Bingo Burger Pueblo 101 Central Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burgers and fries cooked to order, creamy milkshakes and malts and icy, cold Colorado craft beers all served in a fun and funky atmosphere make Bingo Burger a winner with locals and out-of-towners alike!
Location
101 Central Plaza, Pueblo, CO 81003
Gallery