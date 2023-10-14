Meals

Bobby’s Classic Original

Chicken Original

$8.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby's original sauce.

Beef Original

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, beef with Bobby's original sauce.

Tofu Original

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Tofu with Bobby's original sauce.

Shrimp Original

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Shrimp with Bobby's original sauce.

Bobby’s Classic Mild*

Chicken Mild

$8.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby's mild sauce.

Beef Mild

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Beef with Bobby's mild sauce.

Tofu Mild

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Tofu with Bobby's mild sauce.

Shrimp Mild

$10.99

The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, Shrimp with Bobby's mild sauce.

BW Kids Meals

BW Kids Meal with White Rice

BW Kids Meal with White Rice

$5.99

Kids chicken meal served over white rice.

BW Kids Meal with Yellow Rice

$5.99

Kids chicken meal served over yellow rice.

Extra Sauce

Original Sauce

$0.50

2oz container

Mild Sauce

$0.50

2oz container

Ginger Soy Sauce

$0.50

2oz container This sauce is best paired with dumplings, wontons, or drizzled on fried rice.

Chili Oil

$0.50

2oz container This sauce is best as a spicy addition to any meal or side.

Classic Fry Sauce

$0.50

2oz container This spicy creamy sauce is best paired with our Fry Chips, or drizzled onto our Wok'd rice.

Plum Sauce

$0.50

2oz container. This sauce is best as a sweet addition to any meal or side.

Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Bobby's signature Hot Pepper sauce- 2oz container. Best paired with fresh bread or used as a spicy topping on rice or veggies.

Small Hot Pepper Sauce

$5.95Out of stock

Bobby's signature Hot Pepper Sauce - 8oz glass jar.

Large Hot Pepper Sauce

$11.95Out of stock

Bobby's signature Hot Pepper Sauce - 16oz glass jar.

Yummy Sides

Legendary Sides

BW French Fry Chips

BW French Fry Chips

$4.99

Hand cut baby red potatoes, dusted and cooked in our unique way to achieve a light crispy taste. Served with Asian aïoli dipping sauce.

Crispy Brussel Bites

$5.50

Twice cooked brussels sprouts for that extra crispy taste, tossed in our own kimchi sauce.

Cold Ramen Noodles

Cold Ramen Noodles

$5.50

Sun Ramen noodles dress with a light and bright sesame sauce. Contains *peanuts*.

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Steamed broccoli florets and stems with butter sauce.

Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$5.50

Our traditional wontons steamed and served with our cult favorite butter sauce.

Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup

$4.99

Our homemade chicken soup with classic ramen noodles. Served in a 16oz container!

Crispy Creme Shrimp

Crispy Creme Shrimp

$5.99

Our signature Shrimp tossed in a creamy and sweet sauce.

Sweet Endings!

New York Cheesecake Wontons

New York Cheesecake Wontons

$4.99

Delicious New York cheesecake wontons with a hint of Raspberry wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with raspberry and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.

Oreo Cheesecake Wontons

Oreo Cheesecake Wontons

$4.99

Delicious Oreos cheesecake wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with chocolate and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.

Caramel & Sea Salt Wontons

$4.99

Delicious cheesecake with caramel & a hint of salt wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with caramel and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Nutella Wonton

Strawberry Nutella Wonton

$5.99

Delicious fresh strawberries dipped in Nutella, wrapped in a crispy fried wonton. Drizzled with raspberry and vanilla sauce, & topped with powdered sugar.

Just Proteins

JP Chicken

JP Chicken

$5.99

Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.

JP Tofu

$5.99

Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.

JP Beef

$7.99

Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.

JP Shrimp

$7.99

Enjoy one full serving of just the protein! Choose either Original or Mild sauce.

Extras

Lomein

Lomein

$5.99
Wok'd Rice

Wok'd Rice

$5.99

White Rice

$2.99

Steamed white rice side.

Buns

Chicken Buns

Chicken Buns

$5.99

Our crispy chicken cutlet in a soft bun, topped with veggies. Drizzled with our sweet and spicy sauces. Two buns per order.

Beef Buns

Beef Buns

$6.99

Sliced marinated beef topped with sweet potato fries and coleslaw. Two buns per order.

Shrimp Buns

Shrimp Buns

$6.99

Spicy tempura shrimp topped with cucumbers and scallion. Two buns per order.

Vegetable Buns

Vegetable Buns

$5.99

Wok'd seasonal vegetables in a spicy sauce topped with scallions. Two buns per order.

Drinks

Homemade Coolers

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.99
Fresh Limeade

Fresh Limeade

$3.99
Fresh Orangeade

Fresh Orangeade

$3.99
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Cans

Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$1.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.75
Crush Orange Can

Crush Orange Can

$1.75
Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Bottles

Snapple Mango Madness

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50

20oz bottle

Snapple Apple

Snapple Apple

$2.50

16oz bottle

Snapple Kiwi-Strawberry

Snapple Kiwi-Strawberry

$2.50

20oz bottle

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

16.9oz bottle

Snapple Raspberry Tea

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.50

20oz bottle

Snapple Lemon Tea

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50

20oz bottle

Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50

20oz bottle

Snapple Zero Sugar Peach Tea

$2.50

Catering On Demand

Family Meals

Family Chicken Original

$39.99

Bobby’s Classic Original is now a FAMILY MEAL! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Original sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a family of five!

Family Chicken Mild

$39.99

Bobby’s Classic Mild is now a FAMILY MEAL! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Mild sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a family of five!

Party Tray

Party Chicken Original

$89.99

Bobby’s Classic Original is now a PARTY! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Original sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a party of fifteen!

Party Chicken Mild

$89.99

Bobby’s Classic Mild is now a PARTY! The perfect blend of saucy, juicy, crispy, white meat chicken with Bobby‘s Mild sauce served with either White or Yellow rice. Feeds a party of fifteen!

Side Trays

Lomein Tray

$34.99

Non-traditional, thick lomein noodles wok’d to perfection with seasoned vegetables.