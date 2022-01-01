Madison restaurants you'll love

Madison restaurants
Toast
  • Madison

Madison's top cuisines

Pizza

American
Coffe & tea

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Madison restaurants

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover image

PIZZA

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

239 W Lagrange Rd, Hanover

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(L) Cheese$11.99
Full Breadsticks$4.49
6pc Boneless Chicken Wings$6.49
Shooters image

GRILL

Shooters

101 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tacos$9.99
The Shroom$11.99
Kid's Cheese Pizza$4.99
The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5 image

 

The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5

902 West Main st, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miss Madison$7.95
turkey, cucumber cream cheese, mayo, must, LTO on wheat
Caesar Wrap$8.25
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
Some Came Running$7.95
ham, swiss, honey mustard, L, T, O on croissant
The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery image

 

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery

100 west main st, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shipping$3.00
Add 1 for every bad of coffee that needs shipped. Also, include address in comments box.
Sausage Burrito (B5)$5.50
Retail Coffee 12oz$11.22
The Red Pepper Madison image

 

The Red Pepper Madison

902 West Main St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$7.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white
Teriyaki Chicken$7.95
chicken, green peppers ,onions, swiss, terryaki sauce baked on hoagie
Caesar Wrap$8.25
chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing
Red on Main image

 

Red on Main

122 East Main St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$14.00
Large beer battered cod served with our house fries and homemade tartar sauce with ketchup.
Prefer a fish sandwich? Try it on our Rye
Rooster Melt (grilled or fried)$12.00
Chicken breast grilled or fried smothered with cheddar and jack cheese on toasted white bread with rooster sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 buttermilk hand breaded chicken breast tenders served with house house honey mustard on side. Fries on side.
The Red Pepperoni image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Pepperoni

842 west main st, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
MAD LOVE eat + drink image

 

MAD LOVE eat + drink

709 West Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Black olive

700 Clifty Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Uncommon Madison - REBUILDING

101 East Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Uncommon Madison

101 East Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay


