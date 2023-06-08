Main picView gallery

Boba Drip 12801 S Harlem Ave

No reviews yet

12801 S Harlem Ave

Palos Heights, IL 60463

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Blended Boba

Brown Sugar Freeze

$5.49+

Carmel Late Freeze

$5.49+

Chocolate Freeze

$5.49+

Coconut Freeze

$5.49+

Coffee Freeze

$5.49+

Cookies and Cream Freeze

$5.49+

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.49+

Horchata Freeze

$5.49+

Kiwi Smoothie

$5.49+

Lychee Smoothie

$5.49+

Mango Smoothie

$5.49+

Match Green Tea Freeze

$5.49+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.49+

Peach Smoothie

$5.49+

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.49+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.49+

Taro Freeze

$5.49+

Thai Milk Freeze

$5.49+

Vanilla Bean Freeze

$5.49+

Watermelon Freeze

$5.49+

Fruit Refreshers

BANANA FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

BLUEBERRY FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

DRAGON FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

GREEN APPLE FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

KIWI FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

LEMON FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

LYCHEE FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

MANGO FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

ORANGE FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

PASSION FRUIT FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

PEACH FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

PINEAPPLE FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

POMEGRANTE FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

RASPBERRY FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

STRAWBERRY FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

WATERMELON FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

WINTERMELON FRUIT REFRESHER

$5.49+

Fruit Tea

BANANA FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

BLUEBERRY FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

DRAGON FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

GREEN APPLE FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

KIWI FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

LEMON FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

LYCHEE FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

MANGO FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

ORANGE FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

PASSION FRUIT FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

PEACH FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

PINEAPPLE FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

POMEGRANTE FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

RASPBERRY FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

STRAWBERRY FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

WATERMELON FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

WINTERMELON FRUIT TEA

$5.49+

Milk Teas

ALMOND MILK TEA

$5.49+

BANANA MILK TEA

$5.49+

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.49+

BUBBLE ICE COFFEE MILK TEA

$5.49+

CAKE PUFF MILK TEA

$5.49+

CHOCOLATE MILK TEA

$5.49+

COCONUT MILK TEA

$5.49+

GREEN TEA MILK TEA

$5.49+

HONEYDEW MILK TEA

$5.49+

HORCHATA MILK TEA

$5.49+

LYCHEE MILK TEA

$5.49+

MANGO MILK TEA

$5.49+

MILK TEA MILK TEA

$5.49+

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$5.49+

TARO MILK TEA

$5.49+

THAI TEA MILK TEA

$5.49+

TIGER MILK TEA

$5.49+

WATERMELON MILK TEA

$5.49+

VANILLA BEAN MILK TEA

$5.49+

Redbull Drink

Redbull Blueberry

$6.99

Redbull Mango

$6.99

Redbull Strawberry

$6.99

Water

Water

$1.99

Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$4.99

Kitkat Milkshake

KitKat Milkshake

$4.99

Lotus Milkshake

Lotus Milkshake

$4.99

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$4.99

Snicker Milkshake

Snicker Milkshake

$4.99

Turtle Milkshake

Turtle Milkshake

$4.99

Twix Milkshake

Twix Milkshake

$4.99

Build Your Own Milkshake

Build Your Own Milkshake

$4.99

Mini Pancakes

Bananatella Pancakes

Bananatella

$7.99+

Kit-Kat Delight Pancakes

Kit-Kat Delight

$7.99+

Lotus Blast Pancakes

Lotus Blast

$7.99+

Oreo Blast Pancakes

Oreo Blast

$7.99+

Build Your Own Pancakes

Build Your Own Pancakes

$7.99+

Bubble Waffle

Rainbow Treat Bubble Waffle

Rainbow Treat Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Kinderlicious Bubble Waffle

Kinderlicious Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Oreo Puff Bubble Waffle

Oreo Puff Bubble Waffle

$8.99

Build Your own Waffle

Build Your Own Waffle

$8.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone

$2.49

Toppings

M&M

$0.75

Kit-Kat

$0.75

Almond Hershey

$0.75

Turtles

$1.00

Reeces

$0.75

Sprinkles

$0.75

Kinder

$1.00

Snickers

$0.75

Oreos

$0.75

Fruity Pebbles

$0.75

Lotus

$1.00

Twix

$0.75

No Toppings

Boba Pearls

Tapioca

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Passion Fruit Popping Boba

$0.75

Lychee Popping Boba

$0.75

Green Apple Popping Boba

$0.75

Rainbow Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Peach Popping Boba

$0.75

Blueberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Cherry Popping Boba

$0.75

Green Apple Jelly

$0.75

Mango Jelly

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Strawberry Jelly

$0.75

Mango Jam

$0.75

Original Crystal Boba

$0.75

Brown Sugar Crystal Boba

$0.75

No boba

Flotea

Build Your Own Flotea

Build Your Own Flotea

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12801 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

