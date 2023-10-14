Restaurant info

Chef Bobby Wong brings 40 years of legendary culinary experience to a new fast casual eatery. Our menu highlights Bobby’s Classic Original Tao proteins over white rice, wok’d rice, lomein, and tasty vegetarian options. The menu also includes standout sides like (the one and only) BW Fries and crowd-pleasing Crispy Brussel Bites. Bobby Wong creates bold, flavorful homemade foods using only high-quality, fresh ingredients within a growing creative menu.

Website