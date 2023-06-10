Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy's Chowder House

1 Review

$$

216 Mile Road

Wells, ME 04090

FOOD

Chowder, Stews & Soups

Cup = 8ozBowl = 16oz (2 Cups)Quart = 32oz (2 Bowls)Comes with Soup Crackers (Wheat), Salt, Pepper.*Gluten Sensitive", Allergen: Wheat (crackers), Shellfish, Milk

Cup of Clam Chowder (8oz)

$7.99

An 8oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder. A rich broth of cream, milk and butter with chopped clams, potatoes and onions. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk

Cup Haddock Chowder (8oz)

$7.99

An 8oz serving of Billy's Haddock Chowder. fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with1 package of soup crackers (wheat),salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Cup Seafood Stew (8oz)

$12.99

An 8oz serving of Billy's Seafood Stew. A seafood lover's delight...a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in cream base. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers(Wheat),salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat

Cup Lobster Stew (8oz)

$13.99

An 8oz serving of Billy's Lobster Stew. Lobster meat sauteed in butter in a cream base. A rich and delicious delight. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers(wheat), salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat

Cup Soup of the Day (8oz)

$5.99

an 8oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergen: Soy, Wheat

Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)

$11.99

a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk

Bowl of Haddock Chowder (16oz)

$10.99

a 16oz serving of chowder with fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Bowl of Seafood Stew (16oz)

$21.99

a 16oz serving of seafood stew....a seafood lovers delight with a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in a cream base. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat

Bowl of Lobster Stew (16oz)

$22.99

a 16oz serving of Billy's lobster stew...lobster meat sauteed in butter, finished with cream and milk. A rich delicious delight worth the drive from anywhere. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers(Wheat), salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

an 8oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Soy, Wheat

Quart of Clam Chowder (32oz)

$23.99

a 32oz serving of Billy's famous clam chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Gluten free**, Allergen: Shellfish, Milk

Quart Haddock Chowder (32oz)

$22.99

a 32oz serving of chowder with fresh haddock cooked in a cream base with potatoes and onions. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Quart Lobster Stew (32oz)

$43.99

a 32oz serving of Billy's lobster stew...lobster meat sauteed in butter, finished with cream and milk. A rich delicious delight worth the drive from anywhere. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat

Quart of Seafood Stew (32oz)

$41.99

a 32oz serving of seafood stew....a seafood lovers delight with a blend of lobster, shrimp, scallops and haddock in a cream base. Comes with 4 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper. **Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Milk, Wheat

Quart Soup of the Day

$16.99

an 32oz serving of ###Soup Name (description)### Comes with soup crackers(Wheat), salt & pepper. Allergen: Soy, Wheat

Signature Salads

served with rolls & butter

Caesar Salad

$10.99

fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese Allergens: Fish, Eggs, Soy

Billy's Cobb Salad

$15.99

mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, guacamole, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Egg

Cornucopia Salad

$15.99

mixed greens, roasted walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, mandarin orange slices and dried cranberries. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing Allergens: Tree Nuts

Billy's Garden Salad

$10.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, tri-color peppers, kalamata olives, white cheddar cubes and diced pickle. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Milk

Side Garden Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, tri-color peppers, white cheddar cubes and Comes with 2 ounces of dressing. Allergens: Milk

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

fresh hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with croutons in our house made caesar dressing, finished with grated parmesan cheese Allergens: Fish, Eggs, Soy

Things to Share

Fried Sides

Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish

Small Onion Rings

$11.99

fresh cut onions tossed in Billy's signature seasoned breading and fried golden brown.. ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Large Onion Rings

$13.99

fresh cut onions tossed in Billy's signature seasoned breading and fried golden brown... **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.99

six sea scallops are a true treat from the sea...these sea scallops are wrapped with fresh bacon and baked over a bed of spinach. Contains: Shellfish

Bucket 1# Steamed Clams

$19.99

a 1 pound serving of steamed Northern Maine clams...served with warmed butter and hot clam broth. Contains: Shellfish

Small Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

5 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Large Mozzarella Sticks

$14.99

8 mozzarella cheese sticks coated with an Italian breading and fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce. *Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

5 cooked and chilled shrimp served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce. Allergen: Shellfish

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

juicy mushroom caps filled with Billy's delicious seafood stuffing, then baked with butter...a must try. Allergen: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Milk

Fried Mushrooms

$11.99

whole button mushrooms hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with our homemade honey dill dressing. ***Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Steamed Mussels

$14.99

a succulent delight...steamed mussels sauteed in a garlic wine sauce Allergen: Shellfish

Haddock Bites

$14.99

herb panko fried haddock pieces served with 2 ounces of tartar sauce. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.99

9 breaded chicken wings fried golden brown....try them plain or tossed in buffalo sauce **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles

$15.99

lightly breaded calamari rings & tentacles fried golden brown, served with our own marinara sauce. Allergen: Fish **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Stuffed Clams (4)

$15.99

diced sea clams, onions, seasoned bread crumbs, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy Allergen: Shellfish

Sriracha Chix Tenders

$14.99

chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown, slathered in sriracha bbq sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce. *Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy Fry oil shared with Shellfish

Plain Chicken Tenders

$14.99

plain chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.99

chicken tenders hand breaded, fried golden brown then slathered in buffalo sauce...served with your choice of dipping sauce. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

From the Land

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$18.99

An 8oz. boneless all natural chicken breast prepared with our herb blend or your choice of plain, bbq, cajun, buffalo or teriyaki style. ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish

Land & Sea

$31.99

a 5oz. grilled filet mignon mated with five large grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides. ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish

New York Strip Steak

$30.99

hand trimmed, 10oz. lean choice beef, cut daily and grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of 2 sides ***Our Grill is shared with Shellfish

Small Fried Chicken Finger Dinner

$17.99

all natural chicken strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish, Fish**

Large Fried Chicken Finger Dinner

$21.99

all natural chicken strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Pastabilities

Baked Chicken Mac & Cheese

$23.99

Baked chicken breast in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Milk, Egg, Soy

Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese

$31.99

savory lobster meat baked in a creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy

Baked Plain Mac & Cheese

$18.99

cavatappi pasta baked in a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buttery bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy

Sautéed Shrimp Scampi

$28.99

8 large shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic in extra virgin olive oil , white wine and lemon served over cavatappi pasta Allergens: Shellfish, Milk, Wheat, Egg, Soy

Seaworthy

Small Baked Haddock

$20.99

fresh North Atlantic haddock filet delicately baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Fish, Milk

Large Baked Haddock

$26.99

fresh North Atlantic haddock filet delicately baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Milk

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$28.99

Fresh North Atlantic haddock filet baked over Billy's seafood stuffing, baked in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and Panko bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Milk

Baked Seafood Sampler

$29.99

This sampler has 2 large baked stuffed shrimp, baked scallops and haddock in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Milk

Baked Salmon

$26.99

sustainable maine salmon filet baked with garlic & herbs & extra virgin olive oil. served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Fish, Soy

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

6 large shrimp filled with Billy's seafood stuffing, then baked in butter and lemon. (Seafood Stuffing with bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster mixed with spices and Panko bread crumbs). Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Milk

Grilled Swordfish

$29.99

A fresh swordfish steak basted with garlic & herbs and extra virgin olive oil, then grilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergens: Fish, Soy

Small Baked Sea Scallops

$27.99

plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk

Large Baked Sea Scallops

$32.99

plump and juicy sustainable Maine sea scallops baked in butter and lemon. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Allergens: Shellfish, Milk

Lobster

Lobster Dinner

$29.99

A fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with( Dairy)drawn butter and lemon Allergen: Shelfish

Shore Dinner

$50.99

A hearty Long Shoreman's meal...a cup of clam or fish chowder, steamed clams and a fresh one and a quarter pound boiled Maine lobster served with(Dairy) drawn butter and lemon Allergen: Shellfish, Fish, Milk, Wheat

Lazy Lobster

$34.99

from a one and a quarter pound lobster be lazy and let us pick the meat out of the shell and saute' it in (Dairy)butter for you. Allergen: Shellfish, Dairy

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$34.99

a one and a quarter pound Maine lobster split and stuffed with Billy’s seafood stuffing then baked to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides Allergen: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Dairy

Twin Lobster Special

$44.99

two, fresh one pound boiled Maine lobsters served with (Dairy)drawn butter and lemon wedge and your choice of 2 sides. Allergen: Shellfish, Dairy

1lb Lobster Dinner

$25.99Out of stock

Fried Seafood Platters

Small Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$21.99

Hand breaded fresh clam strips fried golden brown in Canola, Corn & Soy Oil and served with two sides, lemon and tartar sauce. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Large Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$25.99

Hand breaded fresh clam strips fried golden brown in Canola, Corn & Soy Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish, Fish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Small Fried Haddock Dinner

$20.99

Fresh North Atlantic haddock filets hand breaded then fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn oil … served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Large Fried Haddock Dinner

$24.99

Fresh North Atlantic haddock filets hand breaded then fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn oil … served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Medium Half & Half Platter

$27.99

Your choice of two of the following; whole belly clams, haddock, shrimp, sea scallops or chicken fingers hand breaded & fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish

Large Half & Half Platter

$31.99

Your choice of two of the following; whole belly clams, haddock, shrimp, sea scallops or chicken fingers hand breaded & fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish

Small Fried Sea Scallop Dinner

$25.99

Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Large Fried Sea Scallop Dinner

$32.99

Hand breaded fresh dry sea scallops fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce*Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Small Fried Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Hand breaded medium sized shrimp fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Large Fried Shrimp Dinner

$25.99

Hand breaded medium sized shrimp fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and cocktail sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Small Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$24.99

Hand breaded whole belly clams fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Large Fried Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$31.99

Hand breaded whole belly clams fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Billy's Fried Famous Platter

$33.99

A full pound of favorites in this combination... these items are freshly hand breaded and fried in Canola, Soy, Corn oil to a perfect golden brown that includes whole belly clams, shrimp, sea scallops and haddock served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.... …*No Substitutions* *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Fried Oysters Dinner

$27.99

Hand breaded fresh shucked oysters fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge and tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Fish & Chips

$18.99

the classic...hand breaded haddock pieces, fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil...served with cole slaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Sandwiches & Rolls

Sandwiches & Rolls are served with fries and a pickle.

Junior Lobster Roll

$25.99

nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 3oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise Allergens: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Egg

Large Lobster Roll

$36.99

nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 6oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise Allergens: Shellfish, Wheat, Milk,Soy, Egg

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

boneless all natural chicken breast grilled with your choice of seasoning, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

hand breaded boneless all natural chicken breast fried golden brown, then tossed in your choice of sauce, served on a fresh bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Billy's Tacos

$19.99

three soft taco shells with your choice of lightly spiced fried haddock OR chicken OR shrimp, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pickled cabbage. sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfishs: Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.99

hand breaded, fresh North Atlantic haddock filet fried golden brown, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato and tartar sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Fish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Baked Fish Sandwich

$16.99

a baked, fresh North Atlantic haddock filet served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce on the side. Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Soy

Burger

$17.99

a half pound, 100% fresh angus beef patty, flame-broiled your way, served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with choices for cheese, other toppings and condiments Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

The Billy Burger

$18.99

a half pound 100% fresh angus beef patty flame broiled your way, served on a fresh bulkie roll with melted cheddar and swiss cheese then smothered with a bacon honey onion relish Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Milk

Reuben

$15.99

Haddock Reuben

$16.99

Fried Haddock, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on grilled sourdough rye **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Fish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll

$22.99

whole belly clams hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Baked Haddock Reuben

$16.99

Baked Haddock, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on grilled sourdough rye Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Milk, Soy

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$16.99

clam strips hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and tartar sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Fried Sea Scallop Roll

$22.99

plump and juicy sea scallops hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with tartar sauce on the side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

Fried Shrimp Roll

$17.99

medium shrimp hand breaded and fried golden brown, served on a grilled hot dog bun with fries and cocktail sauce on the side **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish Allergens: Shellfish, Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy

BLT

$13.99

crisp bacon with fresh lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk

Junior Tuna Salad Roll

$12.99

tuna mixed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled hot dog bun Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy

Large Tuna Salad Roll

$16.99

tuna mixed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled hot dog bun Allergens: Fish, Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy

Double Hot Dog

$15.99

2 all beef hot dogs served on grilled hot dog buns with your choice of condiments Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy

Hot Dog

$10.99

this all beef hot dog is served on a grilled hot dog bun with your choice of condiment. Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

your choice of bread grilled with three slices of cheese Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy

Veggie Burger

$13.99

a flame broiled meatless patty served on a fresh bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato Allergens: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.99

fried all natural chicken tenders served with your choice of 1 side. **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish* Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy ***Allergen: Shellfish, Fish

Kids Hamburger

$11.99

4oz beef patty cooked well done served on a bulkie roll with your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

Kids Cheese Burger

$11.99

a 4oz beef patty cooked well done served on a bulkie roll with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese and your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

an all beef hot dog served in a grilled hot dog roll with your choice of 1 side Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

a grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of cheese and your choice of 1 side. Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Egg

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

7 oz portion of Kraft Macaroni and cheese Allergens: Wheat Milk

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.99

hand breaded haddock pieces, fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil...served with fries, tartar sauce *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Sides

Small French Fries

$4.99

Potato fries cooked golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil... *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish

Large French Fries

$5.99

Potato fries fried golden brown in Canola, Soy, Corn Oil. *Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy **Fry Oil is shared with shellfish ***Allergen: Fish, Shellfish

Baked Potato

$4.99

Side of Rice

$3.99

Long Grain white rice Allergen: Milk

Veg of the day

$4.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side of Seafood Stuffing Side

$8.99

prepared with a mixture of Panko bread crumbs, spices and bits of shrimp, scallops, haddock and lobster Allergens: Shellfish, Fish, Wheat, Milk, Soy

$ Dressing 4oz

$1.99

XTRA Condiments and Dressings

Desserts

Fudge Cake

$8.99

Blueberry Bisquit Sundae

$8.99

Cranberry Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.99

Cranberry Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Caramel Sundae

$6.99

Cocktails

BCH Rum Punch

$11.00Out of stock

Billy's famous Rum Punch. Our special blend of rums, light and dark and fruit juices. ****NOTE**** You must order food with your alcohol purchase per State of Maine Law.

***ALLERGIES***

PLEASE CALL (207) 646-7558 IF YOU HAVE ANY TYPE OF ALLERGIES TO FOOD

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the largest portions of the freshest seafood in Wells!

Website

Location

216 Mile Road, Wells, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
Billy's Chowder House image
Billy's Chowder House image
Billy's Chowder House image

