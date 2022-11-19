Main picView gallery

Good 2 Go

88 s main st

Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Popular Items

Southwest Rice Bowl
Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Tenders

Handhelds

The Big2Go Burger

$11.50
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bacon mac & cheese on panini bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00
Ham & Turkey Club

Ham & Turkey Club

$10.00

Sliced ham & turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and mayo

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles & house made dijon mustard

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, swiss cheese and pickles

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted shaved prime rib, sautéed onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese and tangy Worcestershire mayo

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

1/2lb burger with Cherrywood smoked Bacon, Mayo and American cheese

BLT

$10.00

Five slices of cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade bacon aioli

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced brisket, onion straws, Carolina mustard served on a pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Slow cooked jerk pulled pork, bacon, bourbon sauce on brioche bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Supreme Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Swiss and cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and onions, all grilled together.

Kids Tenders W/Fries

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese W/Fries

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$6.50

Flatbreads

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$9.50

Mozzarella, feta, tomato, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic vinegar

Hawaiian Flatbread

Hawaiian Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, sautéed onions and mozzarella cheese

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$10.50

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan cheese and ranch drizzle

Bowls

Southwest Rice Bowl

Southwest Rice Bowl

$9.00

Rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp Rice Bowl

Boom Boom Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.50

Rice, Breaded Shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, roasted corn and mango salsa.

Hawaiian Rice Bowl

Hawaiian Rice Bowl

$9.50

Rice, pineapple, red onion, bell peppers, sesame seeds, coconut flakes and teriyaki glaze

Philly Rice Bowl

Philly Rice Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Rice, mozzarella, peppers, mushrooms & onions

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.00

Rice, shredded chicken tossed in a sweet tangy jerk sauce, roasted corn, mango salsa and a lime wedge.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and croutons

Chipotle Salad

Chipotle Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, bell pepper, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce

House Mac & Cheese

House Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Creamy mac & cheese bacon, breadcrumbs and shredded cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Mac & cheese, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and breadcrumbs

Asian Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, almonds, chow main noodles, red onions, dried cranberries, sesame ginger dressing and then the add one of protein.

Apps

Chips App

$3.00

Fries App

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries App

$4.00

Side Salad App

$4.00

Mixed greens, onion, tomato, shredded cheddar.

Mac & Cheese App

$4.00

Toscana Soup Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Toscana Soup Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Side Wild Rice

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Dessert

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00
Cheesecake - Raspberry drizzle

Cheesecake - Raspberry drizzle

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake - Chocolate drizzle

$4.00

Cheesecake - No drizzle

$4.00

Cheesecake - Caramel

$4.00

Blondie Brownies

$3.00

Cheesecake Vanilla Drizzle

$4.00

Big Chocolate Chunk M&M Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Big Triple Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Big Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Jumbo Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Rasin

$1.50Out of stock

Jumbo Choc. Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

FF Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Cesar

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Bacon Aioli

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Chipolte Cream Sauce

$0.50

Extra Coleslaw

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup Packets

FF French

$0.50

Buffet

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$3.00

Gatorade

$1.50Out of stock

Body Armor Stawberry Banna

$3.00

Diet 7Up

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Black Stag Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cherry 7Up

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.00

Simply Smoothie

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.25

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Black Rifle Espresso Mocha

$3.50

Super Coffee White Peppermint

$3.00Out of stock

Delivery Options

Leave at Back Door

Leave on Front Porch

Utensils

$0.10

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

Bottomless Mimosa

Strawberry

$18.00

Peach

$18.00

Pom

$18.00

Orginal

$18.00

Bloody

Bacon Bloody

$8.00

Apple Cider Old Fashion

Apple Old Fashion

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Gift cards may be used at all three of our restaurants!

Location

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
