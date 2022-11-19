Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Blackwater Coffee & Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located just off Highway 12 in Maple Plain, here at Blackwater you’ll find fresh-brewed coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Blackwater is a spacious but cozy environment with free WiFi and a meeting space available to the community. If you’re short on time, we have a drive-thru, or you can skip the line by calling in an order via phone or placing an online order. Blackwater also serves a fine selection of beer and wine.
Location
5159 US 12, Maple Plain, MN 55359
Gallery
