Pizza
Goodfellas Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
103 Colonels Way E, Henryville, IN 47126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurant
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
No Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant