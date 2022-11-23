Main picView gallery

Bobarino's 609 Heather HIghlands

Main Street

609 main st.

Jenkins Township, PA 18640

Popular Items

Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Bites
Small Caesar Salad

Soup & Salad

Small Garden Salad

$3.00

Iceburg, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, crouton

Large Garden Salad

$5.00

Iceburg, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, crouton

Chef Salad

$9.00

Iceburg & Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, crouton, roast turkey, shaved ham , American & Swiss cheese, bell peppers, choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton, Parmesan Crisp, Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton, Parmesan Crisp, Caesar Dressing

Rocket Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, EVOO, Arugula

Asian Crunch Salad

$8.00

Shaved cabbage, Julienne Carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, ginger dusted won- tons, Rice wine vinaigrette

Cup Soup du Jour

$3.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$5.00

Qt Soup du Jour

$7.00

Cup Chicken Soup

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Soup

$5.00

Qt Chicken Soup

$7.00

Cup ManClamChow

$3.00

Bwl ManClamChow

$5.00

Fryer Central

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Chicken Bites

$9.00

tossed with Bu alo or General Tso

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

tossed with Bu alo or General Tso

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sandwiches

BK Shrimp Deluxe

$11.00

Panko Crusted Shrimp patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, 1,000 island (on toasted Brioche)

"Healthy" Chicken Parmesan

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, tomato, Balsamic drizzle (on toasted Brioche)

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$8.50

Breaded & fried chicken breast, Marinara, Italian cheese blend, garlic/basil mayo (on toasted Brioche)

Marinated Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Portobello, zucchini, arugula, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella (choice of bread)

Turkey Reuben

$9.00

Grilled deli turkey, coleslaw, 1,000 island, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Rye

Reuben

$10.00

Shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1,000 island, Swiss, Grilled Rye

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Signature Tuna Salad, Sliced Tomato, American Cheese, Grilled Rye

Mega Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cooper, swiss, provolone, red onion jam, Bacon, tomato, Texas Toast (plain grilled cheese available)

The Big Ham & Bacon

$10.50

with American, coleslaw, 1,000 Island, grilled rye

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.00

with Cooper sharp, caramelized onions, pep- pers, & roasted mushrooms toasted sub roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Diced grilled chicken breast, Cooper sharp, caramelized onions, peppers, & roasted mushrooms, Toasted sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Diced grilled chicken breast, House Bu alo Sauce, Cooper sharp toasted sub roll

DoubleWide

$10.50

Shaved hot roast beef, carmelized onions, roasted mushrooms, Gravy, Melted Mozzarella Garlic toasted sub roll

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas Toast, Cooper Cheese

Burgers

The Classic

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted brioche

Molten Boursin Cheese

$10.00

Red onion Jam, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, tomato, toasted brioche

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche

Bacon Madness

$13.00

Bacon infused patty, crispy hickory smoked bacon, bacon mayo, cooper sharp, toasted brioche

Cold Ones

Turkey Club

$9.00

roast turkey breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato,

Ham & Swiss Club

$9.50

Shaved Ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Signature tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, Cooper sharp, (choice of bread)

Rae Rae

$8.50

Roast turkey breast, Bacon, cooper, lettuce, pickle, Cajun mayo, Rye toast

Caesar SAND

$8.00

Ceasar Dressing, Crisp Romaine, Parmesan crisp, croutons, served on Brioche bun

Sides

Small Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Small Potato Salad

$2.50

Large Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Large Potato Salad

$3.50

Miss Vickys Chips

$1.25

Ruffles Chips

$0.79

Features

Fish&Chips

$15.00

Porketta

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie/Banana BRD

$4.00

Thanksgiving

Mashed

$25.00

Stuffing

$20.00

Sweet Mashed

$30.00

Carrots

$25.00

Cauli/Zuch

$20.00

Cold Salads

$16.00

Cold Salad Qt

$7.00

Tky Gravy

$9.00

Pump Pie

$15.00

Blueberry

$18.00

Apple Crisp

$20.00

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

$2.50

Water & Cans

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Main Street, 609 main st., Jenkins Township, PA 18640

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

