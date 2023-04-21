Blue Akai
No reviews yet
23 E Palisade Ave
Englewood, NJ 07631
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Food
Appetizers & Chili
Guacamole & Chips
Freshly made throughout the day (served with carrots & celery on requests)
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and guacamole and topped with fresh jalapeños.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and guacamole and topped with fresh jalapeños.
Flautas
(Mexican"Egg Rolls") ancho brisket, roasted red peppers and cheese served with tomatillo salsa.
Chicken Empanadas
Served with tomatillo salsa and chipotle salsa rojo.
Brisket Empanadas
Served with tomatillo salsa and queso.
Pollo sin Huesos
Boneless chicken strips served with your choice of sauce.
Zucchini Nachos
A healthier twist on nachos - grilled zucchini rounds instead of chips, topped with black beans, Pico de gallo, chopped avocado, cilantro and melted cheese.
Mexican Corn
Grilled corn on the cob rubbed with lime juice, slather with mayonnaise and sprinkled with Mexican seasonings.
Nachos de Luna
Topped with melted cheese, salsa, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, refried beans, guacamole & sour cream.
Moon Wings
Classic Buffalo wings served with blue cheese dressing.
Full Moon Chili
blazing chunks of prime sirloin spiced to perfection, topped with cheese and served with a flour tortilla & sour cream.
Blue Moon Chili
Ground beef chili & beans topped with cheese and served with sour cream.
Vegetarian Chili
A tangy vegetarian delight with hearty chunks of zucchini, carrots, green & red peppers, onions & three kinds of beans, served with whole wheat tortillas.
Queso
Homemade cheese dip with pico de gallo and Mexican spices.
Taqueria Tacos
Baja Chicken Tacos
Breaded chicken tossed with a sweet & spicy chipotle honey glaze, delicious topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and a drizzle of ranch dressing served on flour tortillas.
Brisket Tacos
Ancho flavored brisket, chopped radishes, cilantro, and queso fresco served on white corn tortillas topped.
Tacos Gauchos
Grilled steak, sliced avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, and a Mexican chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.
Fish Tacos
Beer battered cod filets fried golden brown, topped with our jalapeño tartar sauce and our fresh Mexican slaw served on white corn tortillas.
California Tacos
Fresh cauliflower sautéed with roasted red peppers, onions and corn kernels in our delicious salsa rojo. All this stuffed into 3 white corn tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro.
Tacos de Golfo
Grilled shrimp, grilled pineapple, chopped avocado, queso fresco and chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.
Tradicional Combo Platters
Blue Moon Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Fajitas
All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Vegatable Fajitas
All fajitas are served with sautéed peppers & onions. refried or black beans. Mexican rice and warm flour tortillas. along with sides of chipotle salsa roja, tomatillo salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Sides
Burritos & Quesadillas
Create Your Own Burrito
Comes with rice and cheese and you add refried or black beans, and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.
Buffalo Moon
Grilled chicken, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, shredded carrots & Mexican rice all wrapped in a tour tortilla.
Fajita Moon
Comes with peppers, onions, avocado, refried beans & Mexican rice, all wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with roasted jalapenos & melted cheese.
Texan Moon
Ancho brisket, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, all wrapped in a tour tortilla & topped with roasted jalapeños & BBQ sauce.
Brisket Moon
Ancho brisket, radishes, queso fresco, cilantro, Mexican rice, and black beans all wrapped in a tour tortilla & topped with roasted jalapeños & tomatillo salsa
Smokey The Burrito BBQ
Chicken, refried beans, Mexican rice, gouda and muenster cheese all wrapped in a tour tortilla
Triple Play
Steak, shrimp, chicken, black beans, Mexican rice, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo all wrapped in a flour tortilla with roasted jalapeños & melted pepper jack cheese on top
CYO Quesadilla Gigante
Choose flour or whole wheat tortilla, one item from each group below, and your choice of sour cream or guacomole
Club Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, cheese, crisp bacon and pico de gallo made with spinach tortillas and topped with fresh jalapenos with sides of guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Supremo
Steak, shrimp, refried beans, roasted red peppers & chipotle salsa rojo made with sundried tomato tortillas and topped with fresh jalapenos with sides of guacamole and sour cream
Burger
Entrees
Grilled Burrito Platter
Two pan grilled burritos stuffed with sliced avocado, melted cheese, and your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, topped off with your choice of our homemade tomatillo salsa or mole sauce, served with black beans and Mexican rice
Mexican Jambalaya
Our own version of Jambalaya with a delicious mix of chicken, chorizo and shrimp tossed in a creole sauce and served over a bed of Mexican rice
Mexican Stir Fry
A medley of fresh vegetables including broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and green and red peppers sauteed in a tongy spicy salsa, served over a bed of Mexican rice and topped with your choice
Fiesta Salad
Diced honey lime chicken and tortilla strips tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, black beans and corn served with our famous lime-cilantro dressing
Carne Arrechera
A 12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with roasted jalapeños and served with grilled vegetables and Mexican rice
Salmon Avocado Salad
Grilled honey lime salmon, sliced avocado, mixed baby greens, mushrooms, black olives, carrots, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and queso fresco served with champagne vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Diced grilled chicken, chili or veggie chili, served on o bed of mixed greens and tortilla strips, layered with beans, guacamole, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, black olives, fresh jalapeños & house dressing
Kids Menu
Desserts Menu
Cheesecake Chimichangas
Delicious cheesecake wrapped in a flou tortilla, lightly frid and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Churros In A Bag
Churros served in a brown bag with cinnamon sugar shake them up dip them in chocolate and caramel
Lunar Crater
Warm chocolate cake with s fudge ooze center, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Flan
Homemade mexican specialty
Ice Cream
Online NA Beverages
Coffee/Tea
Soda
Staff Meal
2 Tacos
1 8' burrito
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual Mexican restaurant and bar in the heart of downtown Englewood, NJ.
23 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631
Photos coming soon!