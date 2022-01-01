- Home
Bowman's North
925 Reviews
$$
1274 Easton Rd.
Riegelsville, PA 18077
Popular Items
Starters
Nachos
House made cheese sauce, smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and onions, scallions, poblano crema, corn tortilla
Jumbo Wings
celery, blue cheese, and choice of: mild, hot, bbq, dirty garlic, dry rub
Mac & Cheese
chicharron breadcrumbs, house made cheese sauce
Pretzels and Cheese
Scrapple Fries
Whipped Ricotta
Salad
Sandwiches
Burgers
Entrees
Sides
Kids
Sauce
side Bbq
side mild sauce
side hot sauce
side peach habanero
side Blue Cheese Dress
side Caesar dress
side balsamic
Side Ranch
Side buttermilk dress
Side white balsamic
Side Horseradish sauce
Side Mayo
Cilantro Aioli
Side Garlic Aioli
side chipotle aioli
side gravy
side cheese Sauce
Side Porter Steak Sauce
Side maple mustard
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1274 Easton Rd., Riegelsville, PA 18077
