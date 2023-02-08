Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

493 Reviews

$$

239 W Lagrange Rd

Hanover, IN 47250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad
Full Breadsticks
6pc Boneless Chicken Wings

APPETIZERS

1/2 Breadsticks

$3.99

Cauliflower Poppers

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cheesy Bread

$6.99+

Full Breadsticks

$5.49

Garlic Cheese Loaf

$5.49

Jalapeno Fries

$4.49

Krinkle Fries

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Pepperoni Sticks

$6.99

Portabella Mushrooms

$6.49

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Xtra Sauce

$0.69

Loaded wedges

$7.95

CHICKEN WINGS

Bone-In Wings

$9.99

6pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.99

12pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99

18pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$14.99

Dessert Pizza

SM Dessert Pizza

$5.49

Large Dessert Pizza

$6.49

Extra Icing

$0.99

Heart shape Pizza

1 topping pizza

$9.99

1 topping pizza

PASTA

Spaghetti

$3.49+

Lasagna

$7.49

Full Chicken Alfredo

$9.75

Half Chicken Alfredo

$6.75

Loaded Baked Macoroni

$6.95

PIZZA

(P) Cheese

$4.49

(P) Classic

$5.05

(P) Supreme

$5.35

(P) All Meat

$5.35

(P) Garden Supreme

$5.05

(P) Chicken Specialty

$5.05

(S) Cheese

$7.49

(S) Classic

$9.00

(S) Supreme

$9.70

(S) All Meat

$9.70

(S) Garden Supreme

$9.60

(S) Chicken Specialty

$9.00

Bacon Mac

$12.95

(M) Cheese

$9.49

(M) Classic

$11.65

(M) Supreme

$12.50

(M) All Meat

$12.50

(M) Garden Supreme

$11.90

(M) Chicken Specialty

$11.65

(L) Cheese

$11.99

(L) All Meat

$16.95

(L) Chicken Specialty

$15.99

(L) Classic

$15.99

(L) Garden Supreme

$15.49

(L) Supreme

$16.95

(LG) Hawaiian

$15.99

Crab Rangoon

$16.95

Heart Shaped Pizza

$9.99

Pizza Of The Month

$16.95

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$17.95

Cauliflower Crust

$10.00

Jendy's Giant

$50.00

SALAD STATION

House Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49

Chef Salad

$7.49

extra dressing

$0.69

SANDWICHES

6" Small Chicken Grille

$6.49

6" Small Chicken,Bacon Ranch

$6.49

6" Small Ham and Cheese

$6.49

6" Small Meatball

$6.49

6" Small Roast Beef

$6.49

6" Small Steak Hoagie

$6.49

6" Small Stromboli

$6.49

12" Super Chicken Grille

$9.99

12"Chicken,Bacon Ranch Grille

$9.99

12" Super Ham and Cheese

$9.99

12" Super Meatball

$9.99

12" Super Roast Beef

$9.99

12" Super Steak Hoagie

$9.99

12" Super Stromboli

$9.99

SIDE ITEMS

2 pieces of Garlic bread

$1.00

2 whole meatballs

$1.00

Add Chicken

$1.75

Bacon Bits

$0.99

Balsamic Vin. Dressing

$0.69

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.69

Celery

$0.50

Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.69

Extra Chips

$0.69

Extra Pickle

$0.69

French Dressing Cup

$0.69

Honey Dijon Dressing

$0.69

Ranch Cup

$0.69

Side of Alfredo

$1.00

Side of Anchovies

$0.99

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.69

Side of BBQ

$0.69

Side of Buffalo sauce

$0.69

Side of Chilli

$0.69

Side of extra butter

$0.69

Side of gravy

$0.69

Side of Jalapenos

$0.69

Side of Pepperoncini (3)

$0.69

Side of sour cream

$0.69

Side of to go parmesean

$0.50

Side of to go red pepper flakes

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.69

White bowl of Marinara

$4.00

White bowl of Ranch

$4.00

White Bowl Of Nacho

$4.00

SPUD SPECIALS

Broccoli and Cheese Potato

$4.49

Ham and Cheese Potato

$4.49

Bacon And Cheese Potato

$4.49

The Mega Tator

$4.99

The Basic Potato

$3.49

THE CAL-ZONE

Cal-Zone

$9.99

Fountain Drinks

diet coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

UnSweet Tea

$2.49

RootBeer

$2.49

Mr.Pibb

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Hi-C fruit Punch

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Flavor Shots

Chocolate Shot

$0.49

Vanilla Shot

$0.49

Cherry Shot

$0.49

Kids drink

Coke

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Coke Zero

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Hi-C fruit Punch

$0.99

Lemonade

$0.99

Mr.Pibb

$0.99

Sweet tea

$0.99

Mello Yello

$0.99

UnSweet Tea

$0.99

RootBeer

$0.99

Orange Fanta

$0.99

Beer (Bottles)

Bucket of Beer (6 pack)

$18.00

BudLight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light Cans

$3.50

Coors light

$3.50

Leinekugels Summer Shandy

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Reds Apple Ale

$4.00

Samuel Adams Summer Ale

$4.25

Seltzer

$5.00

Draft

MadPaddle (glass)

$5.00

Truth (glass)

$5.00

Bud Light (glass)

$3.25

Michelob Ultra (glass)

$3.25

Coors Light (glass)

$3.25

Pitcher of Beer

Mad Paddle Pitcher

$11.75

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$9.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.00

Truth Pitcher

$11.75

2 Liters

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Mr Pibb

$3.49

20oz Bottles

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr.Pibb

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

MelloYello

$2.99

Barqs Root Beer

$2.99

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

239 W Lagrange Rd, Hanover, IN 47250

Directions

Gallery
Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover image
Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover image
Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover image
Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Red Pepperoni - 842 West Main St.
orange star4.7 • 1,296
842 west main st Madison, IN 47250
View restaurantnext
Goodfellas Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
103 Colonels Way E Henryville, IN 47126
View restaurantnext
Red Pepper Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Claymont Crossing, #2A Crestwood,, KY 40014
View restaurantnext
Sherrilli's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 24
496 N Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurantnext
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurantnext
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hanover

The Red Pepperoni - 842 West Main St.
orange star4.7 • 1,296
842 west main st Madison, IN 47250
View restaurantnext
Crafton Brothers Coffee
orange star4.8 • 79
329 W Main St Madison, IN 47250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanover
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston