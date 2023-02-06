Restaurant header imageView gallery

Button Pizza 1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 900

review star

No reviews yet

1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 900

Snellville, GA 30078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pregame

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.00

20 Jumbo Wings

$26.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Salads

Sm Caesar

$7.00

Lg Caesar

$10.99

Sm Greek

$7.00

Lg Greek

$10.99

Sm House

$7.00

Lg House

$10.99

Medium Specialty Pizzas

The Greek

$17.00

Garlic Oil Base, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese

The Supreme

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Meatballs ,Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives

The Meatlover

$17.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham

The Veggie

$17.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Garlic, Green Olives, Black Olives

The Barbecue Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Base, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon

The Philly

$17.00

Marinated Steak Strips, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

The Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Ranch & Hot Sauce Base, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, Grilled Chicken

The Aloha

$17.00

Ham & Pineapple

The Enchilada

$17.00

Enchilada red sauce base, Mexican cheese, seasoned ground beef, diced white onion, green chilis, cilantro

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Meatballs ,Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives

16" Meat Lover Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Garlic, Green Olives, Black Olives

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Base, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon

16" Philly Pizza

$21.00

Marinated Steak Strips, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Ranch & Hot Sauce Base, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, Grilled Chicken

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Ham & Pineapple

16" Enchilada Pizza

$21.00

Enchilada red sauce base, Mexican cheese, seasoned ground beef, diced white onion, green chilis, cilantro

BYO Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$11.50

16" BYO Pizza

$17.50

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Strawberry

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.99

Pistachio Almond

$6.99

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.99

Cookies & Cream

$6.99

Pastas & Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$22.95

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast with melted Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Pomodoro Sauce, Served over Spaghetti

Beef Lasagna

$20.95

Four Cheeses. Twelve Layers. One Love.

Asiago Fettuccine

$25.99

Fettuccini with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Asiago Cream Sauce. Try it with our grilled Jumbo Shrimp!

Eggplant Parmesean

$20.95

Lightly-Breaded Eggplant, Melted Mozzarella, House-made Pomodoro Sauce. Does it induce labor? Definitely maybe.

Chicken Piccata

$25.99

Sautéed Chicken Breasts with Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc, Served with Creamy Risotto and Seasonal Vegetables.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 900, Snellville, GA 30078

Directions

