The Diner at Webb Gin

1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900

Snellville, GA 30078

Breakfast Menu

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Pancakes & Protien

$11.75

Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

Pancake Short Stack

$6.50

Stack of two Buttermilk Pancakes, served with Butter, Powdered Sugar, and Syrup

Pancakes & Eggs

$10.75

Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Served with Two Eggs Any Style

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$13.95

Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Eggs and Choice of Smoked Ham, Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage

Banana Nut Pancakes

$11.50

Banana and Chopped Walnuts

Walnut Pancakes

$10.25

Chopped Walnuts in our Buttermilk Batter, served with Butter, Syrup, and Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.25

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chips Sprinkled Into our Buttermilk Batter. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.75

Fresh Blueberries in Our Buttermilk Batter. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

Pancake Short Stack Combo

$12.25

Two Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Bacon, Smoked Ham, Pork or Turkey Sausage. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

Single Pancake

$3.50

One Buttermilk Pancake Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast

Famous French Toast

$7.95

Locally Famous Challah Bread Dipped in Our Housemade Vanilla Egg Blend. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast & Protien

$11.75

French Toast with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage Links Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast & Eggs

$10.75

French Toast with Two Country Fresh Eggs Any Style Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast Combo

$13.95

French Toast withTwo Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast Short Stack

$5.75

A Half Order of Our Locally Famous Challah Bread Dipped in Our Housemade Vanilla Egg Blend. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.

French Toast Short Stack Combo

$12.95

A Half Order of French Toast with Two Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Bacon, Smoked Ham, Pork or Turkey Sausage Links.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.

Egg and Cheese

$6.95

Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.25

Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.

Ham Egg and Cheese

$8.25

Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.25

Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Belgian Waffle with Protien

$11.75

Waffle with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Belgian Waffle with Eggs

$10.75

Waffle with Two Eggs any Style Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Belgian Waffle With Fried Chicken

$14.25

Belgian Waffle Topped with Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Belgian Waffle Combo

$13.95

Two Eggs with Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage

Walnut Waffle

$9.95

Chopped Walnuts in our Waffle Batter. Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Egg Dishes

Any Style, served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Country Fresh Eggs

$6.75

Two Eggs Any Style, Served with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or Buttermilk Biscuit.

Two Eggs & a Protien

$8.95

Two Eggs Any Style, with Your Choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.95

Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$10.95

Two Eggs Any Style. Fried or Grilled Chicken. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.50

Our Famous Country Fried Steak with Homemade White Pepper Gravy All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Country Ham & Eggs

$12.50

Our Large Country Ham, Salted to Perfection Served With 2 Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

NY Strip & Eggs

$26.95

USDA Prime Cut NY Strip with 2 Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Catfish & Eggs

$16.95

Fried Catfish Served with Tartar Sauce and Two Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits

Florentine Benedict

$9.95

Two Poached Eggs with Sautéed Spinach, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits

Smoked Salmon (Cold) Benedict

$12.95

Two Poached Eggs with Smoked Salmon , Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Creamy Stone Ground Grits

Smoked Salmon (Cold) Platter

$14.95

Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers, and Cream Cheese, Over a Toasted Bagel

Signature Country Fried Steak Benedict

$14.95

Two Poached Eggs with our Famous Country Fried Steak, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.25

Go Nuts! (Does Not Contain Nuts) All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Choice of: American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Gorgonzola or Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Country Omelette

$12.25

Country Ham, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, and Melted American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Dutch Omelette

$10.95

Diced Smoked Ham and American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Greek Omelette

$10.95

Imported Feta Cheese, Diced Tomato, Onion and Green Peppers All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Gyro Omelette

$12.25

Gyro Meat, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Imported Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.95

Bacon, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomato, Mushrooms, and Gorgonzola Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Sausage & Bacon Omelette

$11.95

Chopped Bacon and Sausage with Cheddar Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$10.95

Fresh Spinach, Diced Onions, and Imported Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Vegetable Omelette

$10.50

Fresh Broccoli, Diced Tomato, Onion, Pepper, and Mushrooms All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Western Omelette

$10.95

Ham, Peppers, Onion and American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg - Any Style

$2.00

2 Eggs - Any Style

$4.00

Bacon

$4.75

Bowl Cheese Grits

$5.00

Bowl of Grits

$4.50

Cup of Cheese Grits

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Country Ham

$5.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.75

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Cup of Grits

$2.25

Home Fries

$3.75

Oatmeal

$3.50

Pork Sausage

$4.75

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$5.75

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Single Pancake

$2.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Smoked Ham

$4.75

Turkey Sausage

$4.75

White Gravy

$1.50

Breakfast Breads

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.50

Dry Rye Toast

$1.95

Rye Toast

$2.25

Dry Wheat Toast

$1.95

Wheat Toast

$1.95

Dry White Toast

$1.95

White Toast

$1.95

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Served with French Fries and Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with Tomato Pomodoro Sauce

Bruschetta

$9.25

Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Olives, Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Feta Cheese over Grilled Crostini, Balsamic Glaze

Calamari Fritti

$11.95

Crispy Calamari, Chipotle Aioli and Tomato Pomodoro

Spinach Pie

$8.95

Served over Greek Salad

Sautéed Mussels

$12.95

Tomato Pomodoro or Garlic White Wine

Crabmeat Mushrooms

$12.50

Chipotle Aioli and Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc

Fried Risotto Balls

$9.25

Pomodoro Sauce

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.50

Served over Greek Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Layered Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Basil, Drizzled Balsamic Reduction

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.25

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Hot, Medium, or Mild

Soups

Cup of Lemon Chicken Rice Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Lemon Chicken Rice Soup

$4.95

Cup of French Onion Soup

$5.50

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combos

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.25

Sliced roast beef, lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and Tomato, American Cheese on Honey Grain Wheat Toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Light & White Chunk Tuna Salad, Lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Salad, Lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast

Soup & Salad Combos

House Garden Salad

$9.95

Choice of Soup

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Choice of Soup

Greek Salad

$10.95

Choice of Soup

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Choice of Soup

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Choice of Soup

Sandwiches

Open Face Monte Cristo

$13.25

Grilled French Toast, Sliced Turkey, Ham and Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Jam All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Turkey Club

$12.50

Smoked Turkey with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese on Honey Grain Whole Wheat Bread All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Jamaican Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Chargrilled Jerk Chicken, Grilled Pineapple Slice, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.95

Sautéed Chicken Strips, Spinach Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Sour Cream and Salsa French Fries as a Garnish

Blackened Tilapia Sandwich

$12.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Piled High, Crisp Lettuce on Toasted Wheat Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Salad, Crisp Lettuce, Served on Toasted Honey Grain Whole Wheat All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Light & White Chunk Tuna Salad with Crisp Lettuce, on Whole Grain Wheat Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Famous Gyro Grill

$12.95

Grilled Slices of Lamb, Beef Combination, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Wrapped in a Grilled Pita, with Tzatziki All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Classic B.L.T.

$11.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, on Grilled White Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Toasted Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear

Burgers

All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Old Fashioned Cheeseburger

$10.95

All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Chophouse Cheeseburger

$13.50

Imported Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Sauteed Wild Mushrooms All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Southern Barbecue Burger

$13.50

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Gorgonzola Burger

$13.95

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Signature Texas Burger

$13.95

Onion Strings, Fried Egg, Jalapeno, Smoked Bakon, Cheddar Cheese All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Paninis

Philly Cheese Panini

$12.95

Shaved Roast Beef, Sauteed Onions, Mozzarella Cheese All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Sausage & Pepper Panini

$12.95

Spicy Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Housemade Tomato Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Chicken Portabella Panini

$13.50

Chargrilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chargrilled Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Asiago Cheese and Romaine Lettuce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$11.95

Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato on a Spinach Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Diced Buffalo-Style Chicken Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, on a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Philly Wrap

$11.95

Shaved Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Melted Mozzarella in a Spinach Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Gourmet Salads

Small House

$4.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Red Onions. Your Choice of Dressing

Small Caesar

$5.50

Crispy Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons and Shaved Asiago Cheese. Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Small Greek

$5.95

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaf, and Imported Greek Feta Cheese, Homemade Greek Vinaigrette

Small Spinach

$5.95

Fresh Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Crisp Bacon, Red Onions, Imported Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Small Wedge

$5.95

Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Large House

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Red Onions. Your Choice of Dressing

Large Caesar

$10.50

Crispy Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons and Shaved Asiago Cheese. Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Large Greek

$12.50

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaf, and Imported Greek Feta Cheese, Homemade Greek Vinaigrette

Large Spinach

$12.50

Fresh Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Crisp Bacon, Red Onions, Imported Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Large Wedge

$12.50

Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Chef Salad

$14.95

Sliced Roast Beef, Hickory Smoked Ham and Turkey over Mixed Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Sliced Black Olives, Red Onions, American and Swiss Cheese. Your Choice of Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Parmesan Encrusted Eggplant and Tomato, Mixed Field Greens with Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese and Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Red Pepper Aioli

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Tender Chicken Strips, Mixed Field Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Your Choice of Dressing

Salmon Paillard

$16.95

Chargrilled Salmon, Mixed Field Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Cucumbers with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Entrees

Julienne Vegetables, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Broccoli Florets, Creamy Homemade Tomato Pomodoro, Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Lightly-Breaded Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Pomodoro Sauce, Served Over Spaghetti

Chargrilled Chicken

$13.95

Marinated and Basted with Greek Oregano, Lemon and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Oven Browned Lemon Potatoes and Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Oreganato

$13.95

Baked Half Chicken, Seasoned with Greek Oregano, Fresh Lemon, E.V. Olive Oil. Served with Lemon Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

Chargrilled Pork Chop

$13.95

Served With Oven Browned Lemon Potatoes, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

1/2 Rack of BabyBack Ribs

$16.95

Mouth Watering, “Fall Off The Bone” Tender, Barbecue Sauce. Served with French Fries And Coleslaw

Blackened Tilapia

$13.95

Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Sautéed Vegetables

Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon

$16.95

Artichoke and Crabmeat, Basmati Rice, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Chardonnay Lemon Buerre Blanc

Asiago Fettuccine

$14.95

Chargrilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Asiago Cream Sauce, Tossed with Fettuccine

Health Nut Pasta

$14.95

Sautéed Chicken Strips, Artichokes, Mushrooms, SunDried Tomatoes, Spinach, Penne Pasta, Lemon Garlic Wine Sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$10.95

Spaghetti Pasta, Fresh Meat Sauce, Romano Cheese

Penne Primavera

$12.50

Julienne Vegetables, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Broccoli Florets, Creamy Homemade Tomato Pomodoro, Penne Pasta

Comfort Foods

Mediterranean Meatloaf

$13.95

Beef Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Hot Open Turkey

$13.95

Thinly Sliced Roast Turkey over Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Turkey Gravy

Hot Open Roast Beef

$13.95

Sliced Top Sirloin over Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

Breaded and Fried, White Pepper Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Flaky White Cod, Hand Battered and Fried Crisp, Coleslaw, French Fries, and Tartar Sauce

Farm Raised Catfish

$14.95

Fried Catfish, French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce

Fried Chicken Livers

$10.95

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, White Pepper Gravy

Grilled Beef Livers

$11.95

Sautéed Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Moussaka

$13.95

Layers of Sliced Potato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Fresh Ground Beef, and a Baked Bechamel, Served with a Small Greek Salad

Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Four Cheeses and twelve layers

Gyro Platter

$14.95

Thin Slices of Lamb and Beef Gyro Meat, Grilled Pita Points, French Fries, with Greek Salad and Tzatziki

Portobello Chopped Sirloin

$14.95

Portabella Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Sides

Bowl of Coleslaw

$3.25

Broccoli Florets

$3.95

French Fries

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.75

Home Fries - Deep Fried

$3.75

Lemon Potato

$3.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.95

Onion Strings

$3.75

Basmati Rice

$3.95

Risotto

$5.95

Extra Sauces & Dressings

$0.50

Spinach

$3.95

Vegetables

$3.75

Dinner Menu

Seafood

Signature Seafood Broil

$27.95

Charbroiled Tilapia, Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Creamy Risotto, Daily Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Charbroiled Crabmeat Flounder

$23.95

Lump Crabmeat Stuffed Flounder, Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Charbroiled Crabmeat Shrimp

$23.95

Lump Crabmeat Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp, Creamy Risotto, Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Blackened Tilapia

$16.95

Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Vegetables

Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon

$20.95

Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Vegetables

Tempura Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$20.95

Fried Golden Brown, Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Wedge and Tartar Sauce

Steaks - Chops

NY Strip

$25.95

12 ounce, Loaded Bake Potato, Seasonal Vegetables

Chargrilled Pork Chops

$20.95

Oven Browned Lemon Potato Wedges, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Portobello Chopped Sirloin

$18.95

Beef Sirloin, Portobello Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Barbecued Baby-Back Ribs

$16.95

Mouth Watering, “Fall Off The Bone” Tender, Marinated with HouseMade Barbecue Sauce. French Fries And Coleslaw

Comfort Foods

Mediterranean Meatloaf

$17.95

Beef Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Hot Open Turkey

$16.95

Thinly Sliced Roast Turkey over Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Turkey Gravy

Hot Open Roast Beef

$16.95

Sliced Top Sirloin over Sliced White Bread, MashednPotatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Breaded and Fried, White Pepper Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

Fish and Chips

$16.95

Flaky White Cod, Hand Battered and Fried Crisp, Coleslaw, French Fries and Tartar Sauce

Farm Raised Catfish

$16.95

Fried Catfish, French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce

Fried Chicken Livers

$14.95

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, White Pepper Gravy

Grilled Beef Livers

$14.95

Sautéed Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Pasta

Seafood Medley

$23.95

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Tender Calamari, Mussels, Roasted Garlic, Shallots, and Tomato Pomodoro Tossed with Fettucini