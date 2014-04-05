- Home
Blind Hog
11901 S 80th Ave
Palos Park, IL 60464
Soup & Salads
Green Pork Pozole (Fall Soup)
Hearty Pozole Verde with Hominy, Tender Pork, Chiles, Spices, Cabbage, Tortilla Strips, Lime.
Cowboy Chili
Slow Simmered Hearty Chili. Angus Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomatoes, Spices. Topped With Roasted Corn, Onions, Cheese, Chives.
Creamy House Tomato Bisque
Creamy Bisque made daily garnished with House Croutons.
Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken soup with poblano, corn and carrots. Topped with cheese mix, cilantro and house crispy tortilla strips.
Cobb Salad
Mix of Greens, Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg.
Champagne Strawberry Crunch Salad
Arugula, Romaine and Spinach, Candied Pecans, Roasted Pistachios, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, House Champagne Pear Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried Natural Chicken with Buffalo Like House Sauce, Mix Greens, Pico De Gallo, Blue Cheese.
Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad
Crusted Ahi Tuna, Carrots, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Ponzu Citrus Dressing
Baja California Avocado Blackened Salad
Blackened Natural Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Avocado, Cucumber, House Tortilla Strips.
Handcrafted Burgers
Black & Blue Burger
House Ground Steak-Burger, Bacon, House Blue Cheese Sauce, Green Leaf, Pickles, Tomato, Sesame Brioche.
The Berlin Wall Burger
Half Pound Steak-Burger, Swiss, Bacon, Horseradish Kraut, Green Leaf, 1000 Islands Sauce, Pickles, Sesame Brioche.
Smoked Texas Burger
Half Pound Steak-Burger, Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf, Sesame Brioche.
Horseradish Burger
House Ground Steak-Burger, Horseradish Cream, Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Poblano Sauce, Green Leaf, Sesame Brioche.
Kalifornia Dreaming Burger
Half Pound House Steak Burger, Green Leaf, Sharp Cheddar , Grilled Candied Jalapenos, Tomato and Onion Concasse, House Kalifornia Sauce.
Classic Blind Hog Burger
House Ground Steak-Burger, Cheddar, Green Leaf, Kosher Pickle, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Sesame Brioche.
Claim To Fame
Johannesburg Rib Tips
Dry Rubbed Smoked Rib Tips, House Special BBQ Sauce, Choice of String Fries or House Salad, Creamy Slaw or Potato Salad.
Not So Redneck Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Hand-Pulled Pork , Brioche Bun, Asian Slaw, Pickle, Green Leaf, Chef BBQ Sauce.
Nashville Pork Tenderloin
Perfectly Fried Pork Tenderloin, House Buffalo Like Sauce, Pickles , House Ranch, Napa Slaw, Sharp Cheddar, Potato Bun.
The Hog Cubano
The One, The King of All Claim To Fame. Combines Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork Belly, Swiss, Pickle, House Honey Mustard, Grain Mustard. Our Twist On Classic Cubano.
Park Pastrami Doozie Sandwich
House Smoked Beef Brisket, Spiced Kraut, Marble Rye, Horseradish Cream, Swiss, House 1000 islands dressing, Pickle Spear.
Asian Pulled Pork Wrap
Tomato Basil Tortilla, Green Leaf, Smoked Pulled Pork, Gochujang Sauce, Asian Slaw, Pickled Onions, Asian Pickled Cucumbers.
Nachos Before Muchachos
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Corn Pico, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Crème Fraiche, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions.
From The Press
Tuna Melt Panini
Albacore Tuna, Fresh Veggies Mix, Pesto Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Spinach.
Smoked Turkey Panini
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto Aioli, Bacon, Swiss, Arugula, Rustic Bread.
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled Natural Chicken, Basil Pesto Aioli, Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Reduction, Rustic Bread.
Green Zebra Panini
Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda, House Kimchi, Pesto Mayo, Arugula.
Texican Brisket Grilled Cheese
House Smoked Beef Brisket, Bacon, Candied Jalapenos, Cheddar, House BBQ, Dark Marbled Rye Bread
Bowls
Healthy Nutrition Bowl
Choice of Protein, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions and Peppers Hash, Green Leaf, Sliced Avocado and Sunny Side-Up egg.
Poutine Our Way
Homemade Hungarian Beef Goulash, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Fries, Cream Fraiche, Candied Jalapenos.
Hog Luv Luv Risotto
Sriracha Honey Butter Risotto, Choice Of Shrimp or Chicken, Corn Pico, Lime, Parsley
Rustic Mac & Cheese Bowl
Béchamel Sauce, Smoked Gouda, Wisconsin Cheddar, Swiss, Crème Fraiche, Chives.
Tacos
Shanghai Pork Belly Tacos (3)
House Smoked Pork Belly, Chipotle Orange Glaze, Red Cabbage Arugula Mix, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion.
Beef Brisket (3)
House Smoked Beef Brisket, Jicama Tajin Slaw, Green Peppers Spicy Sweet Marmalade, Cilantro
Caribbean Jerk Chicken (3)
House Jerk Seasoning Marinated Natural Chicken, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Sweet Chili Pesto, El Milagro Tortilla
Baja Blackened Fish (3)
Blackened Haddock, Citrus Slaw, Sriracha Crème Fraiche, Cilantro.
Togarashi Ahi Tuna Steak (3)
Seared Ahi Tuna, Marinated Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Arugula, Ponzu, El Milagro Tortilla
Birds
Southern Sweet Chicks
Sweet and Savory, Perfectly Fried Chicken, Dredged In Secret Marinade. Served with Fries and Slaw.
California Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Natural Chicken Breast, Greens, Smoked Gouda, House Pistachio Basil Pesto, Avocado, Brioche Bun.
Naked Hog Wings
Pound of Jumbo Wings, Choice of House Sauce. Served with side of House Blue Cheese Sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Natural Chicken Breast, Fried Green Tomato, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Greens, House Fresno Ranch
Chicken Ranchero Wrap
Spinach Tortilla, Natural Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Celery Ranch.
Sides
Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries
Hand-Cut In House Kennebec Potato Fries!
Parmesan Truffle Hand-Cut Fries
String Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese and Truffle Olive Oil.
Sweet Potato Fries
Coated in Brown Sugar and Chili Dust
Truffled Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Breaded In-House Wisconsin Cheese Curds tossed in rosemary truffle oil served with house Fresno Aioli and House Ranch.
Elotes In A Cup
Grilled corn in creamy mayo, salty Cotija cheese with chili and lime. Classic street snack but in the cup for easy enjoyment!
Candied Jalapenos (4oz)
!!Warning!! You might get addicted to them. Honeyed Finish and a Slight Touch Of Heat Make This a Perfect Topping To Any Sandwich. We Eat That Like Candy ;)
Chips and Salsa
Large House Chips and our Tex-Mex Salsa
Homemade Queso
Homemade Queso (12oz) with House Tortilla Chips
Little Mac & Cheese (10 oz)
Desserts
Little Piglet (3-12)
Bottled Drinks
Meat By The Pound
1 LB. Johannesburg Rib Tips
Cherry Wood Smoked Rib Tips smothered in our signature Johannesburg BBQ Sauce. Finger lickin' good!!
1 LB. Smoked Polish Sausage
Grilled Smoked Polish Sausage Tray Topped With Delicious Caramelized Onions.
1 LB. Smoked Beef Brisket
Beef Brisket Smoked for Over 16 Hours. Rubbed In Our Secret Seasoning to Get That Perfect Flavor.
1 LB. Smoked Pulled Pork
House Cherry Wood Smoked, Tender, Juicy Pork, Hand Pulled. Pairs well with our house signature sauces.
1 LB Southern Sweet Chicks
Sweet and Savory, Perfectly Fried Chicken, Dredged In Secret Marinade.
1 LB. Smoked Turkey Breast
1 LB Naked Chicken Wings
Naked Chicken Wings Fried To Perfection Served With Choice Of Sauce
1 LB. Smoked Pork Belly
1 LB. Blackened Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Tossed In House Blackened Seasoning.
Trays
Fried Pierogi
Choice of Potato Cheese, Cheddar Bacon or Meat Pierogi. Fried to perfection. Served with sides of Fresno Aioli and Sour Cream.
Fried Pork Tenderloin Creamy Piccata
Fried To Perfection Breaded Pork Tenderloin topped with delicious capers, lemon and white wine house sauce.
Fried Chicken Creamy Piccata
Crispy Fried Natural Chicken Breast topped with delicious capers, lemon and white wine house sauce.
House Smoked Pulled Pork Sliders
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Brioche Slider Bun, House BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw
Southern Chicken Sliders
Battered Natural Chicken Breast, Watermelon Radish and Carrots Slaw, Fresno Ranch, Brioche Bun.
Sides
Truffle Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Rustic Mac & Cheese
Rich and Creamy 3 Cheese Mac with Gruyere, Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Béchamel Sauce Crème Fraiche.
Sweet Potato Fries
Elotes In The Cup
Grilled Sweet Corn of The Cob, Cotija Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Powder, Creamy Lime Aioli, Limes.
Candied Jalapenos
House Chips and Tex-Mex Salsa
Garlic Bread
Buttered Fresh House Baguette toasted to perfection.
Creamy Coleslaw
Shredded Napa Cabbage, Carrots, House Light Creamy Sauce.
Fresh Baguette (price per dozen)
Fresh Baguette Pieces, perfect for Polish Sausage and other meat per pound orders.
Santa Fe Potato Salad
Roasted Russet Potatoes, Corn Pico, Bacon Bits, Dijon Mayo, Spices, Scallions.
Bruschetta (per piece)
Crostini bread topped with chopped fresh tomato, basil and garlic.
Fresh Salads
Sweet Course
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast casual restaurant throwing a personal twist on all the dishes. Our unrestricted scratch kitchen has no limits. Serving fresh food made from scratch using the finest ingredients. From smoked meats, handcrafted burgers, Pierogi, tacos, bowls, salads and soups all made in house. We use Eco friendly products to help protect the planet and well-being of our loved ones.
11901 S 80th Ave, Palos Park, IL 60464