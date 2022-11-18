- Home
- Hellertown
- Steakhouses
- Springtown Inn
Steakhouses
American
Seafood
Springtown Inn
3258 Main Street
Springfield Township, PA 18055
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.00
Drunken Clams
$12.00
Clams Casino
$14.00
Crab au Gratin
$14.00
Baby Bellas
$12.00Out of stock
Charcuterie
$20.00
Margarita Bar Pie
$10.00Out of stock
Triple Sampler
$13.00
Baked Brie
$12.00Out of stock
Crab cake App
$14.00Out of stock
RW SMOKED SALMON
Out of stock
RW BELLA
Out of stock
RW Asparagus
Out of stock
Grilled Filet Tips
$14.00Out of stock
6 Each Raw Oysters
$15.00
12 Each Raw Oysters
$30.00
Garlic Broccoloni
$9.00Out of stock
Vegetable Napoleon
$10.00Out of stock
Portobella Fries
$11.00
Mini Crab Cakes
$14.00Out of stock
CAULIFLOWER
$11.00Out of stock
HOUSE MADE LOX
$13.00Out of stock
Spring Rolls
$12.00
Thai Brussel Sprouts
$13.00
Tuna Poke
$14.00Out of stock
Soup/Salads
SOUP DU JOUR
$7.00
Baked French Onion
$8.00
Spinach Salad
$12.00Out of stock
House Salad
$6.00
Caesar Salad
$9.00Out of stock
valentines's LOBSTER BISQUE
$7.00
Caprese Salad Mothers Day
$11.00
Heirloomtomato
$12.00
Heirloom Tomato
$12.00
SPRINGTOWN Wedge SALAD
$9.00
BEET MOZZ CAPRESE
$10.00Out of stock
Rw House Salad
Out of stock
Tavern Sandwiches
Seafood Entrees
Steak and Chicken Entrees
cast Iron Rib Eye
$28.00
Filet Mignon Oscar
$39.00
Filet Mignon Au Poivre
$35.00
Rib Eye Oscar
$33.00
Chicken Saltimboca
$25.00Out of stock
Chicken Parmesan
$26.00
Pesto Gnocchi
$24.00Out of stock
Surf Turf
$45.00
Wellington
$30.00Out of stock
Tomahawk
$95.00
New York Black N Blue
$27.00Out of stock
Prime Rib Oscar
$33.00
1/2 Rack Ribs and CHICKEN
$36.00Out of stock
Daily Specials
Dessert
CHILDRENS MENU
TAKE OUT ONLY RIB FOR 2
TAKE OUT ONLY PARM FOR 2
RESTAURANT WEEK
VALENTINE'S WEEKEND
Cocktails
Apple Old Fashion
$9.00
Appletini
$10.00
Beach Ball
$10.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Boubon Peach
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$8.00
Champagne Cocktail
$11.00
Choc Martini
$10.00
Carmel Apple Mimosa
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Cucumber Martini kettle
$12.00
Cupid Cocktail
$8.00
Expresso martini
$12.00
Fall Apple Sangria
$8.00
Fallen Angel
$10.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Rickey
$9.00
Jack Frost
$10.00
Jingle Bellini
$8.00Out of stock
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Madras
$8.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Nutcracker
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Red Velvet Martini
$9.00
Rob Roy
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Snow Ball
$10.00
Springtini
$10.00
Tangled Tinsel
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Thanksgiving Margarita
$10.00Out of stock
Toasted Almond
$8.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Russian
$8.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Negroni
$10.00
Limoncello Lemonade
$9.00
Spring Bulleit
$10.00
Blood Orange Old Fashioned
$9.00
Parasol
$11.00
Pomagranet Marti I
$10.00
Black Eyed Susan
$8.00
Bellini
$8.00
Pumpkin Martini
$10.00
FALL BALL
$10.00
Alambama Slam
$0.90
French Martini
$10.00
Winter Wonderline
$10.00
Winterwonderland
$10.00
Pointestta
$10.00
Lavender Gin Spritz
$10.00
Kentucky Blue Moon
$9.00
Tira Mi Su Martini
$10.00
Cointreau Kiss
$9.00
Choc Raspberry Martini
$10.00
Strawberry Margarita
$8.00
Sample Draft
$5.00
Yards Ipa
$6.00
Yards Pale Ale
$6.00
Yards Brawler
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Fat Tire
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$6.00
Miller Lite Draft
$3.00
Coors Lite Draft
$3.00
Yuengling Lager
$5.00
Downeast Cider
$6.00
Laganitas
$6.00
Cape May Hazy Pale Ale
$6.00
Sam Adams Cold Snap
$6.00
Dogfish Ipa
$6.00
Kentucky Blue Moon
$8.00
Summer Shanty
$6.00
Monkey Juicy
$6.00
Yards Summer Crush
Brooklyn October
$6.00
Reindeer Revenge
$6.00
Accumulation
$6.00
Victory Love
$6.00
Goose Octoberfest
$6.00
$6.00
Amstel Light
$5.00
Heinken
$5.00
Guinness Stoudt
$5.00
Yuengling Lager
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Bud Lite
$2.00
Miller Light Bottle
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$3.00
Bells October Fest
$5.00
O Doules
$3.00
Lancaster Pumpkin Ale
$5.00
River Horse Pumpkin
$5.00
Guinness
$5.00
Wine
Sample Red
$8.00
House Cabernet
$8.00
House Merlot
$8.00
House Pinot Noir
$8.00
Malbec
$8.00
Seance Pinot Noir
$9.00
Sagelands Merlot
$9.00
Portillo Malbec
$9.00
Crusher Cabernet
$9.00
Crusher Petite Sirah
$9.00
Altosur Malbec
$8.00
Rijo Spain Red
$9.00
Pepperwood Merlot
$9.00
Oxford Cabernet
$9.00
Pessimist Red Blend
$9.00
$8.00
Montefresco Prosecco
$9.00
House Pinot Grigio
$8.00
House Chardonay
$8.00
House Sauvignon
$8.00
House Riesling
$8.00
White Zinfindel
$8.00
Moscato
$8.00
Rapido Pinot Grigo
$8.00
Louis Guntrum Dry Riesling
$9.00
Ranga Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Muir Chardonnahy
$9.00
Les Dauphins Rose
$9.00
Aviary Chardonnay
$9.00
Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio Glass
$9.00
Arona Sav Blanc
$9.00
Red Tail Reisling
$9.00
Montefresco Prosecco
$32.00Out of stock
House Pinot Grigio
House Chardonay
House Sauvignon
House Riesling
White Zinfindel
Moscato
Rapido Pinot Grigo
$32.00
Red Tail Dry Riesling
$32.00
Ca Del Sarto Pinot Grigio
$33.00
Oak Grove Chardonnahy
$32.00
Les Dauphins Rose
$32.00
Acinum Prosecco
$32.00
Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc
$33.00
Aviary Chardoonnay
$33.00
Casa Maro Reuda
$33.00
Muirwood Chardonnay
$33.00
Arona Sav Blanc
$33.00
Champagne
$9.00
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
$8.00
Absolut
$9.00
Chopin
$12.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
STOLI
$8.00
ABSOUTE CITRON
$9.00
STOLI ORANGE
$9.00
STOLI VANILLA
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
$8.00
Cuervo Silver
$10.00
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Well Rum
$8.00
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Coconut Rum
$8.00
Well Vodka
$8.00
Absolut
$9.00
Belvedere
Chopin
$12.00
Ciroc
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
$9.00
ABSOUTE CITRON
$9.00
STOLI
$8.00
STOLI ORANGE
$9.00
STOLI VANILLA
$9.00
TITOS
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Bulliet Rye
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Makers 46
$15.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Jefferson
$14.00
VO
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Crown
$9.00
Honey Jack
$9.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Dewars
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Seagramseven
$8.00
Jim Red Stag
$9.00
Well Bourbon
$8.00
Jonny Black
$10.00
Tulla Dew
$10.00
Well Gin
$8.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Gordons
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Dry Bombay
$9.00
Plymouth Gin
$9.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
$8.00
Lemoncello
Licor 43
$8.00
Mathilde Cassis
Irish coffee
$9.00
Bailey’s
$8.00
Anisette
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Chambroid
$9.00
Scewball
$8.00
Mexican Coffee
$9.00
Couvsari
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Springtown Inn is located in the historic village of Springtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. We offer a large selection of delicious, freshly made to order entrees and desserts. Our friendly, professional staff provides exceptional customer service.
Location
3258 Main Street, Springfield Township, PA 18055
Gallery
