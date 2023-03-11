  • Home
Blinky's 1711 Athens Hwy STE 400 Grayson Ga 30017

No reviews yet

1711 Athens Highway

Grayson, GA 30017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00+

1/4lb Burger on a fresh bun. Topped off with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.50+

1/4lb Burger on a fresh bun. Topped off with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00+

1/4lb Burger on a fresh bun. Topped off with 2 slices of Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.00

1/3lb of season gound turkey topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, raw or grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Topped off with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Topped off with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.00

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled or raw onions, mustard, ketchup, & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tenders 3-5pc

Chicken Tenders 3-5pc

$4.00+

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)

10pc Tenders

$12.00

Fresh seasoned Tenders

20pc Tenders

20pc Tenders

$24.00

Fresh seasoned Tenders

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00
Brownie/Brownie Delight

Brownie/Brownie Delight

$3.00

Brownie delight is served with ice cream topped with chocolate. Brownie only $2.50.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.50

This delicious cheesecake can be served plain or topped with strawberry filings. Strawberry filing extra.

FISH FAMILY MEALS

6pc Whiting/White Fish/Tilapia

6pc Whiting/White Fish/Tilapia

$24.00

Choose the best season fish around. Whiting or Whife fish.

6pc Catfish

6pc Catfish

$28.00

It don't get any better than this. Catfish or Tilapia!!

10pc Whiting/White Fish/Tilaia

$40.00
10pc Catfish

10pc Catfish

$48.00

FISH AND SHRIMP

2pc Whiting

$6.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

3pc Whiting

3pc Whiting

$8.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

2pc White Fish

2pc White Fish

$6.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

3pc White Fish

$8.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

2pc Tilapia

$8.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

3pc Tilapia

3pc Tilapia

$10.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

2pc Catfish

2pc Catfish

$9.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

3pc Catfish

3pc Catfish

$12.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Shrimp

6pc Shrimp

$7.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

12pc Shrimp

12pc Shrimp

$12.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

SHRIMP AND FISH

6pc Shrimp, 1pc Whiting

6pc Shrimp, 1pc Whiting

$9.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Shrimp, 1pc White Fish

6pc Shrimp, 1pc White Fish

$9.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Shrimp, 1pc Tilapia

$10.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Shrimp, 1pc Catfish

6pc Shrimp, 1pc Catfish

$11.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

FISH AND WING

6pc Wings 1pc Whiting

$9.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Wing 1pc White Fish

$9.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Wing 1pc Catfish

$10.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Wing 1pc Tilapia

$10.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

10pc Wing 1pc Whiting

$12.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

10pc Wing 1pc White Fish

$12.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

10pc Wing 1pc Tilapia

$13.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

10pc Wing 1pc Catfish

$13.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

6pc Wing 6pc Shrimp

$13.00

Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

FISH TACO

Fish Tacos (2)

Fish Tacos (2)

$6.50+

(2) 4 inch soft taco shell with hot sauce, sweet creamy slaw, cheese. and fresh lime juice.

KIDS MENU

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Burger topped with ketchup, mustard, and pickles ONLY.

Kids 3pc Tenders

Kids 3pc Tenders

$6.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS

Philly ONLY 6in

Philly ONLY 6in

$8.00

6 inch Philly on a fresh hoagie. Pick between Chicken or Beef. Served with mayo, bell peppers, onions.

Philly and 6 Wings

Philly and 6 Wings

$14.00

6 inch Philly on a fresh hoagie. Topped with onions. bell peppers, & mayo.

Philly and 10 Wings

$18.00

6 inch Philly on a fresh hoagie. Topped with onions, bell peppers, & mayo.

WINGS/BONELESS-FAMILY WINGS

Wings or Boneless Combo

Wings or Boneless Combo

$9.00+

Combo served with fries and a drink.

Wings or Boneless Only

Wings or Boneless Only

$6.50+

Served with 1 sauce (per 10)

Family Package (30pc, 40pc WINGS)

Family Package (30pc, 40pc WINGS)

$32.00+

Served with Med fries, 1 sauce (per 10) and a 2 Liter drink.

Family Package (50pc, 75pc, 100pc Wings)

Family Package (50pc, 75pc, 100pc Wings)

$47.00+

Served with Lg fries, 1 sauce (per 10) and a 2 Liter drink.

DRINKS

Drinks

$2.50+

Bottle Lemonade

$2.50

Blinkys Homemade Lemonade

FISH SANDWICH

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$4.00+

A delicious fish sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Regular hamburger toppings can be added. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink). Premium side extra.

Main Sides

Reg Fries

$3.00

Lg Fries

$5.00

Reg Season Fries (limited time)

$4.00

Lg Season Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Reg Onion Rings

$4.00

Lg Onion Rings

$6.00

10pc Corn Nuggets

$4.00

14pc Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Reg Okra

$4.00

Lg Okra

$6.00

6pc Mozzarella Stick

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
GOOD EATS!!!

1711 Athens Highway, Grayson, GA 30017

Main pic

