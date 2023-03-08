Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Duval Station Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Duval Station

  • Home
Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q Duval Station

No reviews yet

731 Duval Station Road

Suite #101

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Smokin' Snacks

Fried Okra

$7.49

Southern Fried Okra

Corn Nuggets

$7.49

Fried Corn Nuggets

Fried Squash

$7.99

Fried Squash

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Pickles

Daily Double

$7.99

Pick 2 Half-Portions of any of the above Snacks

Cheese Fries

$12.49

Topped with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey or sausage

Wings

Wing Basket

$12.99

6 Wings and 1 Side

10 Wings

$16.99

10 Wings

25 Wings

$42.99

25 Wings

50 Wings

$72.99

50 Wings

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich with 1 Side

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich with 1 Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich with 1 Side

Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich with 1 Side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with 1 Side

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Brunswick Stew

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Side of the Day

$2.99

3pc Garlic Bread

$0.99

1pc Garlic Bread

$0.33

Extra Sauce/Dressing (+ $.49 per)

$0.49

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99

1/2 Corn Nuggets (add $1.00)

$3.99

Half order of Corn Nuggets

1/2 Fried Okra (add $1.00)

$3.99

Half order of Fried Okra

Platters

Pork Platter

$11.99+

Prok Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Turkey Platter

$11.99+

Turkey Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Brisket Platter

$15.99+

Beef Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Sausage Platter

$11.99+

Small Sausage Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Chicken Platter

$10.99+

Small Chicken Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Rib Platter

$14.99+

Ribs Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

2 Meat Combo Platter

$14.99+

2 Meat Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

3 Meat Combo Platter

$18.99

3 Meat Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Chicken Finger Platter

$11.99

Chicken Finger Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

3 Veggie Plate

$8.99

4 Veggie Plate

$9.99

Smokehouse Stackers

Slawpy Pig

$11.49

Heaping pile of Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw

Bo-Hawg

$11.49

Our famous BBQ Pulled Pork topped with cheddar cheese and a Sausage Link

Bird Dog

$11.49

Our signature Smoked Turkey topped with a sliced Smoked Sausage Link

1949 Burger

$12.49

A 1/2 pound burger grilled to perfection. (Add pulled pork for 2.00)

Family Feasts

BBQ Feast

$44.99

{ Serves 3-5 } 1 whole chicken, 1 lb. of meat, 3 family sides, 6 garlic toast

Hawg Feast

$64.99

{ Serves 5-7 } 1 whole chicken, 2 lbs of meat, , 4 family sides, 8 garlic toast

Salads

Pork Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens topped with Pulled Pork

Turkey Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens topped with Turkey

Brisket Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with Beef Brisket

2 Meat Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens topped with your choice of 2 meats

3 Meat Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with your choice of 3 meats

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with Crispy Chicken

By The Pound

Pulled Pork

$14.99+

1 Pound of Pulled Pork

Turkey

$14.99+

1 Pound of Turkey

Beef Brisket

$25.99+

1 Pound of Beef Brisket

Sausage

$14.99+

1 Pound of Sausage

Slab Ribs

$32.99+

1 Slab of Ribs

Chicken

$15.99+

1 Whole of Chicken

Bulk Sides

$6.99+

1 PT of of Side

Bulk Sauce

$29.99+

Bulk Banana Pudding

$29.99+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Homemade Banana Pudding

Kid's Meals

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Sausage Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 ea)

$7.79

Kids BBQ Chicken

$7.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.79

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.79

Kids Hamburger

$7.79

N/A Beverages

1/2 and 1/2

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Arnold

$2.99

Unsweet Arnold

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Gallon Tea/Lemonade

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Easygoing chain eatery plating up pit-smoked barbecue & Southern sides such as fried okra.

Location

731 Duval Station Road, Suite #101, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

