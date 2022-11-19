Restaurant header imageView gallery
Blackwater Coffee & Cafe

5159 US 12

Maple Plain, MN 55359

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Turkey Vermonter

TEA

Blackwater Bubble Tea

Blackwater Bubble Tea

$5.95

Smooth and silky black tea brewed from loose leaf house black tea blend, then mix with fresh cream (not powder), tapioca boba & black sugar to add a hint of caramel flavor. Taste the difference!

Mango Bubble Milk Tea

Mango Bubble Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango black tea topped with mango popping boba or jelly

Taro Lava Bubble Milk Tea

Taro Lava Bubble Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea with taro and tapioca boba

Thai Bubble Milk Tea

Thai Bubble Milk Tea

$5.95

Make from our own blend of Thai loose leaf tea, topped with coconut jelly

Honey Matcha Cloud

Honey Matcha Cloud

$5.95

Blackwater's best creation! A must try creamy and fluffy matcha latte made from premium quality matcha green tea. Lightly sweetened with honey, topped with honey popping boba.

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

beatifically layered drink with homemade strawberry syrup on the bottom, fresh cream in the middle, and topped with premium matcha grean tea. Mix them and taste the freshness.

Hibiscus Strawberry Latte

Hibiscus Strawberry Latte

$5.59

Our version of pink drink. You will be wowed by the beautiful color display, layered with homemade strawberry syrup, coconut milk and topped with a hibiscus base fruit tea. Caffeine free.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.49+

Tea Latte

$4.49+
Tiger Taro Fresh Milk Latte

Tiger Taro Fresh Milk Latte

$4.49+

No tea base, simply combining homemade taro syrup with whole milk (or the milk of your choice), and caramel flavored dark sugar syrup to add an extra sweetness

Strawberry Rose Garden

Strawberry Rose Garden

$5.50

Herb tea infused with rose and strawberry, topped with strawberry slush. No caffeine.

Hibiscus Sunshine

Hibiscus Sunshine

$5.50

Our popular drink with a new twist. We are now making lemonade used for this drink from freshly squeezed lemons. Give it a try and taste the difference.

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$5.50

Flavorful jasmine green tea with a complexity of citrus taste introduced by Kumquat syrup. A few fresh lemon slices further enhance the flavor.

Mango Black Tea

Mango Black Tea

$5.50

Who does not like mango infused black tea, especially topped with sweet mango popping boba or jelly

COFFEE

Brewed Coffee

$2.69+

Cold Press Coffee

$3.89+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.89+

Mocha

$4.79+

Turtle Mocha

$5.39+

Latte

$4.49+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.39+

Cappuccino

$4.49+

Americano

$3.19+

Dirty Chai

$5.39+

Cafe Breve

$5.39+

Espresso Only Drink

$2.69+

Java to Go

$18.00

BLENDED DRINKS

Blended Turtle

$5.29

Blended Mocha

$5.29

Blended Coffee

$5.29

Blended Chai

$5.29

Fruit Smoothie

$5.15

Shake

$6.50

Malt

$6.50

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$5.15

Toasted bagel with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.

Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich

Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich

$5.15

Toasted english muffin, egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$5.35

Toasted croissant with egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.

Breakfast Gluten Free Sandwich

$5.75

Toasted gluten free bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.

Breakfast Multigrain Sandwich

$5.15

Toasted Multigrain bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.

Healthy Choice

Healthy Choice

$5.85

Egg, turkey, pesto sauce, tomato & onion on multigrain bread

Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

$5.85

Egg, sausage, pepper jack cheese and sriracha on bagel or English muffin

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Homemade eggs with onion, peppers, salsa, cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon served toasted in a tomato tortilla wrap.

French Toast

French Toast

$6.35

French toast with meat on the side. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Brownie

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Reuben

Reuben

$9.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on dark pumpernickel bread.

Cuban

Cuban

$9.50

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce, mayo, special seasoning. Grilled on ciabatta bun.

Bleu Beef

Bleu Beef

$9.50

Roast beef, red onion, provolone cheese, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing. Grilled on multi-grain bread.

Buffalo Turkey

Buffalo Turkey

$9.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, buffalo mayo, bacon, and lettuce. Grilled on sourdough bread.

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$9.00

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle barbecue sauce. Grilled on sourdough bread.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, sliced red onion, tomato, Italian dressing, and lettuce. Grilled on French loaf.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Cheddar cheese melts over homemade tuna salad, grilled on sourdough bread.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.50
American Grilled Cheese

American Grilled Cheese

$8.00
French Dip

French Dip

$9.50

Roast beef, provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish mayo. Grilled on French loaf, and paired with a cup of steaming au ju sauce for dipping.

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Salted and peppered sliced tomato, bacon, lettuce, and mayo on sourdough bread

Turkey Vermonter

Turkey Vermonter

$9.50

On sourdough bread, with maple mayo, sliced apples, bacon, turkey, and provolone cheese, grilled to perfection!

Brioche Burger

$11.00Out of stock

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, red onion, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lettuce, caesar dressing

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$9.25

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mesquite ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, a special southwest sauce

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, pea pods, and lettuce, Thai peanut sauce.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$9.25

Salted and peppered Bacon, chopped tomatoes, mayo.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, pea pods, and lettuce, with a mayo, hummus, or pesto spread. Can be served cold or hot with melted mozzarella cheese.

FLATBREAD

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$9.50

Pesto, grilled chicken, tomatoes and onion and mozzarella cheese on flatbread

Thai Chicken Flatbread

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$9.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, pea pods, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese with Thai peanut sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$9.50

A flatbread crust with pesto, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, julienne fresh basil and drizzled with Balsamic Vinegar

SALAD

Oriental Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crisp greens, sliced chicken, shredded carrots, pea pods, mandarin oranges, thinly sliced red onion, topped with fat-free sesame dressing and chow mein noodles.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp greens, seasoned sliced chicken, herb toasted croutons, and creamy caesar dressing, topped off with shredded parmesan cheese.

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$9.00

Fresh lettuce, crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, homemade croutons and bleu cheese dressing

Garden Toss Salad

Garden Toss Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing, consider adding chicken for extra protein and tastiness.

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.85
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50+
Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.35+

CATERING

Continental Platter with Coffee

$8.00

An assortment of our freshly baked muffins, cinnamon rolls, and bagels spread with cream cheese. Accompanied by coffee service

Executive Box Lunch (chips, side salad, cookies & bottled water)

$16.00

Choice of sandwich or wrap served with chips, side salad, cookies and drink (soda, juice, or bottled water). Up to three different sandwiches or wraps per order. Choose from Sandwiches (Italian Hoagie or BLT), Wraps (Chicken Caesar Wrap, Club Wrap, Southwest Chicken Wrap, Thai Chicken Wrap, BLT Wrap, Veggie Wrap)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located just off Highway 12 in Maple Plain, here at Blackwater you’ll find fresh-brewed coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Blackwater is a spacious but cozy environment with free WiFi and a meeting space available to the community. If you’re short on time, we have a drive-thru, or you can skip the line by calling in an order via phone or placing an online order. Blackwater also serves a fine selection of beer and wine.

Website

Location

5159 US 12, Maple Plain, MN 55359

Directions

