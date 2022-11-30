Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thanks for shopping local! Artisan, hand shaped breads, homemade soups, salads, pizza, and to go meals! Come on in and check us out. We do curbside and to go service. 207-832-0655
1165 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090
