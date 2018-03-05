Bill Rhodes Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for visiting our online bakery! Here you can choose from a variety of delicious items that we keep stocked in our cases daily. If you are looking for a custom cake or item, please give us a call! Please allow at least 48 hours for a custom order. We look forward to hearing from you! Our STORE HOURS are Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 6:00 pm, Saturday : 8:00am - 4:00 pm. We are CLOSED on Sundays. Call us at 770-979-2253
Location
2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville, GA 30078
