Brand 44 North Tavern
No reviews yet
8060 11th street
Terrebonne, OR 97760
Drinks
Specialty Coffee
Brand Bourbon Latte
House-made maple bourbon caramel, espresso shots & steamed milk
Creme Brûlée Latte
Brown sugar, vanilla bean, espresso shots, steamed milk of your choice. Brûlée top
Zebra Mocha
White & dark chocolate, steamed milk of your choice
Terrebonne Macchiato
Hard Carmel drizzle, vanilla bean syrup, espresso shots, steamed milk of your choice
Dirty Hippie
Steamed spiced chai & espresso shots
The Climber
Honey & lavender, espresso shots & steamed milk of your choice
Monkey Face
Chocolate, banana, coconut, white chocolate, espresso shots & steamed milk
Tony & Steves Flower Shop
House-made maple bourbon caramel, espresso shots & steamed milk
Brewed Coffee
Espresso
Espresso
Two shots of concentrated coffee
Americano
With hot water
Cappuccino
One part espresso, one part milk, and one part foam
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate
White Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
Cuban Espresso
With sweetened condensed milk and steamed milk
Affogato
Espresso shots served with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream
Cafe Breve
With half & half
Con Panna
Espresso shots over homemade whipped cream
Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Tea Lattes
Blended Drinks
Blended Chai
Spiced chai blended with your choice of milk
Espresso Frappe
Espresso-flavored frappe blended with your choice of milk
Orange Creamsicle Frappe
Like your childhood without the wooden spoon
Cotton Candy Frappe
Topped with house-made cotton candy
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Add our house made mixed berry compote for 2.00 or a whole banana for 1.00
Matcha Frappe
Matcha powder blended with your choice of milk
Caramel Frappe
Caramel frappe base blended with your choice of milk. Drizzled with caramel sauce
Acai Smoothie
Dairy-free, blended with soy milk. Add a whole banana for 1.00
Mocha Frappe
Mocha base blended with your choice of milk
Juices & Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Whole Milk
Traditional Iced Tea
Orange Spice Iced Tea
Mixed Berry Lemonade
Regular Lemonade
Dairy Free Milk
Soy milk, almond milk, or oat milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Shirley Temple
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Early Bird
Breakfast
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Honey-baked ham, 2 poached eggs & our house-made hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin
Bacon Turkey Benedict
Bacon, sliced turkey, spinach, tomato, 2 poached eggs & our house-made hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin
Smash Benedict
2 ground beef smash patties, bacon, melty Cheddar cheese, 3 poached eggs, & house-made roasted tomato hollandaise sauce atop a burger bun
Carnitas Eggs Benedict
Carnitas, 2 poached eggs, cojita, avocado & homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin
Summer Garden Benedict
Thick-cut tomato slices, 2 poached eggs & homemade pesto hollandaise sauce atop rustic bread. Garnished with basil
Brand Specialties
Bao Bun Tacos
Three small pancakes, melty cheese, eggs and bacon. Served with warm maple syrup
Big Pappi Burrito
Carnitas, chorizo, grilled onions. queso, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs stuffed in a large flour tortilla. Rolled in a crispy cheese blanket. Served with salsa and sour cream
Big Reds Breakfast Burger
Double smash burger patties, American cheese, bacon and a fried egg atop a french toast potato bun. Served with warm maple syrup and your choice of side
Breakfast Pot Pie
Red potatoes, bacon, sautéed onion and bell peppers, tossed in savory tangy gravy. Topped with a puff pastry and a fried egg. Garnished with green onions & parmesan cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg your way, bacon, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo. Your choice of side
Croque Cowgirl
Toasted honey ham and cheese sandwich smothered in béchamel, a creamy white cheese sauce, melted gruyere cheese and a fried egg on top. Served with your choice of side
John Wayne Breakfast Casserole
Cast iron skillet layered with buttermilk biscuits on the bottom, flavor packed ground beef in a creamy sauce, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, 2 fried eggs and green onions.
Loaded Breakfast JOJOs
JoJos with sausage gravy, bacon, cheddar. cheese and 2 fried eggs garnished with chives
Cast Iron Skillets
Grams Cast Iron Skillet
Bacon, diced red potatoes, onions topped with 2 fried eggs. We recommend smothering this in ketchup
Corned Beef Cast Iron Skillet
Corned beef, sautéed onions, diced red potatoes with 2 fried eggs
Big League Cast Iron Skillet
Bratwurst, sautéed onions and peppers, sauerkraut, smothered in cheese sauce and a drizzle of our house cracked black pepper garlic aioli. Topped with 2 fried eggs
Clean Living
Acai Bowl
Acai base, chia seeds, house granola, dried coconut, strawberries, banana, blueberries and honey drizzle. Add peanut butter drizzle
Amy's Life Style Toast
Rustic bread, sliced avocado, pickled onion, sprouts, flakey salt, pepper and our secret green sauce drizzled topped with fried eggs. Served with hash browns
Berry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Vanilla bean overnight oats, a layer of our house made mixed berry compote. Topped with bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, sliced almond, flakey salt and honey drizzle. Add peanut butter drizzle
Body By Brunch Burrito
Tofu scramble, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, sautéed onions, vegan cheese, avocado and our green sauce rolled up and lightly grilled
Vegan Bowl
Sweet potatoes, tofu scramble, mushrooms, sliced almonds, red peppers, dairy free cheese topped with charmoula drizzle
Griddle
Banana Spinach Pancakes
Banana and spinach pancakes. Topped with fresh fruit
Belgian Waffle
One fluffy waffle cut in fourths served with warm maple syrup and butter
French Toast Sticks
French toast sticks rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of warm maple syrup
Traditional Crepes
2 crepes served with powdered sugar and butter
Traditional French Toast
Thick cut bread battered in our secret batter topped with butter and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup
Traditional Pancake
Three sweet cream pancakes. Add blueberries or bananas
Omelet or Scramble
Combo Pizza Scramble
This one only comes as a scramble. Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara, and Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted garlic bread. No side on this one
Kedo Special
Simple like the man himself. Ham, grilled onions, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese
Meat Eater
Sausage, bacon, ham, cremini mushroom, onion, Cheddar
Mother Clucker
Chicken, grilled corn, onions, tomatoes, spinach, Cheddar & bechamel drizzle
Pesto Veggie
Roasted red peppers, cremini mushrooms, and onions sautéed in garlic, pesto, spinach & Parmesan cheese
Sides & More
Side (3) Bacon
4 pieces
Side (3) Turkey Bacon
4 pieces
Side (1) Chicken Sausage
1 piece
Side (3) Sausage Links
2 pieces
Side Ham
6 oz
Side 1 Egg
1 piece
Side Tofu Scramble
Toast
Side Fresh Fruit
Homemade Apple Sauce
Side Avocado
Plain Bagel
Plain Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Fruit Croissant
Chocolate Or Almond Croissant
Side Red Potatoes
Side Hashbrowns
Side Biscuit with Gravy
1 piece
Whole Sliced Banana
Cup Gravy
Choice Croissant Meat
Bacon Maple Bar
Bakers Choice Doughnuts
Sprinkle Doughnuts
Turkey Cheese Croissant
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
Bakers Strawberry Doughnut
Bakers Poptart
Cake Powdered
Cake Cinn Sugar
Sunrise Starters
Traditional
44 Breakfast
2 eggs any style. Your choice of meat bacon, ham, or sausage. Your choice of hash browns or red potatoes. Your choice of toast, pancake, or french toast
Dales Grand Breakfast
2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage & ham. Hash browns or red potatoes served with your choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak covered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way & your choice of side
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage country gravy & hash browns. Add 2 eggs $2
Classic Burrito
Warm sausage gravy, smothered over scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, bacon hash browns, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Loaded Hash Browns
Crispy freshly grated never frozen hash browns loaded with sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives
Huevos Rancheros
2 corn tortillas topped with refried black beans, grilled onions, homemade ranchero salsa, two fried eggs, cotija cheese, cilantro & avocado add chorizo $ add carnitas
Fred's Breakfast
Ground beef patty smothered in our sausage gravy. 2 eggs your way & your choice of side
Sweet Griddle
Stuffed PB & J French Toast
Blueberry bread, crunchy peanut butter, house-made mixed berry jam battered & deep fried topped with powdered sugar & a side of warm berry compote
Pancake Flight
Strawberry shortcake pancake, cinnamon roll pancake & a red velvet pancake
First Class French Toast
French toast, lemon curd, fresh berries, homemade whip cream
Elvis's Pancakes
2 pancakes, peanut butter chips, bananas, peanut butter drizzle, bacon
Double Stuffed Decadence
2 red velvet pancakes, crushed Oreos, fudge drizzle, whip cream
Strawberry Short Cake
2 pancakes with shortbread in the batter topped with homemade strawberry whip cream and fresh strawberries
Savory Crepe
Chicken, spinach, sautéed onion in garlic and bechamel sauce
Mixed Berry Crepe
Mixed Berry compote stuffed in our home made crepes. Topped with powdered sugar
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
2 pancakes swirled with a buttery cinnamon roll filling. Topped with a light icing
Bakery Case
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Salami & Cheese Croissant
Turkey Pesto Croissant
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Plain Croissant
Fruit Croissant
Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin
Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait Muffin
Bran Muffin
Specialty Muffin Of the Day
Cake Doughnut
Oreo Doughnut
Reeces Doughnut
Munchies Doughnut Lays/m&m
Strawberry Doughnut
Candied Bacon Maple Bar
Doughnut of the day
Vegan lime mango bar
Vegan blueberry lemon muffin
Banana Bread
Bakers Choice Sweet Bread
Scones
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Cherry Turnover
Sprinkle Fudge Doughnut
Bakers Pop Tart
Lunch
Starters
Salads & Soups
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, goat cheese, tomatoes, sliced almonds, goat cheese & arugula tossed in honey Dijon vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken Salad
Dates, grilled corn, slithered almonds, roasted chicken, tomatoes, romaine, and goat cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Chili Beanless
Cobb salad
Burgers & Sandwiches
Brand Burger
Double smash patties fried on the grill in beef tallow. Brand sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Buckin Burger
Garlic butter reversed bun, melted American cheese, 2 smashed ground beef patty & bacon onion jam. We recommend keeping the garden out of this one but do you
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Sandwich turkey, pesto, Mayo, shredded lettuce, Tillamook sharp Cheddar, and roasted red pepper
Salami Grinder Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, shredded lettuce, grinder salad, salami, ham, melted pepper jack, & pepperoncini
Hot Honey Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in our homemade Thai style sauce, house pickled cucumbers & pickled onion between ciabatta bread
Terrebonne Pressed Cuban
Pulled pork, sliced ham, cheese, pickles, and honey Dijon pressed on our panini grill
Traditional Ruben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand islands, cheese
Good Earth Veggie Sandwich
Rustic bread. Spinach, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, roasted beets, sprouts, pesto Mayo
Maxs Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pretzel bun, grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, sharp Cheddar cheese, lettuce, lemon honey mustard vinaigrette
House Specialties
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pancake
2 pancake with butter and syrup.
Kid's French Toast Sticks
4 french toast sticks with maple syrup
Kid's Meat & Eggs
Sausage, bacon or ham and 1 egg
Kid's Ham & Cheese Scramble
Ham, cheese, egg, scrambled
Kid's Overnight Oats
Vanilla bean overnight oats with warm berry compote
Kid's B&G
One biscuit with gravy
Kid's Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham and cheese in a croissant
Kid's PB & Jelly
Peanut butter and house made jam
Kid's Smash Burger
Cheese, burger and bun. Add the garden if you want
Kid's Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Turkey, mayo, American cheese
Kid's Mac N Cheese
House made mac n cheese
Kid's Dino Nuggets
4 dino nuggets with ranch
7 days a week. 6am-2pm Breakfast & Brunch.
8060 11th street, Terrebonne, OR 97760