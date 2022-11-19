Blackwater Coffee & Cafe

Restaurant info

Located just off Highway 12 in Maple Plain, here at Blackwater you’ll find fresh-brewed coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Blackwater is a spacious but cozy environment with free WiFi and a meeting space available to the community. If you’re short on time, we have a drive-thru, or you can skip the line by calling in an order via phone or placing an online order. Blackwater also serves a fine selection of beer and wine.

