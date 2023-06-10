Billy's Chowder House

Billy's Fried Famous Platter

$33.99

A full pound of favorites in this combination... these items are freshly hand breaded and fried in Canola, Soy, Corn oil to a perfect golden brown that includes whole belly clams, shrimp, sea scallops and haddock served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.... …*No Substitutions* *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish