American

Bowman's North

925 Reviews

$$

1274 Easton Rd.

Riegelsville, PA 18077

Order Again

Popular Items

Bbq Bacon Burger
Cheesesteak
Caesar Salad

Starters

Nachos

$13.00

House made cheese sauce, smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and onions, scallions, poblano crema, corn tortilla

Jumbo Wings

$15.00

celery, blue cheese, and choice of: mild, hot, bbq, dirty garlic, dry rub

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

chicharron breadcrumbs, house made cheese sauce

Pretzels and Cheese

$9.00

Scrapple Fries

$10.00

Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

Soup

Chili

$7.00

creme fraiche

Soup du Jour

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, house caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Small House Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Fall Harvest

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$15.00

house top round, provolone, horseradish cream sauce, au jus, cherry peppers, seeded roll, fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

onion ring, bbq, vinegar slaw, house made pickles, fries

French Dip

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Burgers

Bbq Bacon Burger

$15.00

american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

cajun rubbed, blue cheese crumbles, drunken onions, fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

swiss, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Entrees

Meatloaf

$20.00

mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, red wine gravy

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

sweet corn polenta, ratatouille, rosemary oil

Bolognaise Pasta

$21.00

cheddar grits, green onion, bacon, lemon

Butcher Cut

$37.00

Chicken Picotta

$23.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Alfredo

$26.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Apple Strudel

$6.00

Sides

Mash

$4.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Bread

$1.00

Cole slaw

$5.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Pickles

$0.25

side Veggies

$1.00

Bread and Butter

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

Grilled naan

$1.00

Side pico

$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$6.00

Specials

Chicken Nacho Special

$11.00

Taco Special

$12.00

Reuben Special

$16.00

Catfish Special

$23.00

Sauce

side Bbq

$0.25

side mild sauce

$0.25

side hot sauce

$0.25

side peach habanero

$0.25

side Blue Cheese Dress

$0.25

side Caesar dress

$0.25

side balsamic

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side buttermilk dress

$0.25

Side white balsamic

$0.25

Side Horseradish sauce

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Cilantro Aioli

$0.25

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.25

side chipotle aioli

$0.25

side gravy

$0.25

side cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Porter Steak Sauce

$0.25

Side maple mustard

$0.25

Happy Hour

HH Flatbread

$7.00

HH Mac and Cheese

$7.00

HH Nachos

$7.00

HH Pork Tacos

$7.00

HH Whipped Ricotta

$7.00

HH Pretzels

$7.00

Snack

$1.00

Locals Night

Soup du Jour

Small House Salad

Summer Pasta

$32.00

8 oz. Butcher

$32.00

Shrimp Skewers

$32.00

Meatloaf

$32.00

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

EAGLES HAPPY HOUR

HH Nachos

$7.00

White Claw Bucket

$3.00

Beer Bucket

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$7.50

Blueberry

$6.50

Citron

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Kettle

$7.50

Orange

$6.50

Raspberry

$6.50

Stoli

$7.25

Tito's

$7.00

Vanilla

$6.50

House Gin

$6.00

Tanquerey

$7.50

Beefeater

$6.50

Bluecoat

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin Faber

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bluecoat

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin Faber DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bluecoat DBL

$13.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$13.00

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

House Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosslings

$7.00

Mt Gay

$7.00

Well Rum Faber

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosslings

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mt. Gay

$6.00

Myer's

$6.00

Well Rum Faber DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Gosslings DBL

$11.00

Malibu DBL

$11.00

Mt. Gay DBL

$11.00

Myer's DBL

$11.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron XO

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Camarena Rep

$11.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Well Tequila Faber

$4.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casa Noble Single Barrel

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron XO Café

$8.00

Well Tequila Faber DBL

$10.00

1800 Silver DBL

$13.00

Casa Noble Single Barrel DBL

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$14.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$11.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Patron XO Café DBL

$13.00

American Honey

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Black

$8.00

SB Peanut Butter

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams VO

$6.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Well Whiskey Faber

$4.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

SB Peanut Butter

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew Irish

$7.00

Well Whiskey Faber DBL

$10.00

Canadian Club DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$13.00

Drambuie DBL

$13.00

Fireball DBL

$11.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Black DBL

$13.00

SB Peanut Butter DBL

$12.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$11.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Irish DBL

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$12.00

Balvenie 14

$14.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Glenlivit 12

$11.00

Glennfidich 14

$14.00

High West

$11.00

House Scotch

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Macallan 12

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Wild Turkey 81

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Belvenie 12yr Doublewood

$11.00

Belvenie 12yr Doublewood

$11.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 14

$11.00

Glenfiddich 15

$13.00

Glenlivit 12

$9.00

High West Rendezvous

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Mitchter's Bourbon

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$11.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$14.00

Wild Turkey 81

$6.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$10.00

Well Scotch DBL

$10.00

Dewars DBL

$10.00

Glenlivit 12 DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$11.00

B & B

$7.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Christian Brother's Brandy

$6.00

Hennessy VS

$8.00

Remi Martin

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.75

Apple Pucker

$4.75

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Black Sambuca

$6.50

Blue Curaco

$4.75

Bols Eldeflower

$4.75

Brown Creme de Cocoa

$4.75

Buttershots Schnapps

$6.00

Campari

$4.75

Canton Ginger

Chambord

$6.75

Cointreau

$8.75

Frangelico

$4.75

Frangelico

$4.75

Godiva Chocolate

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Green Creme de Menthe

$4.75

Hazelnut Schnapps

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Luxardo

$4.75

Midori

$4.75

Pama Pomegranate

$5.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.75

Pimm's

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$5.75

Triple Sec

$3.00

Vermouth Dry

$3.00

Vermouth Sweet

$3.00

White Creme de Cocoa

$4.75

White Creme de Menthe

$4.75

White Sambuca

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

43

$6.50

Drambuie

$7.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

House Bourbon

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michters

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Marg

$11.00

Raspberry Mule

$12.00

Easton Rd. Collins

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$13.00

Gin & Jam

$12.00

Spicy Paloma

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Bowman's Mule

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Jen's Coffee

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

New Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pink Squirrel

$11.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$12.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Summer Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Welsh Water

$9.00

Beer

Black and Tan

$6.00

Cider

$5.50

Coor's Light

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.50

Guiness

$6.50

Happy Hour

-$2.00

Allagash White

$6.50

Hoffbrau

$6.50

Lagunita's IPA

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Nightmare On Elm

$7.50

Passion Fruit

$7.50

Porter

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Stella Artois

$6.50

Summer Love

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger 12oz

$7.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard Easy Apple

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet Btl

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Goose Island IPA Btl

$5.50

Great Lakes Fitsgerald Porter

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Kona Big Wave Btl

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$5.50

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light Btl

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Victory Hop Devil

$6.00

Yuengling Lager Btl

$4.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

PBR

$3.50

Truly Berry

$5.00

12 pk Miller Lite

$18.00

12 pk Whiteclaw

$24.00

4 pk Downeast Cider

$14.00

6 pk Amstel

$10.00

6 pk Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$12.00

6 pk Bud

$10.00

6 pk Coors

$10.00

6 pk Corona

$10.00

6 pk Fat Tire

$12.00

6 pk Goose Island IPA

$14.00

6 pk Great Lakes Porter

$14.00

6 pk Heineken

$10.00

6 pk Hopdevil

$14.00

6 pk Kona Big Wave

$14.00

6 pk Lagunitas

$14.00

6 pk MGD

$10.00

6 pk Michelob Ultra

$10.00

6 pk Miller

$10.00

6 pk PBR

$10.00

6 pk Perpetual IPA

$14.00

6 pk Sierra Nevada

$14.00

6 pk Whiteclaw

$12.00

6 pk Twisted Tea

$12.00

6 pk Yuengling

$10.00

Wine

Josh Cellars Cab

$9.00

Happy Hour

-$2.00

House Red

$7.00

Lagrein

$13.00

Louis Martini Cab

$12.00

Mark West PN

$9.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$9.00

Conquista Malbec

$10.00

Red Blend

$11.00

Btl- Josh Cellars Cabernet

$32.00

Btl-Twenty Rows Cabernet

$48.00

Btl- Louis Martini Cabernet

$46.00

Btl- Mark West PN

$32.00

Btl- Row Eleven Vinas Pinot Noir

$52.00

Btl- Dark Horse Merlot

$32.00

Btl- Shooting Star Merlot

$38.00

Btl- High Heaven Merlot

$42.00

Btl- Conquista Malbec

$38.00

Btl- Altosur Malbec

$50.00

Btl- Rhiannon Red Blend

$39.00

Btl- Lagrein

$50.00

Btl- Penfolds Max's Cab

$52.00

Banfi Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gewurztraminer

$13.00

House White

$7.00

Josh Chard

$9.00

La Jolie Rose

$9.00

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Ocean Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Refill

Split Prosecco

$9.00

Washington Hills Riesling

$9.00

Btl- Riporta PG

$42.00

Btl- Banfi Le Rime PG

$32.00

Btl- Gewurztraminer

$50.00

Btl- J. Lohr Char

$46.00

Btl- Josh Cellars Char

$32.00

Btl- La Jolie Rose

$34.00

Btl- Lobster Reef SB

$36.00

Btl- Ocean SB

$32.00

Btl- Whitehaven SB

$52.00

Btl- Washington Hills Riesling

$34.00

Penfolds Special

$30.00

Whitehaven Special

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

DeCaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dutch Birch Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Green Lemon Tea

$2.00

Hot Coco

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Roy Roger

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Virgin Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.25

St. Patty Day

Guiness

$4.00

Car Bomb

$5.00

Shamrock Martini

$12.00

Rogue

$4.00

Happy Hour (Copy)

Miller

$2.00

Coors

$2.00

Yuengling

$2.00

Rolling Rock

$1.75

Porter

$5.00

Black and Tan

$4.00

Guiness

$4.50

Passion fruit

$5.50

Stella

$4.50

Victory summer love

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.50

Goose IPA

$4.50

Allagash

$4.50

Downeast

$5.00

Hofbrau

$4.50

Nightmare On Elm

$5.50

Vodka

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Sauv Blanc

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

MERCH

Hat

$15.00

T-shirt

$24.00

Starters

Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

Local honey, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, thyme, black lava salt, grilled ciabatta

Tacos

$16.00

house slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas

Nachos

$16.00

House made cheese sauce, smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and onions, scallions, poblano crema, corn tortilla

Jumbo Wings

$19.00

celery, blue cheese, and choice of: mild, hot, bbq, dirty garlic, dry rub

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

chicharron breadcrumbs, house made cheese sauce

Pretzels and Cheese

$13.00

Carrot Fries

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Soup

Chili

$11.00

creme fraiche

Soup du Jour

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Salad

House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, house caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Small House Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$17.00

house top round, provolone, horseradish cream sauce, au jus, cherry peppers, seeded roll, fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

onion ring, bbq, vinegar slaw, house made pickles, fries

French Dip

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

BLT

$19.00

Burgers

Bbq Bacon Burger

$18.00

american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries

Black & Blue Burger

$18.00

cajun rubbed, blue cheese crumbles, drunken onions, fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

swiss, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries

Philly Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Meatloaf

$23.00

mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, red wine gravy

Shrimp Skewers

$29.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, citrus braised fennel, eggplant caponata

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

sweet corn polenta, ratatouille, rosemary oil

Bolognaise Pasta

$22.00

cheddar grits, green onion, bacon, lemon

Butcher Cut

$28.00

Catfish

$28.00

Chicken Picotta

$27.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Sides

Mash

$8.00

Potato Salad

$10.00

French Fries

$8.00

Charred Corn

$10.00

Grilled Bread

$5.00

Cole slaw

$9.00

Street Corn

$10.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Rice

$10.00

Green Beans

$10.00

White bean ragout

$11.00

Chips

$5.00

Pickles

$4.25

side Veggies

$5.00

Bread and Butter

$5.00

Butter

$4.50

Grilled naan

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Specials

Peach- Habanero Wings

$16.00

Corvina

$32.00

Sauce

side Bbq

$4.25

side mild sauce

$4.25

side hot sauce

$4.25

side peach habanero

$4.25

side watermelon jam

$5.50

side Blue Cheese Dress

$4.25

side Caesar dress

$4.25

side balsamic

$4.25

Side Ranch

$4.25

Side buttermilk dress

$4.25

Side white balsamic

$4.25

side chimichurri

$4.25

Side Horseradish sauce

$4.25

Side Mayo

$4.25

Cilantro Aioli

$4.25

Side Garlic Aioli

$4.25

Side Jalapeno crema

$4.25

side chipotle aioli

$4.25

side gravy

$4.25

side cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side Porter Steak Sauce

$4.25

Side maple mustard

$4.25

Happy Hour

HH Flatbread

$11.00

HH Mac and Cheese

$11.00

HH Nachos

$11.00

HH Pork Tacos

$11.00

HH Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

HH Pretzels

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1274 Easton Rd., Riegelsville, PA 18077

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

