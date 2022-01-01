Restaurant header imageView gallery

Braise

review star

No reviews yet

2960 W Skippack Pike

Lansdale, PA 19446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Jiuce

$3.00

Kids drink with entree

Choice of any beverage option.

Sprite

$2.00

Game Night Take Out

Jumbo Chicken Wings (per dozen)

$16.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings (per dozen), includes choice of sauces: Buffalo Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, and/or Honey Sriracha Sauce

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, cheddar cheese, special sauce, oven roasted tomatoes. Comes with a side of Coleslaw and potato chips

Philly Style Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Roast Pork, provolone cheese, garlic broccoli Coleslaw and potato chips.

Italian Sausage & Pepper on a Roll

$16.00

Italian sausage with sautéed peppers, onions, provolone cheese and red sauce. Comes with a side of Coleslaw and potato chips.

Chili (per quart)

$15.00

Chili (by the quart) with cheddar cheese, green onions and a side of tortilla chips.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cooking up new memories with seasonal cuisine! Come in and enjoy a unique Farm-to-Table, BYOB restaurant. We have something for everyone.

Website

Location

2960 W Skippack Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 149
321 west main street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Stove and Tap
orange starNo Reviews
329 W Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Chef Chipper at AAA Catering - 211 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Well Crafted Beer Company
orange star4.7 • 322
310 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Round Guys Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
The Healthy Shack
orange starNo Reviews
325 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lansdale

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,044
1650 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Well Crafted Beer Company
orange star4.7 • 322
310 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 149
321 west main street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansdale
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston