That's Sip

review star

No reviews yet

6060 Telegraph Road

Unit B

Oakville, MO 63129

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Cold Brew

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Fresh Brewed Coffee Tote

$17.75

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Single Shot

$1.00

White Mocha

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Latte

$3.95+

Frappe

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Americano

$3.25+

Flat White

$4.95+

Latte Macchiato

$3.95+

Protein Shakes

Chocolate

$5.95

Cookies and Creme

$5.95

Chocolate Chip

$5.95

Vanilla

$5.95

Mint Chip

$5.95

Italian Soda

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.55+

Cotton Candy

$1.55+

Creamsicle

$1.55+

Create Your Own

$1.25+

Cherry Limeade

$1.55+

Raspberry Orange

$1.55+

Pina Colada

$1.55+

Blue Raspberry

$1.55+

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.55+

Hot Chocolate White Chocolate

$2.55+

Chocolate Milk

$2.55+

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brew Coffee Tote

$32.75

STL Bootcamp Protein Cold Brew

$6.25

Tea

English Breakfast

$3.15

Blackberry Sage

$3.15

Red Berries

$3.15

Chai Tea Latte

$2.95+

Early Grey White

$3.15

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.15

Ginger Citrus

$3.15

Sweet Tea

$2.95+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.45+

Little Lemonade

$2.05

Arnold Palmer

$3.15+

Cooler

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.05

Body Armour

$2.05

Redbull

$2.55

Bottled Water

$1.05

Tropicana

$1.55

Welch's

$1.55

Perrier

$2.05

Redbull Recharge

Blue Razz

$5.25

Sugar Free Razz

$5.25

Mango Razz

$5.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6060 Telegraph Road, Unit B, Oakville, MO 63129

Directions

