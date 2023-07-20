DINNER

Appetizers

Flat Bread

$6.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Italian Bruschetta

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Tomato Caprese

$7.99

Fresh mozzarella, basil balsamic glaze.

Shrimp & Calamari Fried

$13.99

Shrimp Pesto

$7.99

Wings

$10.99

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Mozarela Sticks

$7.99

Mussels Italiano

$13.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Salads

We have crispy fresh salad with your choice of dressing. Dressings: Creamy Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, French, Caesar, Thousand island, Balsamic.

Steak Garden Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

Grilled Salmon Ceasar Salad

$16.99

Mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives, and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

$12.99

Grilled seasonal vegetables

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers & mozzarella cheese.

Feta Cheese Salad

$7.99

Black olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Ham, salami, black olives, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar.

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chicken Parmesan Salad

$12.99

Italian Chef Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Side Caesar

$1.99

Hot Subs

Philly Steak Sub

$11.99

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

Turkey Cheese Sub

$10.99

Served with potato chips.

Sub Supremo

Sub Supremo

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Served with potato chips.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Chicken breast, provolone, parmesan, oregano, pizza sauce.

Italian Sub

$9.99

Seafood

Served with your choice of pasta. Angel Hair, Linguini, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Penne, Gluten Free.

Naples Seafood

$19.99

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and little neck clams sauteed in white wine with fresh marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp in a traditional oil garlic scampi sauce.

Shrimp Primavera

$17.99

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, and white cream sauce.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Fresh salmon, sauteed vegetables.

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$16.99

Grilled tilapia, sauteed vegetables.

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

Lobster meat, scallops, shrimp, Alfredo sauce.

Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon

Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon

$39.99

A Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp skewer and fresh salmon. Served with choice of two sides

Pesto Salmon

$16.99

Lobster Tail

$19.99

Snow Crab Legs

$29.99

Crab legs served with garlic butter and lemon

Pasta Seafood

$21.99

Seafood Soup

$25.99

Pizza

Cheese Lover's Pizza

$10.99+

Garden Pizza

$14.99+

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheese, and black olives.

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99+

Ham, pineapple.

Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.99+

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, beef, bacon.

Pepperoni pizza

Pepperoni pizza

$11.99+

Spinach Pizza

$14.99+

Spinach, ricotta, parmesan.

Supreme Pizza

$15.99+

Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, sausage, green peppers, olives, and onions.

Margherita Pizza

$14.99+

2 Topping 14"

$10.00

14" Sicilian Pizza

$14.99

18" Sicilian Pizza

$18.99

Traditional Dishes

Made with our homemade sauce!
Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti and homemade sauce smothered with cheese.

Traditional Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$14.99

Delicious baked layers of noodles, meat, cheese, and sauce.

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Baked Meat Ravioli

$14.99

Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Penne rigate pasta with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and our homemade pasta sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Breaded chicken filet smothered in homemade pasta sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fresh fettuccine noodles in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fresh fettuccine noodles in creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken breast fillets.

Best Main Dishes

Served with your choice of pasta. Angel Hair, Linguini, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Penne, Gluten Free.
Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Fresh breaded veal with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Tri-Color Tortellini

$14.99

Tortellini pasta stuffed with spinach, peas, and parmesan cheese in Alfredo sauce.

Tour of Italy

Tour of Italy

$19.99

Three OG classics all on one plate! Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna, and our signature Fettuccine Alfredo.

Shrimp Carbonara

$18.99

Sauteed onions, bacon, fresh herbs, and eggs with a touch of cream.

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99
Pasta Black Olive

Pasta Black Olive

$15.99

Juicy chicken with a creamy flavorful sauce with mushrooms, spinach, garlic and fettuccini.

Carbonara

$15.99

Veal Piccata

$17.99

Rack Of Lamb

$29.99

Chicken Specialties

Served with your choice of pasta. Angel Hair, Linguini, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Penne, Gluten Free.
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Sauteed in marsala wine with mushrooms.

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.99

Sauteed with white wine, fresh garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Lemon, mushrooms, capers, and white wine with a touch of marinara sauce.

Chicken Sorrento

$16.99

Sauteed mushrooms, prosciutto, eggplant, white wine sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese with a touch of marinara.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$15.99
Creamy Tuscan Chicken

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$14.99

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$12.99

Vegetarian

Served with your choice of pasta. Angel Hair, Linguini, Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Penne, Gluten Free.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Eggplant, fresh marinara sauce, parmesan, and provolone cheese.

Pomodoro

$13.99

Fresh tomatoes with basil and oregano sauteed in white wine and fresh pomodoro sauce.

Puttanesca

$14.99

Capers, olives, mushrooms, and fresh tomatoes sauteed in white wine and puttanesca sauce.

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$12.99

Smothered in homemade pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Florentine Manicotti

$16.99

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$12.99

Calzone

Stromboli Calzone

Stromboli Calzone

$10.99

Sausage, homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99
Cheese Lover's Calzone

Cheese Lover's Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta cheese parmesano and mozzarella cheese.

Ham Calzone

Ham Calzone

$10.99

Ham & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers.

Italian Meatball Calzone

Italian Meatball Calzone

$11.99

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme Calzone

Supreme Calzone

$12.99

Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onions, black olives, banana pepper, mushroom.

Hawaiian Calzone

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella.

Meat Lover's Calzone

Meat Lover's Calzone

$12.99

Ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella.

Philly Steak Calzone

Philly Steak Calzone

$12.99

Fresh homemade with bell pepper, onions, mushroom, mozzarella and Philly steak

Sides

Broccoli

$2.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Steam Vegetables

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Asparagus

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.99

Side Bread

$1.99

Side Of Meatball's (3)

$5.99

Dressing

$0.50

Pesto Sauce

$2.99

Side Pasta

$2.99

Marinera

$0.50

Shrimp

$7.99

Side Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Minestrone Soup

$1.99

Side Wedding Soup

$1.99

Side Of Meatsauce

$2.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Pizza Sause

$0.50

Sheredded Cheese

$2.00

Soups

Minestrone Soup

$4.99

Wedding Soup

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Fettuccine

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti With Marinara

$5.99

Kids Tri-Color Tortellini

$5.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Ziti

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$5.99

Kid's Spaghetti W Meatballs

$5.99

Dinner Specials

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Pasta Black Olive

$14.99

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Crab Legs

$25.00

Steak’s

Ll Padrino

Ll Padrino

$28.99Out of stock
Tuscan Steak

Tuscan Steak

$28.99Out of stock
Land And Sea

Land And Sea

$39.99Out of stock

Al Pesto

Pesto Salmon

$18.99

Grilled Salmon with pesto sauce served with asparagus, baby potatoes and angel hair pasta

Pesto chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken with creamy pesto sauce and peas .served with penne rigate

Shrimp Penne Pesto

$17.99

Grilled shrimp with creamy pesto sauce and peas.served with penne rigate.

DESSERT

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Lemoncello

$6.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.99
Spumoni

Spumoni

$6.99

Cheescake

$6.99

DRINKS

Soft Drink's

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Flavor Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiris

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

CATERING

Catering Entrees

Spaghetti Meat sauce

$45.49+

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$60.49+

Baked Ziti

$45.49+

Traditional Lasagna

$43.49+

Spaghetti With Marinera

$38.49+

Fettuccini Alfredo

$42.49+

Chicken Parm

$50.49+

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$62.49+

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$41.99+

Baked Meat Ravioli

$41.99+

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$41.99+

Salad

$15.00+

Mediium Baked Cheese Ravioli

$41.99

Catering Desserts

Tiramisu

$79.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$95.00

14 slices

Chocolate Indulgence

$90.00

14 slices

Lemoncello

$90.00

14 slices

Red Velvet

$95.00

14 slices