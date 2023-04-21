Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Akai

review star

No reviews yet

23 E Palisade Ave

Englewood, NJ 07631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Online Food

Appetizers & Chili

Guacamole & Chips

$16.67

Freshly made throughout the day (served with carrots & celery on requests)

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.74

Served with sour cream and guacamole and topped with fresh jalapeños.

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.19

Served with sour cream and guacamole and topped with fresh jalapeños.

Flautas

$12.59

(Mexican"Egg Rolls") ancho brisket, roasted red peppers and cheese served with tomatillo salsa.

Chicken Empanadas

$14.89

Served with tomatillo salsa and chipotle salsa rojo.

Brisket Empanadas

$16.04

Served with tomatillo salsa and queso.

Pollo sin Huesos

$13.95+

Boneless chicken strips served with your choice of sauce.

Zucchini Nachos

$14.89

A healthier twist on nachos - grilled zucchini rounds instead of chips, topped with black beans, Pico de gallo, chopped avocado, cilantro and melted cheese.

Mexican Corn

$10.35

Grilled corn on the cob rubbed with lime juice, slather with mayonnaise and sprinkled with Mexican seasonings.

Nachos de Luna

$16.04

Topped with melted cheese, salsa, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, refried beans, guacamole & sour cream.

Moon Wings

$16.95+

Classic Buffalo wings served with blue cheese dressing.

Full Moon Chili

$9.14

blazing chunks of prime sirloin spiced to perfection, topped with cheese and served with a flour tortilla & sour cream.

Blue Moon Chili

$8.91

Ground beef chili & beans topped with cheese and served with sour cream.

Vegetarian Chili

$8.91

A tangy vegetarian delight with hearty chunks of zucchini, carrots, green & red peppers, onions & three kinds of beans, served with whole wheat tortillas.

Queso

$12.59

Homemade cheese dip with pico de gallo and Mexican spices.

Taqueria Tacos

Baja Chicken Tacos

$21.79

Breaded chicken tossed with a sweet & spicy chipotle honey glaze, delicious topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and a drizzle of ranch dressing served on flour tortillas.

Brisket Tacos

$21.79

Ancho flavored brisket, chopped radishes, cilantro, and queso fresco served on white corn tortillas topped.

Tacos Gauchos

$21.79

Grilled steak, sliced avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, and a Mexican chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos

$21.79

Beer battered cod filets fried golden brown, topped with our jalapeño tartar sauce and our fresh Mexican slaw served on white corn tortillas.

California Tacos

$21.79

Fresh cauliflower sautéed with roasted red peppers, onions and corn kernels in our delicious salsa rojo. All this stuffed into 3 white corn tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro.

Tacos de Golfo

$21.79

Grilled shrimp, grilled pineapple, chopped avocado, queso fresco and chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.

Tradicional Combo Platters

Double Combination

$20.64

Combo platter are served with Mexican rice and your choice refried or black beans.

Triple Combination

$22.94

Combo platter are served with Mexican rice and your choice refried or black beans.

Blue Moon Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.94

All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Steak Fajitas

$28.69

All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Fajitas

$28.69

All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Vegatable Fajitas

$20.64

All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Sides

Tortillas

$1.73

Comes with three tortillas

Refried Beans

$5.18

Black Beans

$5.18

French Fries

$7.99

Mexican Slaw

$5.69

Mexican Rice

$5.18

Cheese

$1.73

Guacamole (Side)

$4.03

Burritos & Quesadillas

Create Your Own Burrito

$22.94

Comes with rice and cheese and you add refried or black beans, and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.

Buffalo Moon

$20.64

Grilled chicken, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, shredded carrots & Mexican rice all wrapped in a tour tortilla.

Fajita Moon

$21.56

Comes with peppers, onions, avocado, refried beans & Mexican rice, all wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with roasted jalapenos & melted cheese.

Texan Moon

$21.79

Ancho brisket, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, all wrapped in a tour tortilla & topped with roasted jalapeños & BBQ sauce.

Brisket Moon

$21.56

Ancho brisket, radishes, queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican rice, and black beans all wrapped in a tour tortilla & topped with roasted jalapeños & tomatillo salsa

Smokey The Burrito BBQ

$21.79

Chicken, refried beans, Mexican rice, gouda and muenster cheese all wrapped in a tour tortilla

Triple Play

$24.09

Steak, shrimp, chicken, black beans, Mexican rice, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla with roasted jalapeños & melted pepper jack cheese on top

CYO Quesadilla Gigante

$22.94

Choose flour or whole wheat tortilla, one item from each group below, and your choice of sour cream or guacomole

Club Quesadilla

$21.74

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, cheese, crisp bacon and pico de gallo made with spinach tortillas and topped with fresh jalapenos with sides of guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Supremo

$24.09

Steak, shrimp, refried beans, roasted red peppers & chipotle salsa rojo made with sundried tomato tortillas and topped with fresh jalapenos with sides of guacamole and sour cream

Burger

CYO Burger

$18.34

Create Your Own Burger mode with your choice. All burgers and sandwiches are served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion a pickles with a side of french fries

Entrees

Grilled Burrito Platter

$19.49

Two pan grilled burritos stuffed with sliced avocado, melted cheese, and your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, topped off with your choice of our homemade tomatillo salsa or mole sauce, served with black beans and Mexican rice

Mexican Jambalaya

$22.94

Our own version of Jambalaya with a delicious mix of chicken, chorizo and shrimp tossed in a creole sauce and served over a bed of Mexican rice

Mexican Stir Fry

$17.19

A medley of fresh vegetables including broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and green and red peppers sauteed in a tongy spicy salsa, served over a bed of Mexican rice and topped with your choice

Fiesta Salad

$21.79

Diced honey lime chicken and tortilla strips tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, black beans and corn served with our famous lime-cilantro dressing

Carne Arrechera

$34.44

A 12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with roasted jalapeños and served with grilled vegetables and Mexican rice

Salmon Avocado Salad

$22.94

Grilled honey lime salmon, sliced avocado, mixed baby greens, mushrooms, black olives, carrots, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and queso fresco served with champagne vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$21.79

Diced grilled chicken, chili or veggie chili, served on o bed of mixed greens and tortilla strips, layered with beans, guacamole, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, fresh jalapeños & house dressing

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$10.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.29

Junior Hamburger

$10.29

Kids Taco

$10.29

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.29

Moon Strips

$10.29

Mac & Cheese

$10.29

Pizza

$10.29

Burrito

$10.29

Kids Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.16

Churros

$2.88

Mott's Apple Sauce

$1.15

Choco Taco

$2.88

Desserts Menu

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$10.29

Delicious cheesecake wrapped in a flou tortilla, lightly frid and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Churros In A Bag

$7.99

Churros served in a brown bag with cinnamon sugar shake them up dip them in chocolate and caramel

Lunar Crater

$10.93

Warm chocolate cake with s fudge ooze center, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Flan

$7.99

Homemade mexican specialty

Ice Cream

$4.60

Online NA Beverages

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.30

Espresso

$3.39

Tea

$2.30

Non-Alc

Red Bull

$9.20

Smoothie

$5.75

Virgin Mojito

$9.20

Virgin Pina

$9.20

Soda

Coke

$3.44

Diet Coke

$3.44

Fanta

$3.44

Ginger Ale

$3.44

Lemonade

$3.44

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.44

Selzer

$3.44

Shirley Temple

$3.44

Sprite

$3.44

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.44

Tonic

$3.44

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.44

Water

Pellegrino

$8.05

Saratoga

$5.75

Staff Meal

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

2 Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Ground beef

1 8' burrito

Grilled Chicken

Ground beef

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Mexican restaurant and bar in the heart of downtown Englewood, NJ.

Website

Location

23 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Akai Lounge - Englewood - 11 North Dean Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 North Dean Street Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.5 • 497
39 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Bianco Nero Gelato - 18 East Palisade Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
18 East Palisade Avenue Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Crush Cookie Bar - 14 Engle St
orange starNo Reviews
14 Engle St Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Zalim Hot Chicken & Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
3 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
18 S Dean St Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Englewood

Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.5 • 497
39 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Zula Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.6 • 19
51 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Englewood
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Paramus
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston