Brand 44 North Tavern

Drinks

Specialty Coffee

Brand Bourbon Latte

$5.50+

House-made maple bourbon caramel, espresso shots & steamed milk

Creme Brûlée Latte

$5.75+

Brown sugar, vanilla bean, espresso shots, steamed milk of your choice. Brûlée top

Zebra Mocha

$5.00+

White & dark chocolate, steamed milk of your choice

Terrebonne Macchiato

$5.00+

Hard Carmel drizzle, vanilla bean syrup, espresso shots, steamed milk of your choice

Dirty Hippie

$5.50+

Steamed spiced chai & espresso shots

The Climber

$4.75+

Honey & lavender, espresso shots & steamed milk of your choice

Monkey Face

$5.50+

Chocolate, banana, coconut, white chocolate, espresso shots & steamed milk

Tony & Steves Flower Shop

$5.50+

House-made maple bourbon caramel, espresso shots & steamed milk

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.95

Your choice of freshly brewed coffee. Comes with your choice of milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

This brew is perfect for any day! Comes with your choice of milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Two shots of concentrated coffee

Americano

$3.50+

With hot water

Cappuccino

$3.75+

One part espresso, one part milk, and one part foam

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

White Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

Cuban Espresso

$5.00+

With sweetened condensed milk and steamed milk

Affogato

$5.00+

Espresso shots served with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cafe Breve

$5.00+

With half & half

Con Panna

$3.50+

Espresso shots over homemade whipped cream

Hot Chocolate & Steamers

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Premium style with ghirardelli chocolate, vanilla & whipped cream

Steamer

$3.00+

Your choice of flavor. Caramel, vanilla bean, banana, coconut, praline, lavender, honey

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea

$5.00+

Your choice of Oregon chai or spiced chai & steamed milk

London Fog

$4.25+

A rich combination of steamed milk, earl grey tea, and vanilla

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Japanese matcha powder, blended with milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Earl grey, orange cinnamon, green tea & chamomile

Blended Drinks

Blended Chai

$7.00

Spiced chai blended with your choice of milk

Espresso Frappe

$7.00

Espresso-flavored frappe blended with your choice of milk

Orange Creamsicle Frappe

$7.00

Like your childhood without the wooden spoon

Cotton Candy Frappe

$7.00

Topped with house-made cotton candy

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$7.00

Add our house made mixed berry compote for 2.00 or a whole banana for 1.00

Matcha Frappe

$7.00

Matcha powder blended with your choice of milk

Caramel Frappe

$7.00

Caramel frappe base blended with your choice of milk. Drizzled with caramel sauce

Acai Smoothie

$8.00

Dairy-free, blended with soy milk. Add a whole banana for 1.00

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Mocha base blended with your choice of milk

Juices & Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.95+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Whole Milk

$3.00+

Traditional Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Spice Iced Tea

$4.50

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$4.50

Regular Lemonade

$3.50

Dairy Free Milk

$5.00

Soy milk, almond milk, or oat milk

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Early Bird

Early Riser

$10.00

Rancher Special

$10.00

Breakfast

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Honey-baked ham, 2 poached eggs & our house-made hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin

Bacon Turkey Benedict

$17.00

Bacon, sliced turkey, spinach, tomato, 2 poached eggs & our house-made hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin

Smash Benedict

$13.00

2 ground beef smash patties, bacon, melty Cheddar cheese, 3 poached eggs, & house-made roasted tomato hollandaise sauce atop a burger bun

Carnitas Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Carnitas, 2 poached eggs, cojita, avocado & homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce atop an English muffin

Summer Garden Benedict

$14.00

Thick-cut tomato slices, 2 poached eggs & homemade pesto hollandaise sauce atop rustic bread. Garnished with basil

Brand Specialties

Bao Bun Tacos

$12.00

Three small pancakes, melty cheese, eggs and bacon. Served with warm maple syrup

Big Pappi Burrito

$15.00

Carnitas, chorizo, grilled onions. queso, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs stuffed in a large flour tortilla. Rolled in a crispy cheese blanket. Served with salsa and sour cream

Big Reds Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Double smash burger patties, American cheese, bacon and a fried egg atop a french toast potato bun. Served with warm maple syrup and your choice of side

Breakfast Pot Pie

$16.00

Red potatoes, bacon, sautéed onion and bell peppers, tossed in savory tangy gravy. Topped with a puff pastry and a fried egg. Garnished with green onions & parmesan cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

1 egg your way, bacon, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo. Your choice of side

Croque Cowgirl

$16.00

Toasted honey ham and cheese sandwich smothered in béchamel, a creamy white cheese sauce, melted gruyere cheese and a fried egg on top. Served with your choice of side

John Wayne Breakfast Casserole

$16.00

Cast iron skillet layered with buttermilk biscuits on the bottom, flavor packed ground beef in a creamy sauce, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, 2 fried eggs and green onions.

Loaded Breakfast JOJOs

$14.00

JoJos with sausage gravy, bacon, cheddar. cheese and 2 fried eggs garnished with chives

Cast Iron Skillets

Grams Cast Iron Skillet

$12.00

Bacon, diced red potatoes, onions topped with 2 fried eggs. We recommend smothering this in ketchup

Corned Beef Cast Iron Skillet

$13.00

Corned beef, sautéed onions, diced red potatoes with 2 fried eggs

Big League Cast Iron Skillet

$15.00

Bratwurst, sautéed onions and peppers, sauerkraut, smothered in cheese sauce and a drizzle of our house cracked black pepper garlic aioli. Topped with 2 fried eggs

Clean Living

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Acai base, chia seeds, house granola, dried coconut, strawberries, banana, blueberries and honey drizzle. Add peanut butter drizzle

Amy's Life Style Toast

$13.00

Rustic bread, sliced avocado, pickled onion, sprouts, flakey salt, pepper and our secret green sauce drizzled topped with fried eggs. Served with hash browns

Berry Vanilla Overnight Oats

$11.00

Vanilla bean overnight oats, a layer of our house made mixed berry compote. Topped with bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, sliced almond, flakey salt and honey drizzle. Add peanut butter drizzle

Body By Brunch Burrito

$15.00

Tofu scramble, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, sautéed onions, vegan cheese, avocado and our green sauce rolled up and lightly grilled

Vegan Bowl

$15.00

Sweet potatoes, tofu scramble, mushrooms, sliced almonds, red peppers, dairy free cheese topped with charmoula drizzle

Griddle

Banana Spinach Pancakes

$12.00

Banana and spinach pancakes. Topped with fresh fruit

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

One fluffy waffle cut in fourths served with warm maple syrup and butter

French Toast Sticks

$9.00

French toast sticks rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of warm maple syrup

Traditional Crepes

$9.00

2 crepes served with powdered sugar and butter

Traditional French Toast

$9.00

Thick cut bread battered in our secret batter topped with butter and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup

Traditional Pancake

$8.00

Three sweet cream pancakes. Add blueberries or bananas

Omelet or Scramble

Combo Pizza Scramble

$14.00

This one only comes as a scramble. Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara, and Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted garlic bread. No side on this one

Kedo Special

$13.50

Simple like the man himself. Ham, grilled onions, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese

Meat Eater

$16.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, cremini mushroom, onion, Cheddar

Mother Clucker

$14.50

Chicken, grilled corn, onions, tomatoes, spinach, Cheddar & bechamel drizzle

Pesto Veggie

$12.50

Roasted red peppers, cremini mushrooms, and onions sautéed in garlic, pesto, spinach & Parmesan cheese

Sides & More

Side (3) Bacon

$6.00

4 pieces

Side (3) Turkey Bacon

$6.50

4 pieces

Side (1) Chicken Sausage

$6.00

1 piece

Side (3) Sausage Links

$6.00

2 pieces

Side Ham

$6.00

6 oz

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

1 piece

Side Tofu Scramble

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.50

Homemade Apple Sauce

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Fruit Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Or Almond Croissant

$6.00

Side Red Potatoes

$5.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Biscuit with Gravy

$7.00

1 piece

Whole Sliced Banana

$2.00

Cup Gravy

$5.00

Choice Croissant Meat

$8.00

Bacon Maple Bar

$5.00

Bakers Choice Doughnuts

$4.50

Sprinkle Doughnuts

$3.00

Turkey Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Bakers Strawberry Doughnut

$7.00

Bakers Poptart

$4.00

Cake Powdered

$2.00

Cake Cinn Sugar

$2.00

Sunrise Starters

Fresh Made Doughnut Holes

$5.00+

Made to order and served warm. Your choice of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar or Plain

Fresh Made Beignets

$7.00+

House-made beignets tossed in your choice of powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Served with bourbon maple dipping sauce

Traditional

44 Breakfast

$12.50

2 eggs any style. Your choice of meat bacon, ham, or sausage. Your choice of hash browns or red potatoes. Your choice of toast, pancake, or french toast

Dales Grand Breakfast

$15.50

2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage & ham. Hash browns or red potatoes served with your choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Chicken fried steak covered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs your way & your choice of side

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.75

2 biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage country gravy & hash browns. Add 2 eggs $2

Classic Burrito

$14.00

Warm sausage gravy, smothered over scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, bacon hash browns, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Loaded Hash Browns

$10.75

Crispy freshly grated never frozen hash browns loaded with sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

2 corn tortillas topped with refried black beans, grilled onions, homemade ranchero salsa, two fried eggs, cotija cheese, cilantro & avocado add chorizo $ add carnitas

Fred's Breakfast

$13.95

Ground beef patty smothered in our sausage gravy. 2 eggs your way & your choice of side

Sweet Griddle

Stuffed PB & J French Toast

$14.00

Blueberry bread, crunchy peanut butter, house-made mixed berry jam battered & deep fried topped with powdered sugar & a side of warm berry compote

Pancake Flight

$14.00

Strawberry shortcake pancake, cinnamon roll pancake & a red velvet pancake

First Class French Toast

$14.00

French toast, lemon curd, fresh berries, homemade whip cream

Elvis's Pancakes

$13.50

2 pancakes, peanut butter chips, bananas, peanut butter drizzle, bacon

Double Stuffed Decadence

$12.50

2 red velvet pancakes, crushed Oreos, fudge drizzle, whip cream

Strawberry Short Cake

$13.00

2 pancakes with shortbread in the batter topped with homemade strawberry whip cream and fresh strawberries

Savory Crepe

$15.00

Chicken, spinach, sautéed onion in garlic and bechamel sauce

Mixed Berry Crepe

$11.00

Mixed Berry compote stuffed in our home made crepes. Topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

2 pancakes swirled with a buttery cinnamon roll filling. Topped with a light icing

Bakery Case

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Salami & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Turkey Pesto Croissant

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Fruit Croissant

$6.00

Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin

$5.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait Muffin

$5.00

Bran Muffin

$3.50

Specialty Muffin Of the Day

$5.00

Cake Doughnut

$2.00

Oreo Doughnut

$4.50

Reeces Doughnut

$4.50

Munchies Doughnut Lays/m&m

$5.00

Strawberry Doughnut

$5.00

Candied Bacon Maple Bar

$5.50

Doughnut of the day

$5.00

Vegan lime mango bar

$6.00

Vegan blueberry lemon muffin

$6.00

Banana Bread

$6.00

Bakers Choice Sweet Bread

$6.00

Scones

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Cherry Turnover

$4.50

Sprinkle Fudge Doughnut

$3.00

Bakers Pop Tart

$4.00

Lunch

Starters

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan boneless wings. Served with ranch

Fried Hearts of Palm

$13.00

Hearts of palm battered, seasoned, and fried served with black pepper garlic aioli

Loaded Bleu Fries

$12.00

Loaded Cuban Fries

$14.00

Loaded Beast Fries

$11.00

Salads & Soups

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, tomatoes, sliced almonds, goat cheese & arugula tossed in honey Dijon vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken Salad

$18.00

Dates, grilled corn, slithered almonds, roasted chicken, tomatoes, romaine, and goat cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette

Chili Beanless

$6.00+

Cobb salad

$19.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brand Burger

$13.00

Double smash patties fried on the grill in beef tallow. Brand sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Buckin Burger

$13.50

Garlic butter reversed bun, melted American cheese, 2 smashed ground beef patty & bacon onion jam. We recommend keeping the garden out of this one but do you

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$15.50

Sandwich turkey, pesto, Mayo, shredded lettuce, Tillamook sharp Cheddar, and roasted red pepper

Salami Grinder Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta bread, shredded lettuce, grinder salad, salami, ham, melted pepper jack, & pepperoncini

Hot Honey Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, tossed in our homemade Thai style sauce, house pickled cucumbers & pickled onion between ciabatta bread

Terrebonne Pressed Cuban

$15.00

Pulled pork, sliced ham, cheese, pickles, and honey Dijon pressed on our panini grill

Traditional Ruben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand islands, cheese

Good Earth Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Rustic bread. Spinach, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, roasted beets, sprouts, pesto Mayo

Maxs Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pretzel bun, grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, sharp Cheddar cheese, lettuce, lemon honey mustard vinaigrette

House Specialties

Cowboy Crunch Wrap

$12.00

Ground beef, grilled onions, queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Extra side of queso

Stadium Bratwurst

$12.50

Bratwurst, grilled onions, peppers & sauerkraut on a garlic-buttered stadium roll

Nogo's Banger

$13.00

Bratwurst, chili, Cheddar

Side Choices

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$9.00

Jo Jos

$10.00

Desserts

Double Stuffed Fried Oreos

Deep fried double stuffed Oreos. Topped with powdered sugar. Served with hot fudge

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

$6.00

2 pancake with butter and syrup.

Kid's French Toast Sticks

$6.00

4 french toast sticks with maple syrup

Kid's Meat & Eggs

$6.00

Sausage, bacon or ham and 1 egg

Kid's Ham & Cheese Scramble

$7.00

Ham, cheese, egg, scrambled

Kid's Overnight Oats

$7.00

Vanilla bean overnight oats with warm berry compote

Kid's B&G

$7.00

One biscuit with gravy

Kid's Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Ham and cheese in a croissant

Kid's PB & Jelly

$6.00

Peanut butter and house made jam

Kid's Smash Burger

$7.00

Cheese, burger and bun. Add the garden if you want

Kid's Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey, mayo, American cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

House made mac n cheese

Kid's Dino Nuggets

$6.00

4 dino nuggets with ranch

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

7 days a week. 6am-2pm Breakfast & Brunch.

Website

Location

8060 11th street, Terrebonne, OR 97760

Directions

