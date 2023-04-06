- Home
The Diner at Webb Gin
1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900
Snellville, GA 30078
Breakfast Menu
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Pancakes & Protien
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Pancake Short Stack
Stack of two Buttermilk Pancakes, served with Butter, Powdered Sugar, and Syrup
Pancakes & Eggs
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Served with Two Eggs Any Style
Pancake Combo
Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Eggs and Choice of Smoked Ham, Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage
Banana Nut Pancakes
Banana and Chopped Walnuts
Walnut Pancakes
Chopped Walnuts in our Buttermilk Batter, served with Butter, Syrup, and Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chips Sprinkled Into our Buttermilk Batter. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Fresh Blueberries in Our Buttermilk Batter. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Pancake Short Stack Combo
Two Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Bacon, Smoked Ham, Pork or Turkey Sausage. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Single Pancake
One Buttermilk Pancake Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast
Famous French Toast
Locally Famous Challah Bread Dipped in Our Housemade Vanilla Egg Blend. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast & Protien
French Toast with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage Links Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast & Eggs
French Toast with Two Country Fresh Eggs Any Style Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast Combo
French Toast withTwo Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast Short Stack
A Half Order of Our Locally Famous Challah Bread Dipped in Our Housemade Vanilla Egg Blend. Served with Butter, Syrup, and Dusted with Powdered Sugar.
French Toast Short Stack Combo
A Half Order of French Toast with Two Eggs Any Style, and Your Choice of Bacon, Smoked Ham, Pork or Turkey Sausage Links.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.
Ham Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg, American or Cheddar Cheese, Served on an English Muffin with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits. Sub a Biscuit or Bagel for an Additional Charge.
Belgian Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Belgian Waffle with Protien
Waffle with Your Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Belgian Waffle with Eggs
Waffle with Two Eggs any Style Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Belgian Waffle With Fried Chicken
Belgian Waffle Topped with Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Belgian Waffle Combo
Two Eggs with Choice of Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage or Turkey Sausage
Walnut Waffle
Chopped Walnuts in our Waffle Batter. Served with Butter and Syrup, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Egg Dishes
Country Fresh Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style, Served with Your Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or Buttermilk Biscuit.
Two Eggs & a Protien
Two Eggs Any Style, with Your Choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Crisp Bacon, Link Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Chicken Breast & Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style. Fried or Grilled Chicken. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Our Famous Country Fried Steak with Homemade White Pepper Gravy All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Country Ham & Eggs
Our Large Country Ham, Salted to Perfection Served With 2 Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
NY Strip & Eggs
USDA Prime Cut NY Strip with 2 Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Catfish & Eggs
Fried Catfish Served with Tartar Sauce and Two Eggs Any Style. All Egg Dishes Served with Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Homemade Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits
Florentine Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Sautéed Spinach, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits
Smoked Salmon (Cold) Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with Smoked Salmon , Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Creamy Stone Ground Grits
Smoked Salmon (Cold) Platter
Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers, and Cream Cheese, Over a Toasted Bagel
Signature Country Fried Steak Benedict
Two Poached Eggs with our Famous Country Fried Steak, Served Over Thomas’ English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Choice of Home Fries or Stone Ground Grits
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
Go Nuts! (Does Not Contain Nuts) All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Cheese Omelette
Choice of: American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Gorgonzola or Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Country Omelette
Country Ham, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, and Melted American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Dutch Omelette
Diced Smoked Ham and American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Greek Omelette
Imported Feta Cheese, Diced Tomato, Onion and Green Peppers All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Gyro Omelette
Gyro Meat, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Imported Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Mediterranean Omelette
Bacon, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomato, Mushrooms, and Gorgonzola Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Sausage & Bacon Omelette
Chopped Bacon and Sausage with Cheddar Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Fresh Spinach, Diced Onions, and Imported Feta Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Vegetable Omelette
Fresh Broccoli, Diced Tomato, Onion, Pepper, and Mushrooms All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Western Omelette
Ham, Peppers, Onion and American Cheese All Omelettes Served with Choice of Home Fries or Grits, and Choice of Toast or a Biscuit.
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg - Any Style
2 Eggs - Any Style
Bacon
Bowl Cheese Grits
Bowl of Grits
Cup of Cheese Grits
Corned Beef Hash
Country Ham
French Fries
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
Cup of Grits
Home Fries
Oatmeal
Pork Sausage
Sausage Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Single Pancake
Sliced Tomatoes
Smoked Ham
Turkey Sausage
White Gravy
Breakfast Breads
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Served with French Fries and Honey Mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Tomato Pomodoro Sauce
Bruschetta
Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Olives, Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Feta Cheese over Grilled Crostini, Balsamic Glaze
Calamari Fritti
Crispy Calamari, Chipotle Aioli and Tomato Pomodoro
Spinach Pie
Served over Greek Salad
Sautéed Mussels
Tomato Pomodoro or Garlic White Wine
Crabmeat Mushrooms
Chipotle Aioli and Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc
Fried Risotto Balls
Pomodoro Sauce
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Served over Greek Salad
Caprese Salad
Layered Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and Basil, Drizzled Balsamic Reduction
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Buffalo Wings
Hot, Medium, or Mild
Soups
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combos
Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced roast beef, lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and Tomato, American Cheese on Honey Grain Wheat Toast
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Light & White Chunk Tuna Salad, Lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad, Lettuce on Honey Wheat Grain Toast
Soup & Salad Combos
Sandwiches
Open Face Monte Cristo
Grilled French Toast, Sliced Turkey, Ham and Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Jam All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese on Honey Grain Whole Wheat Bread All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Jamaican Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled Jerk Chicken, Grilled Pineapple Slice, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Chicken Quesadillas
Sautéed Chicken Strips, Spinach Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Sour Cream and Salsa French Fries as a Garnish
Blackened Tilapia Sandwich
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Piled High, Crisp Lettuce on Toasted Wheat Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad, Crisp Lettuce, Served on Toasted Honey Grain Whole Wheat All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Light & White Chunk Tuna Salad with Crisp Lettuce, on Whole Grain Wheat Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Famous Gyro Grill
Grilled Slices of Lamb, Beef Combination, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Wrapped in a Grilled Pita, with Tzatziki All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Classic B.L.T.
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, on Grilled White Toast All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Toasted Bun All Sandwiches Come With a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear
Burgers
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Chophouse Cheeseburger
Imported Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Sauteed Wild Mushrooms All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Southern Barbecue Burger
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Gorgonzola Burger
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Signature Texas Burger
Onion Strings, Fried Egg, Jalapeno, Smoked Bakon, Cheddar Cheese All Burgers Come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Paninis
Philly Cheese Panini
Shaved Roast Beef, Sauteed Onions, Mozzarella Cheese All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Sausage & Pepper Panini
Spicy Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Housemade Tomato Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Chicken Portabella Panini
Chargrilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli All Paninis Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chargrilled Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Asiago Cheese and Romaine Lettuce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Smoked Turkey Wrap
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato on a Spinach Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Diced Buffalo-Style Chicken Tenders, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, on a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Philly Wrap
Shaved Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Melted Mozzarella in a Spinach Tortilla All Wraps Served with a Side of French Fries and a Pickle Spear.
Gourmet Salads
Small House
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Red Onions. Your Choice of Dressing
Small Caesar
Crispy Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons and Shaved Asiago Cheese. Tossed with Caesar Dressing
Small Greek
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaf, and Imported Greek Feta Cheese, Homemade Greek Vinaigrette
Small Spinach
Fresh Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Crisp Bacon, Red Onions, Imported Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Small Wedge
Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Large House
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes , Cucumbers, Red Onions. Your Choice of Dressing
Large Caesar
Crispy Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons and Shaved Asiago Cheese. Tossed with Caesar Dressing
Large Greek
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Grape Leaf, and Imported Greek Feta Cheese, Homemade Greek Vinaigrette
Large Spinach
Fresh Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Crisp Bacon, Red Onions, Imported Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Large Wedge
Crisp Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon Bits and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Chef Salad
Sliced Roast Beef, Hickory Smoked Ham and Turkey over Mixed Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Sliced Black Olives, Red Onions, American and Swiss Cheese. Your Choice of Dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Parmesan Encrusted Eggplant and Tomato, Mixed Field Greens with Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese and Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Red Pepper Aioli
Fried Chicken Salad
Tender Chicken Strips, Mixed Field Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Your Choice of Dressing
Salmon Paillard
Chargrilled Salmon, Mixed Field Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Cucumbers with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly-Breaded Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Pomodoro Sauce, Served Over Spaghetti
Chargrilled Chicken
Marinated and Basted with Greek Oregano, Lemon and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Oven Browned Lemon Potatoes and Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables
Chicken Oreganato
Baked Half Chicken, Seasoned with Greek Oregano, Fresh Lemon, E.V. Olive Oil. Served with Lemon Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
Chargrilled Pork Chop
Served With Oven Browned Lemon Potatoes, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
1/2 Rack of BabyBack Ribs
Mouth Watering, “Fall Off The Bone” Tender, Barbecue Sauce. Served with French Fries And Coleslaw
Blackened Tilapia
Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Sautéed Vegetables
Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon
Artichoke and Crabmeat, Basmati Rice, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Chardonnay Lemon Buerre Blanc
Asiago Fettuccine
Chargrilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Asiago Cream Sauce, Tossed with Fettuccine
Health Nut Pasta
Sautéed Chicken Strips, Artichokes, Mushrooms, SunDried Tomatoes, Spinach, Penne Pasta, Lemon Garlic Wine Sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti Pasta, Fresh Meat Sauce, Romano Cheese
Penne Primavera
Julienne Vegetables, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Broccoli Florets, Creamy Homemade Tomato Pomodoro, Penne Pasta
Comfort Foods
Mediterranean Meatloaf
Beef Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
Hot Open Turkey
Thinly Sliced Roast Turkey over Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Turkey Gravy
Hot Open Roast Beef
Sliced Top Sirloin over Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
Country Fried Steak
Breaded and Fried, White Pepper Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
Fish and Chips
Flaky White Cod, Hand Battered and Fried Crisp, Coleslaw, French Fries, and Tartar Sauce
Farm Raised Catfish
Fried Catfish, French Fries, Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce
Fried Chicken Livers
Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, White Pepper Gravy
Grilled Beef Livers
Sautéed Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables
Moussaka
Layers of Sliced Potato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Fresh Ground Beef, and a Baked Bechamel, Served with a Small Greek Salad
Meat Lasagna
Four Cheeses and twelve layers
Gyro Platter
Thin Slices of Lamb and Beef Gyro Meat, Grilled Pita Points, French Fries, with Greek Salad and Tzatziki
Portobello Chopped Sirloin
Portabella Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
Sides
Bowl of Coleslaw
Broccoli Florets
French Fries
Fruit Cup
Green Beans
Home Fries
Home Fries - Deep Fried
Lemon Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Onion Strings
Basmati Rice
Risotto
Extra Sauces & Dressings
Spinach
Vegetables
Dinner Menu
Seafood
Signature Seafood Broil
Charbroiled Tilapia, Jumbo Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Creamy Risotto, Daily Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Charbroiled Crabmeat Flounder
Lump Crabmeat Stuffed Flounder, Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Charbroiled Crabmeat Shrimp
Lump Crabmeat Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp, Creamy Risotto, Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Blackened Tilapia
Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Vegetables
Chargrilled Atlantic Salmon
Pan Seared, Cajun Seasonings, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Vegetables
Tempura Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Fried Golden Brown, Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Wedge and Tartar Sauce
Steaks - Chops
NY Strip
12 ounce, Loaded Bake Potato, Seasonal Vegetables
Chargrilled Pork Chops
Oven Browned Lemon Potato Wedges, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
Portobello Chopped Sirloin
Beef Sirloin, Portobello Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Bordelaise
Barbecued Baby-Back Ribs
Mouth Watering, “Fall Off The Bone” Tender, Marinated with HouseMade Barbecue Sauce. French Fries And Coleslaw
