Restaurant header imageView gallery

Braceros Downtown 727 South Polk Street

review star

No reviews yet

727 South Polk Street

Amarillo, TX 79101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Aperitivos/Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

Gulf Nachos

$10.99

Fiesta Mexicana

$11.99

Quesadillas

$11.99

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Chanchulines

$12.99

Cocktail de Camaron

$11.99

Ceviche

$4.99+

Camaron Marino

$10.99

Queso Dip

$3.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Nopales Asados Con Queso

$6.99

Nachos De Arrachera

$15.99

Bean And Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Queso Fundido De Chile Verde

$10.99

Chicharron Sampler

$12.99

Ceviche San Lucas

$5.99+

Quesadilla De Huttlacoche

$8.99Out of stock

Nachos De Carnitas

$11.99

Queso Fundido de Pepitas

$10.99

Ezquite Queso Fundido

$10.99

Ceviche Playero

$14.99

Braceros Cuisine

Plato Tejano

$16.99

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Plato Michoacano

$12.99

Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$13.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Flautas De Pollo

$10.99

Carne Guisada

$12.99

Enchiladas Zacatecanas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Mexican Dinner

$15.99

Enchiladas De Tinga

$13.99

Secial Menu 15.00

Special 15.00

$15.00

Chimiwanga

$12.99

Smothered Burrito

$10.99

Especialidades / Specialities

Parrillada

$54.99

Pechuga Mexicana

$12.99

Pollo Santa Fe

$14.99

Plato Santa Fe

$17.99

Carne Adobada

$11.99

Carne Asada

$13.99

Codorniz

$17.99

Vallarta Plate

$16.99

Veracruz Plate

$22.99

Pollo Yucatan

$14.99

Pechuga San Lucas

$12.99

Cabrito al pastor

$18.99

Mar y Tierra

$129.99

Mariscada

$125.00+

Piernas De Rana En Mole Verde

$15.99

Trompillos Al Pastor

$14.99

Volcan Zacatecano

$19.99

Chuleta De Rancho

$22.99

Fajitas

Fajitas (1)

$15.50

Fajitas for Two

$28.99

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Fajita Trio for One

$19.99

Patron Style Ribs

$13.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Cana De Filete Con Camarones

$34.99

Tacos

Tacos al Carbon

$11.99

Comalazo de Sopes Mexicanos

$28.99

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Sope Plate

$9.99

Ensaladas & Sopas / Salads & Soups

Green Pozole

$9.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Seafood Soup

$10.99

Ceviche Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Diablo Salad

$14.99

Little Diablo Salad

$9.99

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Menudo

$9.99

A La Carta

1 Lamb Chop

$4.99

1 Quail

$6.99

Single Tostada

$4.99

Enchilada a la carte

$4.99+

Chile relleno a la carte

$7.99

Crispy taco A La Carte

$1.99

1 Tamal Chicken

$2.99

1 A La Carte Taco

$2.99

A La Carta Adobada

$7.99

A La Carta Beef Fajita

$6.99

A La Carta Lamb Fajita

$8.99

Add Egg

$1.00

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$6.99

Bean & Chz Burrito

$2.99

Burrito

$5.99

Flauta A La Carta

$2.99

Misc. A La Carta .01c

$0.01

Oaxaca A La Carta

$8.99

Ribs A La Carta

$9.99

St Taco A La Carta

$2.99

Tilapia A La Carta

$6.99

Lobster Tail

$12.99

Clamato Juice

$1.00

Nopal A La Carta

$1.99

Bone Marrow

$5.99

Sides

Side Of Guacamole

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

24oz Red Salsa

$4.99

24oz Green Salsa

$4.99

Calabacita con Queso

$2.99

Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

6 Tortillas

$0.99

Rajas con Queso

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Diablo Sauce

$2.99

Crab Legs

$69.99

French Fries

$1.99

Lime/Lemons

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Aguacate slices

$1.99

Side of 5 Shrimp

$7.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Extra Taco

$3.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Ench Carbon Beef Ala Carta

$3.99

Ench Carbon Ckn Ala Carta

$3.99

Stick Shrimp

$3.99

Michelada Mix

$2.50

Carne Seca

$12.00

Green Salsa To Go

Tortillas (3)

$0.50

Shirt

$15.00

Guerrero Sauce

$2.99

Taco Meat

$2.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Tea

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Agua Preparada

$3.99

Michelada Mix

$3.99

Virgin Michelada

$5.99

Topochico

$2.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Tresleches Cheesecake

$5.99

Sopapillas

$2.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Margarita Pie

$5.99

KIDS PLATES

Kids bean & cheese burrito

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Taco Plate

$5.99

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

727 South Polk Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Directions

Gallery
Braceros Downtown image
Braceros Downtown image
Braceros Downtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 213
627 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Jorge’s Tacos Garcia
orange starNo Reviews
1100 S Ross Amarillo, TX 79102
View restaurantnext
Bracero's Mexican Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 50
2822 SW 6th ave Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Baby Crush in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston