Bricks & Ivy Sports Tavern
No reviews yet
2508 U.S. 12
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Food
APPETIZERS
(12) TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS
12 WINGS
(6) TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS
6 WINGS
1 lb. BONELESS WINGS
1#
1/2 lb. BONELESS WINGS
1/2 LB
BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS
3 sticks with cheese sauce & honey mustard
BBQ PORK SLIDERS
BEER NUGGETS
lightly fried and served with marinara sauce
BOWL OF HOMEMADE CHILI
BOWL OF HOMEMADE SOUP
BRICK'S CHICKEN NACHOS
BRICK'S CLASSIC NACHOS
served with chili & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno's, and sour cream
CHEESE CURDS
served with homemade Ranch
CHEESE QUESADILLAS
served with lettuce, salsa & sour cream
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
served with lettuce, salsa & sour cream
CHICKEN TENDERS
served with your choice of dipping sauce
CUP OF HOMEMADE CHILI
CUP OF HOMEMADE SOUP
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
A little kick to it!! Served with chipotle sauce
ONION RINGS
served fwith homemade Ranch
PICKLE FRIES
served with homemade Ranch
SEARED AHI TUNA
served with spring mix, Japanese dressing, and wasabi sauce
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS
served with chipotle sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
served with pita bread
EXTRA PITA BREAD (8)
TATER BARREL'S
Tots filled with cheddar, bacon, & chives; served with sour cream
TAVERN BURGERS
3 burgers with grilled onions and cheese
OUT FIRST
TO GO
SIDES
CHICKEN BREAST
EXTRA PIECE OF FISH
GARLIC BREAD STICK
PITA BREAD (8)
SIDE OF APPLESAUCE
SIDE OF COLE SLAW
SIDE OF CURVEBALL FRIES
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES
SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE
SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES
SIDE OF TATER TOTS
SIDE OF VEGETABLE MEDLEY
SIDE SALAD
SIDE SAUCE
Beverage
Beer
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coor's Edge
Coor's Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Heineken
Heineken 0
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard Strawberry
Miller 64
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
Old Style
Twisted Tea
Black Cherry Carbliss
Club 400 Lager
Ginger Beer
High Noon Lime
High Noon Peach
High Noon Watermelon
PBR Tall Boy
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Raspberry
16oz Anti-Hero
16oz Bear-ie White
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Coor's Light
16oz Crystal Lake Fox Rocker
16oz Hofbrau
16oz Leine Summer Shandy
16oz Loosey Juicy IPA
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Sam Adams Summer Ale
16oz Tighthead Irie IPA
22oz Anti-Hero
22oz Bear-ie White
22oz Blue Moon
22oz Coor's Light
22oz Crystal Lake Fox Rocker
22oz Hofbrau
22oz Leine Summer Shandy
22oz Loosey Juicy IPA
22oz Miller Lite
22oz Sam Adams Summer Ale
22oz Tighthead Irie IPA
Anti-Hero (Pitcher)
Bear-ie White (Pitcher)
Blue Moon (Pitcher)
Coor's Light (Pitcher)
Crystal Lake Fox Rocker (Pitcher)
Hofbrau (Pitcher)
Leine Summer Shandy (Pitcher)
Loosey Juicy IPA (Pitcher)
Miller Lite (Pitcher)
Sam Adams Summer Ale (Pitcher)
Tighthead Irie IPA (Pitcher)
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Stone Sour
Apple Cider Minosa
Apple Punch
Apple Tini
Baby Guinness
Bahama Mama
Bailey's & Coffee
Bay Breeze
Black & Blue
Black Russian
Blackberry Brandy
Bloody Mary
Bloody w/Chaser
Blue Hawaiian Fish Bowl
Boiler Maker
Brandy Alexander
Brandy Manhattan
Brandy-Christian Brothers
Brandy-Korbel
Caramel Apple Mule
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Martini
Christmas Margarita
Christnas Punch
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cookies & Cream
Cosmo
Cranberry Bourbon
Cranberry Mimosa
Dreamsicle
Drunk Witch
English Mule
Fire Cracker
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Gimlet
Gin Martini
Gin Martini
Gin Mary
Godfather
Green Tea Shot
Half & Half
Harvey Walbanger
Hawaiian Punch
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Maria
Irish Mint Mojito
Irish Mule
Jager Bomb
Kahlua & Cream
Kamikazee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Luck of the Irish
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Mojito
Molotov Cocktail
Moscow Mule
Mud Slide
New Orlean's Manhattan
Old Fashion-Basil Hayden's
Old Fashion-Bourbon
Old Fashion-Brandy
Old Fashion-Bulleit
Old Fashion-Christian Brothers
Old Fashion-J Bavet
Old Fashion-Maker's Mark
Old Fashion-Scotch
Old Fashion-Southern Comfort
Old Fashion-Whiskey
Passion Fruit Cosmo
Passion Fruit Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Peppermint Pattie
Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita
Pink Squirrel
Presbyterian
Pumpkin Russian
Red Eye
Red Russian
Rob Roy
Rootbeer Float
Royal Peach Punch
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Balls
Salty Dog
Sangra
Santa's Punch
Screaming Orgasam
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sicilian Kiss
Slippery Nipple
Snake Bite
Stone Sour
Strawberry Martini
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tootsie Roll
Ugly Duckling
Uptown
Vegas Bomb
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Vodka Gimlet
Vodka Gimlet
Vodka Martini
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Zombie
Liquor
Amaretto
Bailey's
Blue Curascao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Dr. Cherry
Dr. McGuilicudy Menthol
Goldschlager
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Pepperment Schnapps
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Bombay Saphire
Hendrick's
Nolet's Silver
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi Lime
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Sailor Jerry's
Well Rum
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan
Well Scotch
Cabo Wabo
Casamigos
Don Julio Anejo
Jose Cuervo
Patron Café
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Ketel One Cucumber
Ketel One Grapefruit
Ketel One Peach & Orange
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Three Olives Loopy
Tito's
Well Vodka
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Early Times
Jack Apple
Jack Daniel's
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Rush Creek Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
House Brandy
Christian Brothers
J Bavet
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid's Soda
Kiddie Cocktail
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Milk
Lemonade
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pitcher of Pop
Point Rootbeer
Red Bull
Sprite
Sprite 0
Sugar Free Red Bull
To Go Pop
Tonic
Water
Wine
Food OO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2508 U.S. 12, Spring Grove, IL 60081