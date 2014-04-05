Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blind Hog

review star

No reviews yet

11901 S 80th Ave

Palos Park, IL 60464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hog Cubano
Potato & Cheese Pierogi
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Soup & Salads

Green Pork Pozole (Fall Soup)

Green Pork Pozole (Fall Soup)

$6.00

Hearty Pozole Verde with Hominy, Tender Pork, Chiles, Spices, Cabbage, Tortilla Strips, Lime.

Cowboy Chili

Cowboy Chili

$7.00

Slow Simmered Hearty Chili. Angus Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomatoes, Spices. Topped With Roasted Corn, Onions, Cheese, Chives.

Creamy House Tomato Bisque

Creamy House Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Creamy Bisque made daily garnished with House Croutons.

Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Homemade chicken soup with poblano, corn and carrots. Topped with cheese mix, cilantro and house crispy tortilla strips.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mix of Greens, Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg.

Champagne Strawberry Crunch Salad

Champagne Strawberry Crunch Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Romaine and Spinach, Candied Pecans, Roasted Pistachios, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, House Champagne Pear Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Natural Chicken with Buffalo Like House Sauce, Mix Greens, Pico De Gallo, Blue Cheese.

Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Crusted Ahi Tuna, Carrots, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Ponzu Citrus Dressing

Baja California Avocado Blackened Salad

Baja California Avocado Blackened Salad

$16.00

Blackened Natural Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Avocado, Cucumber, House Tortilla Strips.

Fried Pierogi

Potato & Cheese Pierogi

Potato & Cheese Pierogi

$8.00

Stuffed with Potato & Cheese, Sour Cream and Smoked Fresno Ranch (6pcs)

Cheddar & Bacon Pierogi

Cheddar & Bacon Pierogi

$8.00

Stuffed Cheddar & Bacon, Sour Cream and Smoked Fresno Ranch (6pcs)

Handcrafted Burgers

Fries or house salad included.
Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

House Ground Steak-Burger, Bacon, House Blue Cheese Sauce, Green Leaf, Pickles, Tomato, Sesame Brioche.

The Berlin Wall Burger

The Berlin Wall Burger

$15.00

Half Pound Steak-Burger, Swiss, Bacon, Horseradish Kraut, Green Leaf, 1000 Islands Sauce, Pickles, Sesame Brioche.

Smoked Texas Burger

Smoked Texas Burger

$15.00

Half Pound Steak-Burger, Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf, Sesame Brioche.

Horseradish Burger

Horseradish Burger

$15.00

House Ground Steak-Burger, Horseradish Cream, Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Poblano Sauce, Green Leaf, Sesame Brioche.

Kalifornia Dreaming Burger

Kalifornia Dreaming Burger

$15.00

Half Pound House Steak Burger, Green Leaf, Sharp Cheddar , Grilled Candied Jalapenos, Tomato and Onion Concasse, House Kalifornia Sauce.

Classic Blind Hog Burger

Classic Blind Hog Burger

$15.00

House Ground Steak-Burger, Cheddar, Green Leaf, Kosher Pickle, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Sesame Brioche.

Claim To Fame

Johannesburg Rib Tips

Johannesburg Rib Tips

$16.00

Dry Rubbed Smoked Rib Tips, House Special BBQ Sauce, Choice of String Fries or House Salad, Creamy Slaw or Potato Salad.

Not So Redneck Pulled Pork Sandwich

Not So Redneck Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Hand-Pulled Pork , Brioche Bun, Asian Slaw, Pickle, Green Leaf, Chef BBQ Sauce.

Nashville Pork Tenderloin

Nashville Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Perfectly Fried Pork Tenderloin, House Buffalo Like Sauce, Pickles , House Ranch, Napa Slaw, Sharp Cheddar, Potato Bun.

The Hog Cubano

The Hog Cubano

$17.00

The One, The King of All Claim To Fame. Combines Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork Belly, Swiss, Pickle, House Honey Mustard, Grain Mustard. Our Twist On Classic Cubano.

Park Pastrami Doozie Sandwich

Park Pastrami Doozie Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Beef Brisket, Spiced Kraut, Marble Rye, Horseradish Cream, Swiss, House 1000 islands dressing, Pickle Spear.

Asian Pulled Pork Wrap

Asian Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.00

Tomato Basil Tortilla, Green Leaf, Smoked Pulled Pork, Gochujang Sauce, Asian Slaw, Pickled Onions, Asian Pickled Cucumbers.

Nachos Before Muchachos

Nachos Before Muchachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Corn Pico, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Crème Fraiche, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions.

From The Press

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$11.00

Albacore Tuna, Fresh Veggies Mix, Pesto Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Spinach.

Smoked Turkey Panini

Smoked Turkey Panini

$12.00

House Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto Aioli, Bacon, Swiss, Arugula, Rustic Bread.

Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Panini

Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled Natural Chicken, Basil Pesto Aioli, Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Reduction, Rustic Bread.

Green Zebra Panini

Green Zebra Panini

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda, House Kimchi, Pesto Mayo, Arugula.

Texican Brisket Grilled Cheese

Texican Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

House Smoked Beef Brisket, Bacon, Candied Jalapenos, Cheddar, House BBQ, Dark Marbled Rye Bread

Bowls

Healthy Nutrition Bowl

Healthy Nutrition Bowl

$16.00

Choice of Protein, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions and Peppers Hash, Green Leaf, Sliced Avocado and Sunny Side-Up egg.

Poutine Our Way

Poutine Our Way

$16.00

Homemade Hungarian Beef Goulash, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Fries, Cream Fraiche, Candied Jalapenos.

Hog Luv Luv Risotto

Hog Luv Luv Risotto

$16.00

Sriracha Honey Butter Risotto, Choice Of Shrimp or Chicken, Corn Pico, Lime, Parsley

Rustic Mac & Cheese Bowl

Rustic Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.00

Béchamel Sauce, Smoked Gouda, Wisconsin Cheddar, Swiss, Crème Fraiche, Chives.

Tacos

Shanghai Pork Belly Tacos (3)

Shanghai Pork Belly Tacos (3)

$15.00

House Smoked Pork Belly, Chipotle Orange Glaze, Red Cabbage Arugula Mix, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion.

Beef Brisket (3)

Beef Brisket (3)

$15.00

House Smoked Beef Brisket, Jicama Tajin Slaw, Green Peppers Spicy Sweet Marmalade, Cilantro

Caribbean Jerk Chicken (3)

Caribbean Jerk Chicken (3)

$14.00

House Jerk Seasoning Marinated Natural Chicken, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Sweet Chili Pesto, El Milagro Tortilla

Baja Blackened Fish (3)

Baja Blackened Fish (3)

$14.00

Blackened Haddock, Citrus Slaw, Sriracha Crème Fraiche, Cilantro.

Togarashi Ahi Tuna Steak (3)

Togarashi Ahi Tuna Steak (3)

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Arugula, Ponzu, El Milagro Tortilla

Birds

Southern Sweet Chicks

Southern Sweet Chicks

$14.00

Sweet and Savory, Perfectly Fried Chicken, Dredged In Secret Marinade. Served with Fries and Slaw.

California Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

California Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Natural Chicken Breast, Greens, Smoked Gouda, House Pistachio Basil Pesto, Avocado, Brioche Bun.

Naked Hog Wings

Naked Hog Wings

$13.00

Pound of Jumbo Wings, Choice of House Sauce. Served with side of House Blue Cheese Sauce.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Natural Chicken Breast, Fried Green Tomato, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Greens, House Fresno Ranch

Chicken Ranchero Wrap

Chicken Ranchero Wrap

$12.00

Spinach Tortilla, Natural Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Celery Ranch.

Sides

Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries

Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries

$4.00

Hand-Cut In House Kennebec Potato Fries!

Parmesan Truffle Hand-Cut Fries

Parmesan Truffle Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

String Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese and Truffle Olive Oil.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Coated in Brown Sugar and Chili Dust

Truffled Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Truffled Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded In-House Wisconsin Cheese Curds tossed in rosemary truffle oil served with house Fresno Aioli and House Ranch.

Elotes In A Cup

Elotes In A Cup

$5.00

Grilled corn in creamy mayo, salty Cotija cheese with chili and lime. Classic street snack but in the cup for easy enjoyment!

Candied Jalapenos (4oz)

Candied Jalapenos (4oz)

$3.00

!!Warning!! You might get addicted to them. Honeyed Finish and a Slight Touch Of Heat Make This a Perfect Topping To Any Sandwich. We Eat That Like Candy ;)

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Large House Chips and our Tex-Mex Salsa

Homemade Queso

Homemade Queso

$5.00

Homemade Queso (12oz) with House Tortilla Chips

Little Mac & Cheese (10 oz)

$7.00

Desserts

Gloria's Famous Brioche Pudding

Gloria's Famous Brioche Pudding

$5.00

Served warm Gloria's Famous Brioche Pudding topped with homemade caramel.

Girdle Buster

Girdle Buster

$6.00Out of stock

Layered Graham Cracker, Chocolate Pudding, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream

Homemade Tiramisu For 2

Homemade Tiramisu For 2

$8.00

Espresso, Savoiardi, Kahlua, Mascarpone Cream, Cocoa Powder.

Little Piglet (3-12)

Hamburger

$8.00

Quarter Pounder Ground In House Steak Burger, Brioche Bun. Plain

Little Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Natural Chicken Fingers (3) / Fries

$7.00

Natural Chicken Tenders, String Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fountain Drink

Coca-Cola

$2.80

Coca-Cola Diet

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Fanta

$2.90

Ice Tea

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.90

Bottled Drinks

SanPellegrinio Limonata

$2.50

SanPellegrino Arranciata

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Organic Apple Juice

$2.20

Fiji Water

$3.20

Celsius Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bagged ICE

10 Pounds Bag

$3.00

2 - 10 Pounds Bags (Buy More Save More)

$5.00

Meat By The Pound

1 LB. Johannesburg Rib Tips

1 LB. Johannesburg Rib Tips

$13.00

Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips smothered in our signature Johannesburg BBQ Sauce. Finger lickin' good!!

1 LB. Smoked Polish Sausage

$15.00

Grilled Smoked Polish Sausage Tray Topped With Delicious Caramelized Onions.

1 LB. Smoked Beef Brisket

$26.00

Beef Brisket Smoked for Over 16 Hours. Rubbed In Our Secret Seasoning to Get That Perfect Flavor.

1 LB. Smoked Pulled Pork

$16.00

House Cherry Wood Smoked, Tender, Juicy Pork, Hand Pulled. Pairs well with our house signature sauces.

1 LB Southern Sweet Chicks

$13.00

Sweet and Savory, Perfectly Fried Chicken, Dredged In Secret Marinade.

1 LB. Smoked Turkey Breast

$19.00

1 LB Naked Chicken Wings

$11.00

Naked Chicken Wings Fried To Perfection Served With Choice Of Sauce

1 LB. Smoked Pork Belly

$18.00

1 LB. Blackened Shrimp

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp Tossed In House Blackened Seasoning.

Trays

Fried Pierogi

Choice of Potato Cheese, Cheddar Bacon or Meat Pierogi. Fried to perfection. Served with sides of Fresno Aioli and Sour Cream.

Fried Pork Tenderloin Creamy Piccata

Fried Pork Tenderloin Creamy Piccata

Fried To Perfection Breaded Pork Tenderloin topped with delicious capers, lemon and white wine house sauce.

Fried Chicken Creamy Piccata

Fried Chicken Creamy Piccata

Crispy Fried Natural Chicken Breast topped with delicious capers, lemon and white wine house sauce.

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sliders

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Brioche Slider Bun, House BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw

Southern Chicken Sliders

Southern Chicken Sliders

Battered Natural Chicken Breast, Watermelon Radish and Carrots Slaw, Fresno Ranch, Brioche Bun.

Soup

House Creamy Tomato Bisque (Quart)

$13.00

Creamy Bisque made daily garnished with House Croutons.

Sides

Truffle Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Rustic Mac & Cheese

Rustic Mac & Cheese

Rich and Creamy 3 Cheese Mac with Gruyere, Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Béchamel Sauce Crème Fraiche.

Sweet Potato Fries

Elotes In The Cup

Elotes In The Cup

Grilled Sweet Corn of The Cob, Cotija Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Powder, Creamy Lime Aioli, Limes.

Candied Jalapenos

House Chips and Tex-Mex Salsa

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

Buttered Fresh House Baguette toasted to perfection.

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

Shredded Napa Cabbage, Carrots, House Light Creamy Sauce.

Fresh Baguette (price per dozen)

$6.00

Fresh Baguette Pieces, perfect for Polish Sausage and other meat per pound orders.

Santa Fe Potato Salad

Roasted Russet Potatoes, Corn Pico, Bacon Bits, Dijon Mayo, Spices, Scallions.

Bruschetta (per piece)

$0.90

Crostini bread topped with chopped fresh tomato, basil and garlic.

Sauces

House Barbeque (16oz)

$9.00

Signature Johannesburg Barbeque (16oz)

$12.00

Fresh Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Fresh Crispy Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House Creamy Caesar Dressing. Optional Choice of Protein.

House Salad

Strawberry Crunch Salad

Strawberry Crunch Salad

Mixed Greens, Toasted Pistachio, Candied Pecans, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Fresh Strawberries, House Champagne Pear Dressing.

Sweet Course

Gloria's Famous Brioche Pudding (Half Pan)

$30.00
Homemade Tiramisu (Half Pan)

Homemade Tiramisu (Half Pan)

$40.00

Espresso, Savoiardi, Kahlua, Mascarpone Cream, Cocoa Powder.

Bagged ICE

10 Pounds Bag

$3.00

2 - 10 Pounds Bags (Buy More Save More)

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual restaurant throwing a personal twist on all the dishes. Our unrestricted scratch kitchen has no limits. Serving fresh food made from scratch using the finest ingredients. From smoked meats, handcrafted burgers, Pierogi, tacos, bowls, salads and soups all made in house. We use Eco friendly products to help protect the planet and well-being of our loved ones.

Website

Location

11901 S 80th Ave, Palos Park, IL 60464

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's Beef - Palos Heights
orange starNo Reviews
7153 West 127th Street Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Peppo's Subs
orange starNo Reviews
10303 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,427
6417 W 127th St Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Francesca's Vicinato
orange starNo Reviews
12960 S. LA GRANGE RD. PALOS PARK, IL 60464
View restaurantnext
Toasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 14
9750 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Ichiban - 10135 S Harlem Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10135 S Harlem Ave Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Palos Park
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston