Brickhouse Pizza Bar

Appetizers
Appetizer
Parmesan Garlic Bites
Cheesy Sticks
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.
Large Cheesy Sticks
Taco Sticks
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella, topped with taco meat. Served with sour cream.
Bacon Sticks
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon. Served with marinara or ranch.
Boneless Wings (6)
Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless Wings (12)
Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Wings (6)
Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Wings (12)
Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six sticks served with marinara sauce.
Calamari
Served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Four pieces, served with marinara sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Four slices served with marinara sauce.
Chick Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Make it with chipotle mayo, add .50
Nachos Supreme
Homemade tortilla chips covered with cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole with seasoned beef or chicken.
Nachos NO MEAT
2 Rolls, served with ranch.
Southwestern Rolls W/ Spinach
Appetizer Sampler
Four mozzarella sticks, three chicken tenders, and cheesy garlic bread.
Cheese Curds
Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Served with ranch dressing.
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with ranch dressing.
Mac N Cheese Wedges
Served with ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch dressing.
Entree
Pizza
Personal Build Your Own
Personal BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.
Personal Brickhouse Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.
Personal California Love
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.
Personal Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.
Personal Chicken Tuscany
Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.
Personal Gyro Pizza
Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.
Personal Hangover Cure
Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Personal Hat Trick CBR
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Personal Macaroni Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Personal Maui
Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Personal Meathead
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.
Personal Philadelphia Steak
Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.
Personal Taco Pizza
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Personal Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.
Personal Veggie Classic
Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.
Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Personal Jalapeno Popper
Medium Build Your Own
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.
Medium Brickhouse Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.
Medium California Love
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.
Medium Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.
Medium Chicken Tuscany
Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.
Medium Gyro Pizza
Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.
Medium Hangover Cure
Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Medium Hat Trick CBR
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Medium Macaroni Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Medium Maui
Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Meathead
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.
Medium Philadelphia Steak
Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.
Medium Taco Pizza
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Medium Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.
Medium Veggie Classic
Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Medium Jalapeno Popper
Large Build Your Own
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Large Brickhouse Chicken Alfredo
Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.
Large Brickhouse Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.
Large California Love
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.
Large Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.
Large Chicken Tuscany
Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.
Large Gyro Pizza
Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.
Large Hangover Cure
Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Large Hat Trick CBR
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Large Macaroni Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Large Maui
Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Large Meathead
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.
Large Philadelphia Steak
Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.
Large Taco Pizza
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Large Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.
Large Veggie Classic
Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Large Jalapeno Popper
Party Build Your Own
Party BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.
Party Chicken Alfredo
Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.
Party Brickhouse Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Party Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.
Party California Love
Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.
Party Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.
Party Chicken Tuscany
Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.
Party Gyro Pizza
Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.
Party Hangover Cure
Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Party Hat Trick CBR
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Party Macaroni Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Party Maui
Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Party Meathead
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.
Party Philadelphia Steak
Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.
Party Taco Pizza
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Party Ultimate Pepperoni
Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.
Party Veggie Classic
Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.
Party Bacon Cheeseburger
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Party Jalapeno Popper
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Gyro Calzone
Gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo sauce, diced buffalo chicken, jalapeños, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch.
Hawaiian Calzone
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, and pineapple.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce.
Juicy Burgers
Hamburger
(No Cheese)
Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Juicy patty topped with fresh sliced mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Brickhouse Burger
Crispy bacon, hot sauce, and melted American cheese with bleu cheese dip aside.
Big Ten Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Black & Blue Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty seasoned with cracked black peppercorns and topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Jalapeno Burger
Loaded with sautéed jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.
Charlie Loco Burger
Guacamole, pineapple, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.
El Diablo Burger (New)
Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, and spicy habanero peppers.
Mac'N'Cheese Burger (NEW)
Angus beef topped with shredded cheddar cheese and mac 'n cheese wedges.
Wrap/Sandwich/Panini
BLT Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buff Chick Wrap
Mild buffalo sauce, diced chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Philly Steak Wrap
Seasoned Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with white American cheese.
Hawaiian Wrap
Chicken breast and ham topped with pineapple, bacon pieces, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Chick Caeser Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and fresh grilled or crispy chicken.
Crispy Chick Wrap
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Philly Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with white American cheese.
California Chicken Wrap (NEW)
Our California salad in a flour tortilla with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Plain Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken in a flour tortilla.
Italian Beef
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef, served on a dense, long Italian-style roll and a side of au jus, with or without cheese.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh marinara served on a long Italian-style roll.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender chicken breast with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato served on a French bread. Make it crispy for no charge.
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro slices, onions, and fresh tomatoes with tzatziki sauce on the side.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Classic BLT Panini
The classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with mayo on a toasty panini bread.
Buffalo Panini
Crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, and provolone. Add bacon 1.00
Turk Artich on Focc
Smoked turkey breast, spinach artichoke spread, tomatoes, and caramelized onions.
Chicken Caesar Panini
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing with lettuce and tomato.
Mediterranean Veggie Panini
Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic and olive oil.
Brickhouse Chicken Panini
Focaccia bread, chicken, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese and artichoke spread.
Gyro Panini
Gyro meat slices with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and onions.
Italian Beef Panini
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and hot giardiniera on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Entree
Seafood Alfredo
Fettuccine, tender scallops and succulent shrimp with homemade alfredo sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo
Our fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of fettuccine.
Ravioli
Pasta pockets filled with four cheeses then topped with tomato sauce.
Spaghetti&Meatball
Thai Chicken Pasta
Linguini noodles and chicken stir fried with peanuts, garlic, scallions, red peppers, onions, carrots and sesame ginger.
Farfalle Alfredo
Grilled chicken, bowtie pasta, roasted red peppers, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and peas tossed in our alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Layered lasagna noodles, beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and baked mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
Shrimp Primavera
Fettuccine tossed with roasted vegetables and marinara with shrimp.
Farfalle Pesto
Bowtie pasta and grilled chicken served with sundried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, spinach, and pesto sauce.
Sub Alfredo
Mac 'n' Cheese Dinner
Made with alfredo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, and cheese sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Tender lobster stuffed ravioli in a vodka cream sauce.
Salads
Southwest Salad
Fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and grilled chicken, topped with bacon bits and tortilla strips. Served with southwest ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Smoked turkey, smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers atop a bed of lettuce and served with your choice of dressing.
Italian Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, and pepperoni served with Italian dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine, crispy chicken tenders, red onion, celery, shredded carrots, chow mein noodles, and almonds served with sesame ginger dressing.
Buffalo Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, celery and shredded carrots. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Cali Grill Chick Salad
Grilled chicken, oranges, strawberries, grapes, pecans, and dried cranberries on a bed of lettuce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Crispy Bacon Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken breast.
Caesar Salad
1/2 Caesar Salad, Chicken
1/2 Tray Of Salad
Full Tray Of Salad
1/2 Chef Salad
House Salad
Seafood
Ribs/ Smoked Chicken
Sides
Add Ons
Add Egg
1 Piece Fried Cod
Chicken Breast
Giardinara
Green Peppers
Mush,Green Pepp,Onions
Raw Onion
Side Alfredo
Side Guacamole
Side Meatballs
Nacho Cheese Soup Cup
Add Bacon
Split Plate
Add Jalapeños
Sauteed Mushrooms
Fried Onions
1 Piece Garlic Bread
1 potatoe pancake
Extra Sauces/Dressing
Wine
Bonterra Merlot
Lambrusco
J.J. Muller Riesling
Pacific Bay White Zin
Candoni Chianti
4-Pack Mini White Zin
4-Pack Mini Moscato
4-Pack Mini Prairie Fume
4-Pack Mini Merlot
4-Pack Mini Cabernet
4-Pack Mini Pinot Grigio
4-Pack Mini Chardonnay
4-Pack Mini Menage A Trois
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
6-Pack Beer
6oz Champagne Bottle
Soda (Pepsi Products)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh Ingredients, Fast Delivery,Fresh Burger Patties that get spanked, and they love it.
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538