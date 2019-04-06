Food Menu

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

$9.50

Vegetable Soup

$9.50

Appetizers

LES Spring Rolls

$11.00

Pan Fried Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed Dumplings

$12.00

BBQ Bao Buns

$12.00

Cauliflower Bao Buns

$12.00

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$15.00

Entrees

General Lee's Cauliflower - Reg

$18.00

General Lee's Cauliflower - Large

$28.00

Kung Pao Tots & Tofu - Reg

$17.00

Kung Pao Tots & Tofu - Large

$27.00

Mushroom Sloppy

$15.00

The Burger

$16.00

Not Quite Beef & Broccoli - Reg

$21.00

Not Quite Beef & Broccoli - Large

$31.00

Noodles/Rice

Dirty Lo Mein - Reg

$15.00

Dirty Lo Mein - Large

$25.00

Wide Rice Noodles - Reg

$17.00

Wide Rice Noodles - Large

$27.00

Fried Rice - Reg

$14.00

Fried Rice - Large

$24.00

Singapore Curry Rice Noodles - Reg

$17.00

Singapore Curry Rice Noodles - Large

$27.00

Sides

Stir fried Chinese greens

$10.00

Sichuan Curly Fries

$9.00

White Rice

$4.00

Side of Bao Bun

$6.00

Steamed broccoli

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids steamed dumplings

$8.00

Kids pan fried dumplings

$8.00

Kids General Lee's Cauliflower

$10.00

Kids Lo Mein

$10.00

Kids White Rice

$4.00

Kids Curly Fries

$6.00

Kids Tater Tots

$6.00

Kids Bao Buns

$6.00

Dessert

Banana's Rangoon

$9.00

Beverages

Boylan's Soda

Creamy Red Birch Beer

$4.00

Cane Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Beverage

1 liter flat water

$7.00

1 liter sparkling water

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Our Lady of Margarita

$14.00

G&T

$14.00

Nojito

$14.00

Just the Spritz

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing Co Upside Dawn Golden

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild IPA

$8.00