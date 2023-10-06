Popular Items

Food Menu

Appetizers

Oysters Rockefeller

$8.00

Blue Point Oyster baked with spinach, parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs

Stuffed Eggplant

$11.00

Panko breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, parmesan and sharp white cheese served with our house marinara

Garlic Hummus Platter

$15.00

House made and served with feta, olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and warm pita bread

Calamari

$13.00

Flash-fried and topped with sweet chili sauce, scallions and sesame seeds

Mussels

$13.00

Fennel, tomatoes and fresh basil in our garlic butter white wine sauce

Escargot

$11.00

Fennel, garlic, onions with butter and parsley served with crostinis

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Caramelized onions in a beef broth with a sharp white cheddar cheese crostini topper

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, onions, olives, parmesan cheese and our herb vinaigrette

Small Plates

Crab Croquettes

$18.00

Panko breaded, flash-fried and oven finished croquettes (2) served with our lemon aioli

Glazed Wings

$12.00

Covered in our house made honey soy chili glaze garnished with sesame seeds and scallions

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Dijon mustard panko crusted lamb chops (2) with whipped garlic mashed potatoes

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Olives, roasted red peppers, onions, E.V.O.O., feta and cheese

Moroccan Mac 'n Cheese

$14.00

Shell pasta and sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce

Moroccan Sliders

$15.00

Our signature small plate - quality beef sliders topped with a Moroccan red pepper aioli, lettuce and tomato, served with fresh cut French fries

Salmon Pizza

$17.00

Capers, roasted red peppers, onions, house made marinara and sharp white cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, house made marinara and sharp white cheese

Crab Pizza

$17.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Build Your Own Pizzas Starts at $8/ Toppings $2 each/ Premium $4 each Sauces Marinara, BBQ, Ranch, Pesto, Bechamel, EVOO Toppings Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Green Onion, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Corn, Cheedar Cheese Premium Toppings Crab, Lobster, Salmon, Shrimp, Chicken, Capers, Parmesan Cheese, Feta

Entrees

8 oz filet and 8 oz lobster tail served with your choice of two sides
Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 oz pan seared and oven finished filet served with a French au poivre cognac sauce and your choice of two sides

Lobster Risotto

$26.00Out of stock

Lobster sauteed with corn, tomato, arugula and a white wine cheese bechamel

Mediterranean Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp, scallops, lobster and rigatoni pasta served with a champagne curry bechamel sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00Out of stock

Pan seared salmon glazed with a tangy ginger honey sauce served with your choice of two sides

Rack of Lamb with Mash

$45.00

Dijon mustard panko crusted lamb chops (4) served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of one side

Stuffed Salmon with Mash

$40.00

Our signature entree - salmon stuffed with crab meat, topped with jumbo tiger shrimp and bechamel sauce, and served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of one side

Surf and Turf

$65.00

8 oz filet and 8 oz lobster tail, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Twin Tails

$60.00

Two 8 oz lobster tails served with your choice of two sides

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Basmati Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Corn

$4.00
Creamed Spinach

$7.00
Mac n Cheese (Side)

$8.00

Mashed Potates

$4.00

Shrimp (2)

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, red onions, olives, parmesan cheese and our herb vinaigrette

Fresh Cut French Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut French fries

Salmon Bites (6)

$8.00

Fried pieces (6) of salmon.

Lobster Tail (1)

$30.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Smooth and creamy New York cheesecake with a sweet graham cracker crust

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Split layers of rich chocolate cake filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse and iced with fudge frosting

Outside Dessert Fee

$25.00

Rolls

Italian Rolls (2)

$1.00

Garlic Butter Roll

$1.00

Specials

Small Plates

Stuffed Quail

$15.00Out of stock

Oven roasted quail stuffed with Italian prosciutto, smoked Gruyere cheese, house made croutons over a bed of creamy truffled sweet cream corn

Pan Seared Duck

$25.00Out of stock

Pan seared duck served with a lingonberry cream sauce, whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Shrimp Bordelaise

$22.00

Jumbo tiger shrimp, onions, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, fresh basil, tarragon, topped with cheese and baked in the oven

Entrees

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.00

Two layers of lightly breaded oven-baked eggplant with a 3-cheese blend and Italian marinara meat sauce with a side of garlic bread.

Bouillabaisse

$36.00

A classic seafood stew with mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams and lobster in a Pernod and white wine broth

Alfredo

$14.00

Our creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken served over a bed of tender fettuccine pasta

Steak Oscar

$48.00

An 8-ounce filet mignon, topped with a lobster béchamel sauce with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a petite baby arugula and pear spring salad.

Soups and Salads

Pear and Arugula Salad

$12.00

Thinly sliced pears, crispy beets, dried cranberries, arugula, mixed greens and a white wine citrus vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon served with olives, feta, roasted red peppers, boiled eggs, asparagus, red onion, anchovies tossed in our champagne herb vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask your servers for the chef's special.