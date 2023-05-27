Goodfellas Family Restaurant

Goodfellas Pizza imageView gallery
Popular Items

16" Pizza

$14.50

14" Pizza

$13.50

10" Pizza

$9.50

FOOD

Pizza

10" Pizza

$9.50

14" Pizza

$13.50

16" Pizza

$14.50

Grinders/Hoagies

Meatball

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$8.50

Honey Mustard Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

Stromboli

$8.50

Veggie Sub

$8.50

Philly Steak

$8.50

Pork Tenderloin

$8.50

Ham-n-Cheese

$8.50

Steak Hoagie

$8.50

Italian

$8.50

Sandwiches

Slider

$2.00

Hamburger

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Goodfellas Favorites

Baked Spaghetti

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

5 Tenders & FF

$9.50

Appetizers

8 Bone In Hot Wings

$8.00

16 Bone In Hot Wings

$16.00

24 Bone In Hot Wings

$24.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 Pound

$7.00

Boneless Wings Pound

$14.00

Boneless Wings 2 Pound

$26.00

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Pretzel Sticks

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Onion Petals

$4.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Onion Rings 8 To An Order

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Calzones

Calzone

$11.00

Sides

Fries-Separate Box

$2.00

Add Bacon And Cheese To Fries

$2.09

Cottage Cheese

$2.09

2 Slices Of Bread

$0.99

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

4 Meatballs W/Sauce

$4.00

4 Mtballs With X&C

$4.99

Marinara

$0.75

Pepperocinis

$0.75

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.75

Parmasean Cheese

$0.75

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Ketchup

Tater Tots-Separate Box

$2.00

Children’s Menu

2 Tend & FF Kids

$4.50

Mini Burger & FF Kids

$4.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese & FF

$4.50

Grilled Cheese & FF Kids

$4.50

Personal Pan Kids

$4.50

Kids Spaghetti (Sauce & Noodles Only)

$4.00

Dessert

Apple Cinnamon Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Oreo Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Cinna - Stix

$6.00

Half Apple/Half Cherry Pizza

$8.00

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$8.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$1.99

Extra Sauce Options

Extra Sauce Options

DRINKS

Beverages

Coke 2lt

$3.00

Diet Coke 2lt

$3.00

Sprite 2lt

$3.00

20 Oz Coke

$2.00

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20 Oz Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

20 Oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

20 Mr Pibb

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea 18.5oz

$2.00

20 Oz Fanta

$2.00

20 oz Dasani Water

$2.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

20 oz Mello Yello

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Colonels Way E, Henryville, IN 47126

Directions

Gallery
Goodfellas Pizza image

