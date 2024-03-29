Manhattan Bagel - Lansdale
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
At Manhattan Bagel®, we wake up at 3am every morning to start your day with a smile and a full belly. Our NY-style bagels are boiled and baked fresh every day. We fire up our grills to bring you fresh-cracked eggs, sizzling bacon, and made-to-order sandwiches.
401 South Broad Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
