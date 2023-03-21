Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro 6k

review star

No reviews yet

6000 Memorial Pkwy SW

Huntsville, AL 35802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Beer

Special Bud Light

$3.00

Ultra

$5.00

Pernicious

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Special Bud Light

$3.00

Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Kona

$6.00

Liquor

Jose Cuevo

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Hennesey

$12.00+

G Jack

$11.50+

Crown Apple

$7.00

Knob Creek 9

$13.50

Knob Creek Rye

$13.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Contradiction

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenfidich

$15.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$11.50

Wine

Moscato

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small quaint restaurant located inside the Doubletree Suites by Hilton Hotel.

Location

6000 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PaPPo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7540 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35649
View restaurantnext
Bubby's Diner - 8412 whitesburg drive
orange starNo Reviews
8412 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Cozy Bean Cafe
orange star5.0 • 32
8415 Whitesburg Dr G Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Huntsville
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Huntsville South
orange starNo Reviews
2004 Airport Rd SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor -
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston