Pizza
Italian

Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta

419 Reviews

$$

949 S Indiana Ave

Suite A

Sellersburg, IN 47172

Popular Items

Maz Best Breadsticks
Large 14" Cheese Pizza
Small 8" Cheese Pizza

Build Your Own

Small 8" Cheese Pizza

$5.75

Medium 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Crustless Pizza

$5.00

Pizza made in pasta dish, no crust

12" Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

Specialtez

Big Z

Big Z

$9.95+

Our Famous Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Jalapeño Peppers, Anchovies & Extra Cheese

Maz Combo

Maz Combo

$7.75+

Our Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Meatza

Meatza

$8.25+

Our Meat Lovers Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef & Bacon

Ze Plain

Ze Plain

$7.75+

Our Veggie Pizza! Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Green Olives

Garlic Chicken Pizza

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$7.75+

Garlic Butter Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Broccoli

Spinach Alfredo Pizza

Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$7.75+

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Spinach & Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.75+

Ranch & Frank’s Hot Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers & Bacon

Gyro Pizza

Gyro Pizza

$7.75+

Tzatziki sauce, lamb, tomato, onion, and feta cheese

Teazers

Maz Best Breadsticks

$4.75

Smothered in butter and parm

Baby Breadsticks

$2.50

Bite-size breadsticks

Glazers

$4.75

Cinnamon breadsticks

Baby Glazers

$2.50

Bite-size cinnamon breadsticks

Hot Wings

$8.99

8 Buffalo Wings (Mild)

Cheese Sticks

$5.75

8" Dough covered in garlic butter and mozzarella

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.75

Garlic spice and mozzarella on a hoagie bun

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.95

Saladz

Zesty Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Broccoli & Croutons, Served With 6 Baby Breadsticks

Ze Chef's Favorite Salad

$6.50

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Ham & Cheese, Served with 6 Baby Breadsticks

Side Salad

$2.50

Pazta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Baked Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.50

Lasagna

$8.00

Hoagiez

Steak Hoagie

$7.00

Pizza Steak Hoagie

$7.00

BBQ Steak Hoagie

$7.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Stromboli

$7.00

Pizza Bread

$7.00

Meatball Hoagie

$7.00

Turkey Club

$7.00

Chicken Hoagie

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Hoagie

$7.00

Hot Italian Club

$7.00

Calzones

Meatza Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.50

Choose your own toppings. An additional $0.50 per topping. Ricotta and mozzarella cheeses included.

Sides

Free Garlic Butter

Limit 2 Per Pizza

Paid Garlic Butter

$0.60

Pizza Sauce

$0.60

Nacho cheese

$0.60

Crushed Red Pepper

Parmesan Cheese

Peppercinis

Ranch

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Anchovies

$1.25

Garlic Bread

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$0.95+

Diet Pepsi

$0.95+

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$0.95+

Mountain Dew

$0.95+

Diet Mountain Dew

$0.95+

Dr Pepper

$0.95+

Diet Dr Pepper

$0.95+

Starry

$0.95+

Mug Root Beer

$0.95+

Big Red

$0.95Out of stock

Orange Crush

$0.95

Aquafina Water

$1.99

Carry-Out Deal

Pickup Only / Large 1 Topping

1 Lg (1 Topping)

$10.49

Big Z Deal

Large Big Z

Large 14" The Big Z

$20.99

Meal Deal

2 Large Pizzas + Breadsticks + 2Liter

Meal Deal

$29.99

Large Pizza & Breadsticks

Large 2 Topping + Breadsticks

Lg Pizza and Sticks

$16.99

Two Large Pizzas

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas

2 Large (2 Topping)

$22.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Craig Padgett has owned and operated Mazerellas Pizza for over twenty years. With the help of his sons, Justin and Sammy, and his brother David; our business has grown much over that time. Every worker we hire becomes a part of this family, leading to most of our employees staying on for several years. When you order from Mazerellas you are not supporting a multi-million dollar chain, but a small family working to make the best pizza possible.

Website

Location

949 S Indiana Ave, Suite A, Sellersburg, IN 47172

Directions

