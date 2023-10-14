Bobby's Wong's - Irvington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chef Bobby Wong brings 40 years of legendary culinary experience to a new fast casual eatery. Our menu highlights Bobby’s Classic Original Tao proteins over white rice, wok’d rice, lomein, and tasty vegetarian options. The menu also includes standout sides like (the one and only) BW Fries and crowd-pleasing Crispy Brussel Bites. Bobby Wong creates bold, flavorful homemade foods using only high-quality, fresh ingredients within a growing creative menu.
Location
1081 Springfield Avenue, Irvington, NJ 07111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
villas Lounge Italian chicken pizzeria - 130 myrtle ave
No Reviews
130 myrtle ave Irvington, NJ 07111
View restaurant
Cielo's Final Touch - 1628 Springfield Ave
No Reviews
1628 Springfield Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurant