8oz. boneless all natural chicken breast prepared with our herb blend or your choice of plain, bbq, cajun, buffalo or teriyaki style. ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish
Land & Sea
a 5oz. grilled filet mignon mated with five large grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides. ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish
New York Strip Steak
hand trimmed, 10oz. lean choice beef, cut daily and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of 2 sides ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish
Small Fried Chicken Finger Dinner
all natural chicken strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish, Fish**
Large Fried Chicken Finger Dinner
all natural chicken strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Pastabilities
Baked Chicken Mac & Cheese
Baked chicken breast in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Milk, Egg, Soy
Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese
savory lobster meat baked in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Baked Plain Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta baked in a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Sautéed Shrimp Scampi
8 large shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic in extra virgin olive oil , white wine and lemon served over cavatappi pasta Allergens: Shellfish, Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Seaworthy
Small Baked Haddock
fresh North Atlantic haddock filet delicately baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Fish, Milk
Large Baked Haddock
fresh North Atlantic haddock filet delicately baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Milk
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Fresh North Atlantic haddock filet baked over Billy's seafood stuffing, baked in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and Panko bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Milk
Baked Seafood Sampler
This sampler has 2 large baked stuffed shrimp, baked scallops and haddock in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Milk
Baked Salmon
sustainable maine salmon filet baked with garlic & herbs & extra virgin olive oil. served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Soy
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
6 large shrimp filled with Billy's seafood stuffing, then baked in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and Panko bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Milk
Grilled Swordfish
A fresh swordfish steak basted with garlic & herbs and extra virgin olive oil, then grilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Fish, Soy
Small Baked Sea Scallops
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk
Large Baked Sea Scallops
plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk
Lobster
Lobster Dinner
A fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with( Dairy)drawn butter and lemon Allergen: Shelfish
Shore Dinner
A hearty Long Shoreman's meal...a cup of clam or fish chowder, steamed clams and a fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with(Dairy) drawn butter and lemon Allergen: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat
Lazy Lobster
from a one and a quarter pound lobster be lazy and let us pick the meat out of the shell and saute' it in (Dairy)butter for you. Allergen: Shellfish, Dairy
Baked Stuffed Lobster
a one and a quarter pound Maine lobster split and stuffed with Billy’s seafood stuffing then baked to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergen: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Dairy
Twin Lobster Special
two, fresh one pound boiled Maine lobsters served with (Dairy)drawn butter and lemon wedge and your choice of 2 sides. Allergen: Shellfish, Dairy
1lb Lobster Dinner
Fried Seafood Platters
Small Fried Clam Strip Dinner
Hand breaded fresh clam strips fried golden brown in Canola, Corn & Soy Oil and served with two sides, lemon and tartar sauce. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Large Fried Clam Strip Dinner
Hand breaded fresh clam strips fried golden brown in Canola, Corn & Soy Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish, Fish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Small Fried Haddock Dinner
Fresh North Atlantic haddock filets hand breaded then fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn oil … served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Large Fried Haddock Dinner
Fresh North Atlantic haddock filets hand breaded then fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn oil … served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Medium Half & Half Platter
Your choice of two of the following; whole belly clams, haddock, shrimp, sea scallops or chicken fingers hand breaded & fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish
Large Half & Half Platter
Your choice of two of the following; whole belly clams, haddock, shrimp, sea scallops or chicken fingers hand breaded & fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish
Small Fried Sea Scallop Dinner
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner
Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce*Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Small Fried Shrimp Dinner
Hand breaded medium sized shrimp fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Large Fried Shrimp Dinner
Hand breaded medium sized shrimp fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Small Whole Belly Clam Dinner
Hand breaded whole belly clams fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Large Fried Whole Belly Clam Dinner
Hand breaded whole belly clams fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Billy's Fried Famous Platter
A full pound of favorites in this combination... these items are freshly hand breaded and fried in Canola, Soy, Corn oil to a perfect golden brown that includes whole belly clams, shrimp, sea scallops and haddock served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.... …*No Substitutions* *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Fried Oysters Dinner
Hand breaded fresh shucked oysters fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Fish & Chips
the classic...hand breaded haddock pieces, fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil...served with cole slaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Sandwiches & Rolls
Junior Lobster Roll
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 3oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise Allergens: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Egg
Large Lobster Roll
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 6oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise Allergens: Shellfish, Wheat, Milk,Soy, Egg
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
boneless all natural chicken breast grilled with your choice of seasoning, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy
Fried Chicken Sandwich
hand breaded boneless all natural chicken breast fried golden brown, then tossed in your choice of sauce, served on a fresh bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Billy's Tacos
three soft taco shells with your choice of lightly spiced fried haddock OR chicken OR shrimp, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pickled cabbage. sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfishs: Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy
Fried Fish Sandwich
hand breaded, fresh North Atlantic haddock filet fried golden brown, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato and tartar sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Fish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Baked Fish Sandwich
a baked, fresh North Atlantic haddock filet served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on the side. Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Soy
Burger
a half pound, 100% fresh angus beef patty, flame-broiled your way, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with choices for cheese, other toppings and condiments Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
The Billy Burger
a half pound 100% fresh angus beef patty flame broiled your way, served on a fresh bulkie roll with melted cheddar and swiss cheese then smothered with a bacon honey onion relish Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Milk
Reuben
Haddock Reuben
Fried Haddock, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on grilled sourdough rye **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Fish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll
whole belly clams hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Baked Haddock Reuben
Baked Haddock, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on grilled sourdough rye Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Milk, Soy
Fried Clam Strip Roll
clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Fried Sea Scallop Roll
plump and juicy sea scallops hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with tartar sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
Fried Shrimp Roll
medium shrimp hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and cocktail sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy
BLT
crisp bacon with fresh lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk
Junior Tuna Salad Roll
tuna mixed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled hot dog bun Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Large Tuna Salad Roll
tuna mixed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled hot dog bun Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Double Hot Dog
2 all beef hot dogs served on grilled hot dog buns with your choice of condiments Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Hot Dog
this all beef hot dog is served on a grilled hot dog bun with your choice of condiment. Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Grilled Cheese
your choice of bread grilled with three slices of cheese Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy
Veggie Burger
a flame broiled meatless patty served on a fresh bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
fried all natural chicken tenders served with your choice of 1 side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish* Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish
Kids Hamburger
4oz beef patty cooked well done served on a bulkie roll with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
Kids Cheese Burger
a 4oz beef patty cooked well done served on a bulkie roll with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese and your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
Kids Hot Dog
an all beef hot dog served in a grilled hot dog roll with your choice of 1 side Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
Kids Grilled Cheese
a grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of cheese and your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg
Kids Mac & Cheese
7 oz portion of Kraft Macaroni and cheese Allergens: Wheat Milk
Kids Fish & Chips
hand breaded haddock pieces, fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil...served with fries, tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Sides
Small French Fries
Potato fries cooked golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil... *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish
Large French Fries
Potato fries fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish
Baked Potato
Side of Rice
Long Grain white rice Allergen: Milk
Veg of the day
Side Cole Slaw
Side of Seafood Stuffing Side
prepared with a mixture of Panko bread crumbs, spices and bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Milk, Soy
$ Dressing 4oz
XTRA Condiments and Dressings
***ALLERGIES***
PLEASE CALL (207) 646-7558 IF YOU HAVE ANY TYPE OF ALLERGIES TO FOOD
