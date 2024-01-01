Bliss Mobile Bakery and Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food Truck specializing in fairs, festivals, catering and special events
Location
6632 Belcrest Dr, Barnhart, MO 63012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Ai Arnold - 2000 Richardson Road
No Reviews
2000 Richardson Road Arnold, MO 63010
View restaurant