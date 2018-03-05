Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bill Rhodes Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

2335 Scenic Hwy S

Snellville, GA 30078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookies 12ct
Peanut Butter Cookies 12ct
Rhodes Special Cake

Dessert Cakes

Dessert cakes are the perfect quick way to wow your friends at a last minute gathering. We keep them daily in an 8" size which feeds 10-12 people, and we can write a birthday message if needed. Lots of flavors, all delicious!
Caramel Cake

Caramel Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of yellow cake, frosted with old fashioned boiled caramel icing.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of carrot cake frosted with pecan, coconut cream cheese icing.

9" Cheesecake

9" Cheesecake

$40.00

A soft creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Delicious by itself, or with one of our tasty toppings.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of devil's food cake, frosted with German Chocolate Icing. Contains coconut and pecan meal.

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of spice cake baked with nuts, pineapples, and bananas. Frosted with cream cheese icing and garnished with pecan meal.

Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of yellow cake baked with chopped pecans and coconut. Frosted with cream cheese icing and garnished with toasted coconut.

Lemondrop Cake

Lemondrop Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of yellow cake, iced completely in a lemon curd frosting. Topped with white buttercream rosettes.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of red velvet cake frosted with cream cheese icing. Garnished with red velvet crumbs.

Rhodes Special Cake

Rhodes Special Cake

$32.00+

One layer of yellow cake and one layer of devil's food cake. White buttercream between the layers, chocolate buttercream on the outside. Garnished with pecan meal.

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of strawberry cake, frosted with strawberry cream cheese frosting.

Yellow & Chocolate

Yellow & Chocolate

$32.00

Two layers of traditional yellow cake with chocolate buttercream frosting.

Chocolate Chocolate

Chocolate Chocolate

$32.00

Two layers of rich devil's food cake with chocolate buttercream frosting.

Vanilla Vanilla

Vanilla Vanilla

$32.00

Two layers of traditional yellow cake with our classic buttercream icing.

Chocolate & White

Chocolate & White

$32.00

Two layers of devil's food cake iced with white buttercream icing.

Chocolate Extreme Cake

Chocolate Extreme Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of devil's food cake, iced in chocolate buttercream and covered in poured chocolate icing.

White Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of vanilla cake iced with a fluffy white chocolate buttercream.

Cookies N' Cream Cake

$32.00+

Two layers of chocolate cake iced with an Oreo buttercream

Petit Fours

Our most popular item! These simple cakes are so tasty. A layer of cake, thin layer of icing, and thin glaze on top. Little bights of heaven.
White Petit Four

White Petit Four

$2.00

A 2x2 inch square of yellow cake, with a thin layer of buttercream icing and a thin glaze over the top. Great for bridal and baby showers, can be decorated with a rosebud, a balloon or little baby booties & rattles. These little cakes is what we are most known for!

Chocolate Petit Four

Chocolate Petit Four

$2.00

A chocolate lover's dream. A square of devil's food cake, a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and a chocolate glaze over the whole thing. Just as delicious as our original petit fours, but chocolate!

Packaged Items

We sell several different types of cookies by the package, including our chocolate chip cookies, tea cookies, and more!
Cheese Stars 24ct

Cheese Stars 24ct

$6.95

One of our top selling items! Cheese Stars are a savory cracker made with cheddar cheese. They have a little bit of cayenne pepper that adds just the right amount of spice. Each package contains 24.

Chocolate Chip Cookies 12ct

Chocolate Chip Cookies 12ct

$6.75

A dozen of our homemade chocolate chip cookies. Chewy and delicious.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 12ct

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 12ct

$6.75

A dozen yummy and comforting oatmeal raisin cookies.

Peanut Butter Cookies 12ct

Peanut Butter Cookies 12ct

$6.75

A dozen soft peanut butter cookies with little peanut butter chips baked in.

Sugar Cookies 12ct

Sugar Cookies 12ct

$6.75

A dozen chewy sugar cookies, made with our classic recipe. They change shapes and colors depending on the season!

Tea Cookies 18ct

Tea Cookies 18ct

$6.75

A shortbread cookie with chopped pecans, slightly sweetened with our buttercream icing. Colors change seasonally, but if you want something specific, let us know!

Wedding Cookies 18ct

Wedding Cookies 18ct

$6.75Out of stock

A dense shortbread cookie, baked with chopped pecans and rolled in powdered sugar. 18 per pack.

Angel Cookies

Angel Cookies

$6.75

A drop of heaven that is buttery and just melts in your mouth, along with the satisfying crunch of chopped pecans.

Danish

The perfect breakfast pastries! Made with sweet dough and several different topping flavors, we make these in the morning and they are usually gone by lunch. Be sure to reserve yours today!
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$2.50

Sweet dough with an apple-cinnamon-sugar topping. Finished with our signature glaze.

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$2.50

Sweet dough with a cherry topping. Finished with our signature glaze.

Strawberry Danish

Strawberry Danish

$2.50

Sweet dough with strawberry cream cheese topping. Finished with our signature glaze.

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$2.50

Sweet dough with cream cheese topping. Finished with our signature glaze.

Cinnamon Buns (6ct)

$12.00

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$2.50

Brownies

A brownie for every craving! Weather you're craving chocolate, cream cheese, or lemon, we have a flavor for you! These 2x2 inch squares are the perfect size to satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling guilty.
Blondie

Blondie

$1.70

A brown sugar brownie, that contains no cocoa, and not nuts. It is topped with your old fashioned boiled caramel that we make in house.

Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$1.70

A layer of cream cheese topping baked onto our basic brownie base, and topped with chocolate buttercream. Contains walnuts.

Hello Dolly

Hello Dolly

$2.25

A layered bar with a graham cracker crust, and layers of chocolate chips, coconuts, and pecans. Sweetened condensed milk soaked into the top makes it extra decadent.

Lemon Square

Lemon Square

$1.70

A sweet and tart lemon curd treat with a shortbread crust

Mississippi Mud

Mississippi Mud

$1.70

A fudgy brownie with melted marshmallows and chocolate buttercream swirled on top. Does not contain nuts.

Ooey Gooey Bar

Ooey Gooey Bar

$1.70

A deliciously sweet treat, much like an old fashioned chess cake. It has a gooey cream cheese topping on top of a yellow cake butter crust.

Plain Brownie

Plain Brownie

$1.70

A regular fudgy brownie with walnuts baked in the batter, and topped with our chocolate buttercream icing.

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$1.70

Our regular fudgy brownie base with walnuts baked into the batter, topped with our homemade caramel icing and drizzled with chocolate and pecans

Single Cookies

Sometimes a cookie is all you need! Click here to see the individual cookies we offer. If you need larger quantities, see packaged items below!
Gingerbread People

Gingerbread People

$2.50

The Christmas classic you're used to, but we keep it all year round! Our gingerbread is soft, but not chewy; very easy to enjoy!

Jumbo Chocolate Chip

Jumbo Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Just a big ol' chocolate chip cookie! The jumbo size is about 4 inches across.

White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.50

A soft, slightly chewy cookie with white chocolate chunks and macadamia nuts. 4 inch size.

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$2.75

On of our classic glazed sugar cookies, but dipped in chocolate to make it extra special!

Glazed Sugar Cookie

Glazed Sugar Cookie

$2.75

A shortbread type sugar cookie covered in glaze. We change up the shape and sprinkles seasonally, so be sure to specify if you are looking for something specific. No matter what shape, they're delicious!

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$4.00

Two classic homemade chocolate chip cookies, sandwiched with our delicious buttercream icing. The face is just for fun!

CIC

Exactly what it sounds like! It's cake layered with icing, in a cup! This is an alternative to a slice of cake that keeps it from drying out if you want to enjoy some now and later!
Cake-in-a-Cup

Cake-in-a-Cup

$6.00

A great alternative to a cake slice, that can be eaten now or saved for later! Yellow cake layered with white buttercream icing.

Cupcakes

Standard size cupcakes for a simple treat, or birthday party.
Vanilla Cupcake, White Buttercream

Vanilla Cupcake, White Buttercream

$2.50
Vanilla Cupcake, Chocolate Buttercream

Vanilla Cupcake, Chocolate Buttercream

$2.50
Chocolate Cupcake, Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate Cupcake, Chocolate Buttercream

$2.50
Chocolate Cupcake, White Buttercream

Chocolate Cupcake, White Buttercream

$2.50
Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing!

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$2.50

Loaf Cakes

These loaf cakes come in a variety of flavors and are the perfect additions to a breakfast spread. They have the consistency of a muffin, but more moist and delicious. Be sure to try them all!
Apple Loaf Cake

Apple Loaf Cake

$9.75

A spice cake flavored with apple juice and garnished with oats.

Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf Cake

Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf Cake

$9.75

A spongy lemon cake with poppy seeds baked in.

Strawberry Loaf Cake

Strawberry Loaf Cake

$9.75

A spongy strawberry loaf with homemade streusel on top

Banana Nut Loaf Cake

Banana Nut Loaf Cake

$9.75

An old favorite. Spongy banana bread with walnuts baked in.

Pumpkin Loaf Cake

Pumpkin Loaf Cake

$9.75

A delicious spongy pumpkin spice loaf. It's not just for the fall time!

Misc

Eclairs, Cream Horns, and more!
Eclair

Eclair

$3.95

A traditional French pastry. Choux dough shell, filled with creamy custard, and topped with chocolate.

Icing Shot

Icing Shot

$0.85

A little shot of buttercream icing for when you just want some straight sweetness.

French Fox Coffee

Emmie's Blend 16oz Bag

Emmie's Blend 16oz Bag

$16.00

A perfectly balanced blend - full body, smooth and chocolaty at first, with a bright finish that pairs wonderfully with baked sweets. Roasted locally, always fresh!

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.50
Cherry Turnover

Cherry Turnover

$3.50
Peach Turnover

Peach Turnover

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting our online bakery! Here you can choose from a variety of delicious items that we keep stocked in our cases daily. If you are looking for a custom cake or item, please give us a call! Please allow at least 48 hours for a custom order. We look forward to hearing from you! Our STORE HOURS are Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 6:00 pm, Saturday : 8:00am - 4:00 pm. We are CLOSED on Sundays. Call us at 770-979-2253

Website

Location

2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville, GA 30078

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Bill Rhodes Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Empire Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2671 Centerville Hwy Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
orange star3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
850 Dogwood Rd Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
4 Amigos Restaurant Llc - 2950 Rosebud rd ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2950 Rosebud rd ste 100 Lawrenceville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen at Summit Chase
orange starNo Reviews
3197 Classic Drive Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Fusion Thyme Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Athens Highway Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Snellville

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0247 - Snellville, GA
orange star4.5 • 187
2118 Scenic Hwy N Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Snellville
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston