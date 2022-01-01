Madison restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover
239 W Lagrange Rd, Hanover
|Popular items
|(L) Cheese
|$11.99
|Full Breadsticks
|$4.49
|6pc Boneless Chicken Wings
|$6.49
GRILL
Shooters
101 E Main St, Madison
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
|The Shroom
|$11.99
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$4.99
The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5
902 West Main st, Madison
|Popular items
|Miss Madison
|$7.95
turkey, cucumber cream cheese, mayo, must, LTO on wheat
|Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
|Some Came Running
|$7.95
ham, swiss, honey mustard, L, T, O on croissant
The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery
100 west main st, Madison
|Popular items
|Shipping
|$3.00
Add 1 for every bad of coffee that needs shipped. Also, include address in comments box.
|Sausage Burrito (B5)
|$5.50
|Retail Coffee 12oz
|$11.22
The Red Pepper Madison
902 West Main St, Madison
|Popular items
|BLT
|$7.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$7.95
chicken, green peppers ,onions, swiss, terryaki sauce baked on hoagie
|Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
Red on Main
122 East Main St, Madison
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Large beer battered cod served with our house fries and homemade tartar sauce with ketchup.
Prefer a fish sandwich? Try it on our Rye
|Rooster Melt (grilled or fried)
|$12.00
Chicken breast grilled or fried smothered with cheddar and jack cheese on toasted white bread with rooster sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
3 buttermilk hand breaded chicken breast tenders served with house house honey mustard on side. Fries on side.
Black olive
700 Clifty Drive, Madison
Pizza Uncommon Madison - REBUILDING
101 East Main Street, Madison
Pizza Uncommon Madison
101 East Main Street, Madison