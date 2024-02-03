Restaurant info

At Seafood Shake Boil - Easton, we offer you the option to customize your Seafood Boil, just the way you like it. Just choose your catch, pick your sauce and spice level, and all there's left to do is give your bag a little shake before enjoying your delicious meal. Relaxed, sports bar atmosphere in Columbus - Easton. Not the biggest fan of seafood boils? We still got you covered, we also offer appetizer, wings, salads & soups, pasta, and Seafood entrees. Perfect for the family with a kid's menu and options for everyone. Our full bar serves delicious cocktails, domestic and imported bottled beers, and refreshing draft beers such as Columbus Brewing Co IPA and Peroni.