Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME

BREADS

ANNADAMA

$6.95+

AROOSTOOK WHEAT

$6.95+

BAGUETTE

$5.50

BULKY ROLLS

$8.00

DEMI BAGUETTE

$4.00

DINNER ROLL

$0.65

DINNER ROLL (6)

$4.25

DINNER ROLLS (12)

$7.50

DINNER ROLLS WHEAT (12)

$8.50

DINNER ROLLS WHEAT (6)

$4.25

FRENCH PEASANT

$6.95+

ITALIAN

$6.95+

MULTI-GRAIN

$6.95+

OLIVE

$6.95+

PAR-BAKED 16oz

$5.00

PAR-BAKED 8oz

$4.00

PIZZA DOUGH

$3.50

ROSEMARY

$6.95+

ROSEMARY ROLL

$0.75

ROSEMARY ROLLS (12)

$8.50

RYE

$6.95+

SUB ROLL

$1.25

SUB ROLLS (6)

$8.50

SPECIALTY BREAD

$8.00

PUMPKIN RAISIN

$6.95+

CINNAMON RAISIN

$6.95+

CINNAMON RAISIN ROLL

$0.85

CINNAMON RAISIN ROLLS (12)

$8.50

BREAKFAST

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chefs Choice Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.85

Crossaint

$3.65

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.85

Scones

$3.50

Single Fruit

$0.75

Turnover

$3.65

CAKES

Carrot Cake

$4.25+

Chocolate Cake

$3.95+

Vanilla Cake

$3.75+

DAY BAKE

Cookies 2pk

$4.00

Cookies Bagged

$12.95

Biscotti 2pk

$2.65

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Brownie

$3.25

Brownie (Walnut)

$3.55

Cheese Cake Slice

$4.25

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Coconut Bar

$3.25

Cookie 2 Pk

$4.00

Date Bar

$3.25

Dog Biscuit Pack

$4.25

Granola

$8.50

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Magic Bar

$3.25

Penuche Bar

$3.25

Raspberry Bar

$3.25

Tea Bread

$6.35

Tea Bread (Slice)

$1.25

DELI SALADS

12 Greek Pasta Salad

$5.95

12oz Asian Noodle Salad

$6.55

12oz Chicken Cranberry Salad

$7.55

12oz Chicken Tarragon Salad

$7.55

12oz Egg Salad

$7.25

12oz Macaroni Salad

$5.95

12oz Potato Salad

$5.95

12oz Tuna Salad

$7.55

5oz Macaroni Salad

$2.50

5oz Potato Salad

$2.50

PANINI

BLT Grilled Cheese

$9.55

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$9.95

Chicken & Pesto Panini

$9.75

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

$9.95

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$9.75

Classic BLT

$9.25

Cranberry Chicken Salad Panini

$9.65

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Ham & Granny Panini

$9.55

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

Tuna Melt

$9.75

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$9.95

Turkey Cuban

$9.95

SANDWICH

Roasted Turkey G&H

$9.75

Chicken Tarragon

$9.75

Chicken breast with walnuts and tarragon mixed with mayonaisse

Tuna Salad

$9.75

All white chunk tuna mixed with mayonaisse

Baked Ham

$9.75

BLT

$8.95

Egg Salad

$8.95

Fresh local eggs mixed with mayo

Chicken & Cranberry

$9.75

Chicken breast and cranberries mixed with mayonaisse

Veggie

$9.55

BYO

$9.55

Premade Sub

$9.95

Roastbeef

$13.95

SALADS

Chef Salad

$10.75

Garden Salad

$7.95

Spinach Salad

$10.75

SOUPS

8oz Soup

$6.95

12oz Soup

$7.95

32oz Soup

$15.75

DRINKS

BAI

$3.35

Captain

$2.35

Celsius

$2.35

Coffee

$1.85+

Essentia

$2.20

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25

Maine Root

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Nantucket

$2.45

Nitro

$5.00

Poland Springs Water

$1.55

PS Seltzer Water

$1.95

Snapple

$2.65

Stewarts

$2.35

Tea

$1.95

Teavana

$3.00

V-8

$1.95

Core

$2.65

Arizona Rx Enegry

$3.00

MEALS TO GO

Turkey Pot Pie

$23.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.95

Shepards Pie (small)

$13.95

Shepards Pie (Single)

$7.25

Macaroni and Cheese (single)

$7.25

PIES

Apple Pie

$3.95+

Blueberry Pie

$3.95+

Harvest Pie

$24.95+

Tri-Berry Pie

$24.95+

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$24.95+

Pumpkin

$22.95+

RE-SALE PRODUCTS

Books

Captain Mowatts

$7.25

CHEESE'S

Chips

$1.50

Cutting Boards

Flavored Butter

$5.95

Flo's Relish

$8.95

Flour Wheat 5#

$5.00

Flour White 5#

$4.00

Maine's Own Treats

Maple Pepper

$6.95

Painted Bottles Maple Syrup

$15.25

POTTERY Maine Mugs

$26.00

Schaller & Weber

Spinach Pesto

$6.25

Sugar 5#

$4.00

Syrup Strawberry Hill Pint

$10.95

Trempherbe

$5.95

Wall Shadows

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for shopping local! Artisan, hand shaped breads, homemade soups, salads, pizza, and to go meals! Come on in and check us out. We do curbside and to go service. 207-832-0655

Location

1165 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME image

Map
