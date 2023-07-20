Black Olive Madison In
700 Clifty Drive
Madison, IN 47250
DINNER
Appetizers
Flat Bread
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Loaded Cheese Fries
Italian Bruschetta
Fried Calamari
Tomato Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, basil balsamic glaze.
Shrimp & Calamari Fried
Shrimp Pesto
Wings
Sampler Platter
Onion Rings
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mozarela Sticks
Mussels Italiano
Garlic Knots
Salads
Steak Garden Salad
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.
Grilled Salmon Ceasar Salad
Mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives, and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
Grilled seasonal vegetables
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers & mozzarella cheese.
Feta Cheese Salad
Black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, black olives, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar.
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmesan Salad
Italian Chef Salad
Chef Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Hot Subs
Philly Steak Sub
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
Turkey Cheese Sub
Served with potato chips.
Sub Supremo
Pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Served with potato chips.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken breast, provolone, parmesan, oregano, pizza sauce.
Italian Sub
Seafood
Naples Seafood
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and little neck clams sauteed in white wine with fresh marinara.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp in a traditional oil garlic scampi sauce.
Shrimp Primavera
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, and white cream sauce.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon, sauteed vegetables.
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia, sauteed vegetables.
Seafood Alfredo
Lobster meat, scallops, shrimp, Alfredo sauce.
Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon
A Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp skewer and fresh salmon. Served with choice of two sides
Pesto Salmon
Lobster Tail
Snow Crab Legs
Crab legs served with garlic butter and lemon
Pasta Seafood
Seafood Soup
Pizza
Cheese Lover's Pizza
Garden Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and black olives.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple.
Meat Lover's Pizza
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, beef, bacon.
Pepperoni pizza
Spinach Pizza
Spinach, ricotta, parmesan.
Supreme Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, sausage, green peppers, olives, and onions.
Margherita Pizza
2 Topping 14"
14" Sicilian Pizza
18" Sicilian Pizza
Traditional Dishes
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti and homemade sauce smothered with cheese.
Traditional Lasagna
Delicious baked layers of noodles, meat, cheese, and sauce.
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Baked Meat Ravioli
Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Baked Ziti
Penne rigate pasta with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and our homemade pasta sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken filet smothered in homemade pasta sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine noodles in creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine noodles in creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken breast fillets.
Best Main Dishes
Veal Parmigiana
Fresh breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Tri-Color Tortellini
Tortellini pasta stuffed with spinach, peas, and parmesan cheese in Alfredo sauce.
Tour of Italy
Three OG classics all on one plate! Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna, and our signature Fettuccine Alfredo.
Shrimp Carbonara
Sauteed onions, bacon, fresh herbs, and eggs with a touch of cream.
Chicken Carbonara
Pasta Black Olive
Juicy chicken with a creamy flavorful sauce with mushrooms, spinach, garlic and fettuccini.
Carbonara
Veal Piccata
Rack Of Lamb
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed in marsala wine with mushrooms.
Chicken Vesuvio
Sauteed with white wine, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Piccata
Lemon, mushrooms, capers, and white wine with a touch of marinara sauce.
Chicken Sorrento
Sauteed mushrooms, prosciutto, eggplant, white wine sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese with a touch of marinara.
Pesto Chicken
Pesto Chicken
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Vegetarian
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, fresh marinara sauce, parmesan, and provolone cheese.
Pomodoro
Fresh tomatoes with basil and oregano sauteed in white wine and fresh pomodoro sauce.
Puttanesca
Capers, olives, mushrooms, and fresh tomatoes sauteed in white wine and puttanesca sauce.
Baked Cheese Manicotti
Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Florentine Manicotti
Spaghetti Aglio E Olio
Calzone
Stromboli Calzone
Sausage, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Calzone
Cheese Lover's Calzone
Ricotta cheese parmesano and mozzarella cheese.
Ham Calzone
Ham & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Calzone
Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers.
Italian Meatball Calzone
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Supreme Calzone
Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onions, black olives, banana pepper, mushroom.
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella.
Meat Lover's Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella.
Philly Steak Calzone
Fresh homemade with bell pepper, onions, mushroom, mozzarella and Philly steak
Sides
Broccoli
Mushrooms
Steam Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Asparagus
Fries
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Bread
Side Of Meatball's (3)
Dressing
Pesto Sauce
Side Pasta
Marinera
Shrimp
Side Italian Sausage
Side Onion Rings
Side Minestrone Soup
Side Wedding Soup
Side Of Meatsauce
Garlic Butter
Side Jalapenos
Pizza Sause
Sheredded Cheese
Kids Menu
Al Pesto
CATERING
Catering Entrees
Spaghetti Meat sauce
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Baked Ziti
Traditional Lasagna
Spaghetti With Marinera
Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken Parm
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Baked Cheese Manicotti
Baked Meat Ravioli
Baked Meat Ravioli
Salad
Mediium Baked Cheese Ravioli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Italian Food.
700 Clifty Drive, Madison, IN 47250