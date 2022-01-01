Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

125 Reviews

$$

1501 Janesville Ave

Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheese Burger
Build Your Own Calzone

Appetizers

Appetizer

Parmesan Garlic Bites

$7.00

Cheesy Sticks

$5.99

Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.

Large Cheesy Sticks

$10.00

Taco Sticks

$6.99

Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella, topped with taco meat. Served with sour cream.

Bacon Sticks

$6.99

Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon. Served with marinara or ranch.

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.00

Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Boneless Wings (12)

$11.00

Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Wings (6)

$8.00

Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Wings (12)

$14.00

Choose Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, or our Brickhouse sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Six sticks served with marinara sauce.

Calamari

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Four pieces, served with marinara sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Four slices served with marinara sauce.

Chick Quesadilla

$9.50+

Grilled chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Make it with chipotle mayo, add .50

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Homemade tortilla chips covered with cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole with seasoned beef or chicken.

Nachos NO MEAT

$11.00

2 Rolls, served with ranch.

Southwestern Rolls W/ Spinach

$9.00

Appetizer Sampler

$13.00

Four mozzarella sticks, three chicken tenders, and cheesy garlic bread.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Mac N Cheese Wedges

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Entree

Pizza

Personal Build Your Own

$6.00

Personal BBQ Chicken

$8.50

BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$8.50

Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.

Personal Brickhouse Supreme

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.

Personal California Love

$8.50

Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.

Personal Chicken Club

$8.50

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.

Personal Chicken Tuscany

$8.50

Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.

Personal Gyro Pizza

$8.50

Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.

Personal Hangover Cure

$8.50

Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Personal Hat Trick CBR

$8.50

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Personal Macaroni Cheese

$8.50

Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Personal Maui

$8.50

Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Personal Meathead

$8.50

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.

Personal Philadelphia Steak

$8.50

Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.

Personal Taco Pizza

$8.50

Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Personal Ultimate Pepperoni

$8.50

Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.

Personal Veggie Classic

$8.50

Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.

Personal Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.

Personal Jalapeno Popper

$8.50Out of stock

Medium Build Your Own

$13.00

Medium BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.

Medium Brickhouse Supreme

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.

Medium California Love

$18.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.

Medium Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.

Medium Chicken Tuscany

$18.00

Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.

Medium Gyro Pizza

$18.00

Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.

Medium Hangover Cure

$18.00

Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Medium Hat Trick CBR

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Medium Macaroni Cheese

$18.00

Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Medium Maui

$18.00

Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Medium Meathead

$18.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.

Medium Philadelphia Steak

$18.00

Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.

Medium Taco Pizza

$18.00

Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Medium Ultimate Pepperoni

$18.00

Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.

Medium Veggie Classic

$18.00

Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.

Medium Jalapeno Popper

$18.00Out of stock

Large Build Your Own

$15.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Large Brickhouse Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.

Large Brickhouse Supreme

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.

Large California Love

$22.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.

Large Chicken Club

$22.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.

Large Chicken Tuscany

$22.00

Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.

Large Gyro Pizza

$22.00

Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.

Large Hangover Cure

$22.00

Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Large Hat Trick CBR

$22.00

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Large Macaroni Cheese

$22.00

Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Large Maui

$22.00

Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Meathead

$22.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.

Large Philadelphia Steak

$22.00

Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.

Large Taco Pizza

$22.00

Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Large Ultimate Pepperoni

$22.00

Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.

Large Veggie Classic

$22.00

Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.

Large Jalapeno Popper

$22.00Out of stock

Party Build Your Own

$19.00

Party BBQ Chicken

$26.00

BBQ chicken, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce, with mozzarella cheese.

Party Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Our fresh homemade alfredo sauce under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, topped with chicken and parmesan.

Party Brickhouse Supreme

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Party Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Ranch sauce with mild buffalo, mozzarella, bacon bits, jalapeños, and diced buffalo chicken topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles.

Party California Love

$26.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella, and ranch sauce.

Party Chicken Club

$26.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon strips and mozzarella, drizzled with honey mustard.

Party Chicken Tuscany

$26.00

Pizza sauce, spinach, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and grilled chicken with mozzarella and feta cheese.

Party Gyro Pizza

$26.00

Gyro slices, onions, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes over tzatziki sauce.

Party Hangover Cure

$26.00

Canadian bacon, onions, green peppers, French fries, and bacon bits with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Party Hat Trick CBR

$26.00

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing, with mozzarella, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Party Macaroni Cheese

$26.00

Creamy cheese sauce layered with macaroni noodles and smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Party Maui

$26.00

Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Party Meathead

$26.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and bacon over tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella.

Party Philadelphia Steak

$26.00

Steak with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions smothered in mozzarella and provolone cheeses all on top of a creamy white ranch sauce.

Party Taco Pizza

$26.00

Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Party Ultimate Pepperoni

$26.00

Pepperoni with extra mozzarella, provolone, and diced pepperoni pieces.

Party Veggie Classic

$26.00

Green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and onions.

Party Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.00

Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.

Party Jalapeno Popper

$26.00Out of stock

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.00+

Gyro Calzone

$9.00

Gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.00

Buffalo sauce, diced buffalo chicken, jalapeños, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch.

Hawaiian Calzone

$9.00

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, and pineapple.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, onions, bacon bits, and BBQ sauce.

Juicy Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

(No Cheese)

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Half pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

Half pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Juicy patty topped with fresh sliced mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Brickhouse Burger

$13.00

Crispy bacon, hot sauce, and melted American cheese with bleu cheese dip aside.

Big Ten Burger

$13.00

Half pound Angus beef patty topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Black & Blue Burger

$12.50

Half pound Angus beef patty seasoned with cracked black peppercorns and topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Loaded with sautéed jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.

Charlie Loco Burger

$13.50

Guacamole, pineapple, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.

El Diablo Burger (New)

$13.50

Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, and spicy habanero peppers.

Mac'N'Cheese Burger (NEW)

$14.00

Angus beef topped with shredded cheddar cheese and mac 'n cheese wedges.

Wrap/Sandwich/Panini

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buff Chick Wrap

$12.50

Mild buffalo sauce, diced chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Philly Steak Wrap

$13.00

Seasoned Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with white American cheese.

Hawaiian Wrap

$13.00

Chicken breast and ham topped with pineapple, bacon pieces, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Chick Caeser Wrap

$12.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and fresh grilled or crispy chicken.

Crispy Chick Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Philly Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with white American cheese.

California Chicken Wrap (NEW)

$13.00

Our California salad in a flour tortilla with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Plain Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken in a flour tortilla.

Italian Beef

$12.00+

Thin slices of seasoned roast beef, served on a dense, long Italian-style roll and a side of au jus, with or without cheese.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh marinara served on a long Italian-style roll.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Tender chicken breast with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato served on a French bread. Make it crispy for no charge.

Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Gyro slices, onions, and fresh tomatoes with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Classic BLT Panini

$12.00

The classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with mayo on a toasty panini bread.

Buffalo Panini

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, and provolone. Add bacon 1.00

Turk Artich on Focc

$13.00

Smoked turkey breast, spinach artichoke spread, tomatoes, and caramelized onions.

Chicken Caesar Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing with lettuce and tomato.

Mediterranean Veggie Panini

$12.00

Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic and olive oil.

Brickhouse Chicken Panini

$12.00

Focaccia bread, chicken, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese and artichoke spread.

Gyro Panini

$13.00

Gyro meat slices with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and onions.

Italian Beef Panini

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, and hot giardiniera on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

BYO pasta

Linguine

$12.00

Penne

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Bowtie

$12.00

Fettuccine

$12.00

Angel Hair

$12.00

Entree

Seafood Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine, tender scallops and succulent shrimp with homemade alfredo sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Our fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of fettuccine.

Ravioli

$11.00

Pasta pockets filled with four cheeses then topped with tomato sauce.

Spaghetti&Meatball

$12.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Linguini noodles and chicken stir fried with peanuts, garlic, scallions, red peppers, onions, carrots and sesame ginger.

Farfalle Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bowtie pasta, roasted red peppers, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and peas tossed in our alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

$14.00

Layered lasagna noodles, beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and baked mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Tender chicken and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Primavera

$14.00

Fettuccine tossed with roasted vegetables and marinara with shrimp.

Farfalle Pesto

$15.00

Bowtie pasta and grilled chicken served with sundried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, spinach, and pesto sauce.

Sub Alfredo

$2.00

Mac 'n' Cheese Dinner

$14.00

Made with alfredo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, and cheese sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$15.00

Tender lobster stuffed ravioli in a vodka cream sauce.

Salads

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, and grilled chicken, topped with bacon bits and tortilla strips. Served with southwest ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Smoked turkey, smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers atop a bed of lettuce and served with your choice of dressing.

Italian Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, and pepperoni served with Italian dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romaine, crispy chicken tenders, red onion, celery, shredded carrots, chow mein noodles, and almonds served with sesame ginger dressing.

Buffalo Salad

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, celery and shredded carrots. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Cali Grill Chick Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, oranges, strawberries, grapes, pecans, and dried cranberries on a bed of lettuce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Crispy Bacon Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken breast.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

1/2 Caesar Salad, Chicken

$9.00

1/2 Tray Of Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Of Salad

$50.00

1/2 Chef Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Seafood

Salmon Entree

$15.00

Pan-seared then baked with a parmesan crust served with vegetables and a side of mashed potatoes.

Salmon Pasta

$17.00

Pan-seared salmon over angel hair pasta with lemon sauce.

Ribs/ Smoked Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Meaty pork ribs cooked slowly until tender and smothered with out Brickhouse BBQ sauce.

Smoked Half Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fresh Steamed Vegetables

$4.99

Nacho Cheese Fries

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fully Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Bacon, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

Sml Fuit Bowl

$4.00

Add Ons

Add Egg

$1.00+

1 Piece Fried Cod

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Giardinara

$0.75

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mush,Green Pepp,Onions

$2.00

Raw Onion

$0.60

Side Alfredo

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Meatballs

$2.00

Nacho Cheese Soup Cup

$3.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Split Plate

$2.00

Add Jalapeños

$0.70

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Fried Onions

$0.75

1 Piece Garlic Bread

$1.00

1 potatoe pancake

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces/Dressing

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Taziki

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tartar (Fridays Only)

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Small Nacho Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Side

$0.50

French

$0.50

Teryaki

$0.50

Melted Butter

Southwest

$0.50

Pico De

$0.50

Cheese Cakes

Regular Cheesecake

$5.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake (Premium)

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake (Premium)

$6.00

Totally Turtle (Premium)

$6.00

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramasu

Tiramasu

$6.00

Wine

Bonterra Merlot

$24.00

Lambrusco

$18.00

J.J. Muller Riesling

$18.00

Pacific Bay White Zin

$18.00Out of stock

Candoni Chianti

$22.00

4-Pack Mini White Zin

$16.00Out of stock

4-Pack Mini Moscato

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Prairie Fume

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Merlot

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Cabernet

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Pinot Grigio

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Chardonnay

$25.00

4-Pack Mini Menage A Trois

$25.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

6-Pack Beer

Miller Light

$10.00

Bud Light

$10.00

Corona

$11.00

Corona Premier

$9.00

Modelo

$11.00

Heinekin

$11.00

Coors Light

$10.00

6oz Champagne Bottle

6oz Champagne Bottle

$6.00

Soda (Pepsi Products)

16 Oz Soda

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Ingredients, Fast Delivery,Fresh Burger Patties that get spanked, and they love it.

Website

Location

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Directions

Gallery
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

Map
