Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport
20 Bow Street

review star

No reviews yet

20 Bow Street

Freeport, ME 04032

LG Cheese
LG Pepperoni
SM Cheese

Pizza with meat

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
$24.50

$24.50
LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
$24.50

$24.50
Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
$24.50

$24.50
LG Chicken Pesto Basil

LG Chicken Pesto Basil
$23.50

$23.50
Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
$24.50

$24.50
LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$21.00
LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
$24.50

$24.50
LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
$24.50

$24.50
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom
$24.50

$24.50
Lg Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

Lg Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce
$24.50

$24.50
Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
$24.50

$24.50
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
$15.50

$15.50
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
$15.50

$15.50
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
$15.50

$15.50
SM Chicken Pesto Basil

SM Chicken Pesto Basil
$14.75

$14.75
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
$15.50

$15.50
SM Pepperoni

SM Pepperoni

$14.50
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
$15.50

$15.50
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
$15.50

$15.50
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 
$15.50 

$15.50
SM Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

SM Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce
$15.50

$15.50
SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
$15.50

$15.50

LG Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn)
$24.50

$24.50

SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn)
$15.50

$15.50

Pizza with veggie

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
$24.50

$24.50
LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$18.75
LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
$24.50

$24.50
LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$24.50
LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
$24.50

$24.50
LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
$24.50

$24.50
LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 

LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 
$24.50 

$24.50
LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic
$24.50

$24.50
LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
$24.50

$24.50
LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
$23.50

$23.50
Lg Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli

Lg Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli
$24.50

$24.50
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
$15.50

$15.50
SM Cheese

SM Cheese

$13.25
SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
$15.50

$15.50
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.50
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
$15.50

$15.50
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
$15.50

$15.50
SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil

SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil
$15.50

$15.50
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic
$15.50

$15.50
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
$15.50

$15.50
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
$14.75

$14.75
SM Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli

SM Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli
$15.50

$15.50

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00
Strawberry feta with toasted almonds

Strawberry feta with toasted almonds
$9.00

$9.00
Greek

Greek

$9.00

GF Pizza

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
$18.50

$18.50
GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
$18.50

$18.50
GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
$18.50

$18.50
GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
$18.50

$18.50
GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$16.25
GF Chicken Pesto Basil

GF Chicken Pesto Basil
$17.75

$17.75
GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
$18.50

$18.50
GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$18.50
GF Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

GF Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
$18.50

$18.50
GF Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

GF Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
$18.50

$18.50
GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
$18.50

$18.50
GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil
$18.50

$18.50
GF Pepperoni

GF Pepperoni

$17.50
GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
$18.50

$18.50
GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic
$18.50

$18.50
GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
$18.50

$18.50
GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
$17.25

$17.25
GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 
$18.50 

$18.50
GF Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

GF Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce
$18.50

$18.50
GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
$18.50

$18.50
GF Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli

GF Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce, Broccoli
$18.50

$18.50

Bowls

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

$14.50

Spring greens, pea shoots, brown rice, kimchi, spicy house pickled vegetables, crispy pork, siracha aioli

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

$12.50

Brown rice, ginger, garlic, mushrooms, fried Brussels sprouts, pea shoots, roasted red pepper, tofu in a yakiniku sauce

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg

Shrimp and Grits Bowl

Shrimp and Grits Bowl

$15.50Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp, sweet potato, fried bacon cheese grits, roasted red peppers, guijillo pepper bechamel sauce

The Seoul Bowl

The Seoul Bowl

$14.50

Korean BBQ Pork belly, roasted red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, sweet thai chili

Mayan Bowl

Mayan Bowl

$14.50

Guajillo pepper chicken, quinoa, corn salsa, spring mix, roasted red peppers, red onion, sour cream

Sides

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings
$13.75

$13.75
Sweet BBQ Wings

Sweet BBQ Wings
$13.75

$13.75
Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$13.75
Salt and Pepper wings

Salt and Pepper wings
$13.75

$13.75
Farm Fries

Farm Fries

$8.00
Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries
$13.00

$13.00
Spicy Pot Stickers

Spicy Pot Stickers
$10.50

$10.50
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks
$10.50

$10.50

Chips

$2.00
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns
$12.50

$12.50
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00Out of stock
3 Cannolis

3 Cannolis

$9.00Out of stock

Cookie

$2.78

Brownie

$2.78

N/A

Bottle water
$1.85

$1.85

Bubly Grapefruit
$2.25

$2.25

Bubly Mango

$2.25Out of stock

Bubly Blueberry Pomegranate
$2.25

$2.25

Bubly Lime

$2.25

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Pepsi 12oz Can

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can
$2.25

$2.25

Dr. Pepper 12oz Can

$2.25Out of stock

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$2.25Out of stock

Beer

1901 kolsch- 4 pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)

1901 kolsch- 4 pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)
$14.99

$14.99
Trestle IPA -4 Pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)

Trestle IPA -4 Pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)
$15.99

$15.99
Send It! Double IPA - 4 pack ( 21 and older - Identification Required)

Send It! Double IPA - 4 pack ( 21 and older - Identification Required)
$15.99 Out of stock

$15.99Out of stock
West Side Trail (Brown Ale) - 4 pack ( 21 and older - Identification Required)

West Side Trail (Brown Ale) - 4 pack ( 21 and older - Identification Required)
$15.99

$15.99

Pratt's Brook Pilsner - 4 Pack ( 21 and older - Identification Required)
$15.99

$15.99
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Craft Beer and Pizza!

20 Bow Street, Freeport, ME 04032

