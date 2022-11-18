Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

Springtown Inn

review star

No reviews yet

3258 Main Street

Springfield Township, PA 18055

Order Again

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Drunken Clams

$12.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Crab au Gratin

$14.00

Baby Bellas

$12.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

$20.00

Margarita Bar Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Triple Sampler

$13.00

Baked Brie

$12.00Out of stock

Crab cake App

$14.00Out of stock

RW SMOKED SALMON

Out of stock

RW BELLA

Out of stock

RW Asparagus

Out of stock

Grilled Filet Tips

$14.00Out of stock

6 Each Raw Oysters

$15.00

12 Each Raw Oysters

$30.00

Garlic Broccoloni

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetable Napoleon

$10.00Out of stock

Portobella Fries

$11.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$14.00Out of stock

CAULIFLOWER

$11.00Out of stock

HOUSE MADE LOX

$13.00Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Thai Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Tuna Poke

$14.00Out of stock

Soup/Salads

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00

Baked French Onion

$8.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

valentines's LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00

Caprese Salad Mothers Day

$11.00

Heirloomtomato

$12.00

Heirloom Tomato

$12.00

SPRINGTOWN Wedge SALAD

$9.00

BEET MOZZ CAPRESE

$10.00Out of stock

Rw House Salad

Out of stock

Tavern Sandwiches

Wagyu Cheese Burger

$18.00

Town Cheesesteak

$12.00Out of stock

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

French dip

$12.00Out of stock

Truffle Frenchfries

$6.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Italian Pork Sand

$14.00

Wagyu Burger And Cajun Shrimp

$22.00

Prime Rib Entrees

Prime Rib- Princess cut

$29.00

Prime Rib - Queen cut

$35.00

Prime Rib- King

$95.00

Seafood Entrees

Twin Lobster Tails Stuffed Crab

$45.00Out of stock

SEAFOOd CIOP0INO

$39.00Out of stock

Seafood Cakes

$25.00

Surf n Turf

$45.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

PESTO Gnocchi

$24.00

Stuffed Flounder FATHERS DAY

$30.00

Twin Tails

$38.00

Mothers Day Sea Bass

$32.00Out of stock

Steak and Chicken Entrees

cast Iron Rib Eye

$28.00

Filet Mignon Oscar

$39.00

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$35.00

Rib Eye Oscar

$33.00

Chicken Saltimboca

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Pesto Gnocchi

$24.00Out of stock

Surf Turf

$45.00

Wellington

$30.00Out of stock

Tomahawk

$95.00

New York Black N Blue

$27.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Oscar

$33.00

1/2 Rack Ribs and CHICKEN

$36.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Monday Family Night

$14.00

6 oz Filet

$25.00

14oz Rib Eye Spec

$24.00

14oz Prime Rib

$24.00

tenderloin tips

$28.00

Stuffed lobster tail

$20.00Out of stock

Seafood cakes

$20.00

Snow Crab Legs

$20.00Out of stock

Seafood Sunday Stuff Shrmp

$20.00

Seafood Sunday Crab Legs

$20.00

Dessert

Desert

$8.00

CHILDRENS MENU

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

BUFFET

ADULT BUFFET

$27.95

CHILDRENS BUFFET

$9.95

TAKE OUT ONLY RIB FOR 2

RIB FOR 2 TAKE OUT

$38.00Out of stock

TAKE OUT ONLY PARM FOR 2

PARM FOR 2 TAKE OUT

$30.00Out of stock

RESTAURANT WEEK

RW LOBSTER SCALLOP SHRIMP CAKES

$25.00Out of stock

RW CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00Out of stock

RW Seafood Cakes

$25.00Out of stock

RW Duck

$25.00Out of stock

RW Cut Prime Rib Au Jus

$25.00Out of stock

VALENTINE'S WEEKEND

CHICKEN ROULADE

$25.00

Crab IMPERIAL

$33.00

TAGLIATELLE POMPO

$24.00

SURF AND TURF

$45.00

PRINCESS PRIME RIB

$27.00

FILET OSCAR

$38.00

TWIN TAILS

$36.00

SCALLOPS

$39.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

BAKED BRIE

$12.00

BRUTTA SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR FOR TWO

$14.00

lobster soup

$8.00

CHRISTMAS EVE

LOBSTER BISQUE

$10.00

WINTER SALAD

$10.00

COUNTRY PATE

$11.00

ROASTED DUCK

$30.00

Cocktails

Apple Old Fashion

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Beach Ball

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boubon Peach

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Choc Martini

$10.00

Carmel Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Martini kettle

$12.00

Cupid Cocktail

$8.00

Expresso martini

$12.00

Fall Apple Sangria

$8.00

Fallen Angel

$10.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Rickey

$9.00

Jack Frost

$10.00

Jingle Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Nutcracker

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Red Velvet Martini

$9.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Snow Ball

$10.00

Springtini

$10.00

Tangled Tinsel

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Thanksgiving Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Limoncello Lemonade

$9.00

Spring Bulleit

$10.00

Blood Orange Old Fashioned

$9.00

Parasol

$11.00

Pomagranet Marti I

$10.00

Black Eyed Susan

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

FALL BALL

$10.00

Alambama Slam

$0.90

French Martini

$10.00

Winter Wonderline

$10.00

Winterwonderland

$10.00

Pointestta

$10.00

Lavender Gin Spritz

$10.00

Egg Nog

Kentucky Blue Moon

$9.00

Tira Mi Su Martini

$10.00

Cointreau Kiss

$9.00

Choc Raspberry Martini

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Beer

Sample Draft

$5.00

Yards Ipa

$6.00

Yards Pale Ale

$6.00

Yards Brawler

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.00

Coors Lite Draft

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Laganitas

$6.00

Cape May Hazy Pale Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$6.00

Dogfish Ipa

$6.00

Kentucky Blue Moon

$8.00

Summer Shanty

$6.00

Monkey Juicy

$6.00

Yards Summer Crush

Brooklyn October

$6.00

Reindeer Revenge

$6.00

Accumulation

$6.00

Victory Love

$6.00

Goose Octoberfest

$6.00

Sample Draft

$6.00

Yards Ipa

$6.00

Yards Pale Ale

$6.00

Yards Brawler

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Sample Draft

$9.00

Yards Ipa

Yards Pale Ale

Yards Brawler

Stella

Fat Tire

Blue Moon

Sam Adams Octoberfest

Miller Lite

Coors Lite

Yuengling Lager

Downeast Cider

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Heinken

$5.00

Guinness Stoudt

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Lite

$2.00

Miller Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Bells October Fest

$5.00

O Doules

$3.00

Lancaster Pumpkin Ale

$5.00

River Horse Pumpkin

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Wine

Sample Red

$8.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Seance Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sagelands Merlot

$9.00

Portillo Malbec

$9.00

Crusher Cabernet

$9.00

Crusher Petite Sirah

$9.00

Altosur Malbec

$8.00

Rijo Spain Red

$9.00

Pepperwood Merlot

$9.00

Oxford Cabernet

$9.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$9.00

Sample Red

$32.00

House Cabernet

House Merlot

House Pinot Noir

Malbec

Lost Angel Pinot Noir

$32.00

Sagelands Merlot

$33.00

Oxford Cabernet

$33.00

Crusher Cabernet

$33.00

Crusher Petite Sirah

$32.00

Pepperwood Merlot

$33.00

Altosur Malbec

$33.00

Seance Pinot Noir

$33.00

Monticello Pinot Noir

$40.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$33.00

Rioja

$33.00

Sample White

$8.00

Montefresco Prosecco

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Chardonay

$8.00

House Sauvignon

$8.00

House Riesling

$8.00

White Zinfindel

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Rapido Pinot Grigo

$8.00

Louis Guntrum Dry Riesling

$9.00

Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Muir Chardonnahy

$9.00

Les Dauphins Rose

$9.00

Aviary Chardonnay

$9.00

Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Arona Sav Blanc

$9.00

Red Tail Reisling

$9.00

Montefresco Prosecco

$32.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio

House Chardonay

House Sauvignon

House Riesling

White Zinfindel

Moscato

Rapido Pinot Grigo

$32.00

Red Tail Dry Riesling

$32.00

Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Oak Grove Chardonnahy

$32.00

Les Dauphins Rose

$32.00

Acinum Prosecco

$32.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Aviary Chardoonnay

$33.00

Casa Maro Reuda

$33.00

Muirwood Chardonnay

$33.00

Arona Sav Blanc

$33.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

Sample Rose

$40.00

Champagne

$9.00

Sample Champagne

$37.00

NA Beverages

Sample Soda

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry. Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

STOLI

$8.00

ABSOUTE CITRON

$9.00

STOLI ORANGE

$9.00

STOLI VANILLA

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jeffersons

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Glen Livet 12

$14.00

Macellans

$15.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Tequila

Cuervo Silver

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Rum

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Coconut Rum

$8.00

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

Ketel One

$9.00

ABSOUTE CITRON

$9.00

STOLI

$8.00

STOLI ORANGE

$9.00

STOLI VANILLA

$9.00

TITOS

$10.00

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Ketel One

ABSOUTE CITRON

STOLI

STOLI ORANGE

STOLI VANILLA

TITOS

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson

$14.00

VO

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Honey Jack

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Seagramseven

$8.00

Jim Red Stag

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Jonny Black

$10.00

Tulla Dew

$10.00

Well Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Woodford Reserve

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Gordons

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Dry Bombay

$9.00

Plymouth Gin

$9.00

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

$8.00

Mathilde Cassis

Irish coffee

$9.00

Bailey’s

$8.00

Anisette

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Chambroid

$9.00

Scewball

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Couvsari

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Springtown Inn is located in the historic village of Springtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. We offer a large selection of delicious, freshly made to order entrees and desserts. Our friendly, professional staff provides exceptional customer service.

Website

Location

3258 Main Street, Springfield Township, PA 18055

Directions

Gallery
Springtown Inn image
Springtown Inn image

