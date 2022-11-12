Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brother's Pizza Vienna

review star

No reviews yet

4357 Warren-Sharon Road

Vienna, OH 44473

Wings

7 Wings

$10.99

14 Wings

$19.99

21 Wings

$29.99

28 Wings

$39.99

50 WINGS

$69.99

100 WINGS

$129.99

5 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings

$19.99

15 Boneless Wings

$24.99

20 Boneless Wings

$29.99

25 BONELESS

$34.99

35 BONELESS

$44.99

Lunch

Create Your Own Pasta (lunch)

$7.99

Served with bread and butter.

Appetizers & Sides

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.95

Breaded Cheese Sticks

$5.99

With marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Breaded Mushroom

$3.99+

With marinara sauce.

Chicken Breast Strips with fries

$12.99

With fries.

Combo Platter

$13.99

A delicious combination of onion rings, french fries, fried mushrooms, chicken breast strips & cheese sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fresh-Cut Fries

$2.99+

Steak-Cut Fries

$3.49+

Loaded Fresh-Cut Fries

$8.99

Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone.

Loaded Steak Cut fries

$9.99

Pretzel Sticks with Smoked Cheese sauce

$8.99

Served with smoked cheese sauce.

Ghiradelli Brownie Chocolate

$3.99

Salads

Entree Chef Salad

$10.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Lunch Chef Salad

$7.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Entree Garden Salad

$7.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Lunch Garden Salad

$5.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Entree Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Entree Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

With grilled shrimp. Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots.

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad

$8.99

With grilled shrimp. Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots.

Entree Steak Salad

$10.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Lunch Steak Salad

$7.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Entree Tuna Salad

$10.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Lunch Tuna Salad

$7.99

Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots

Mouthwatering Jumbo Wings

100 Piece Wings

$129.00

50 Piece Wings

$69.99

28 Piece Wings

$39.99

21 Piece Wings

$29.99

14 Piece Wings

$19.99

7 Piece Wings

$10.99

Boneless Wings

20 Piece Boneless Wing Zinger

$29.99

15 Piece Boneless Wing Zinger

$24.99

10 Piece Boneless Wing Zinger

$19.99

5 Piece Boneless Wing Zinger

$10.99

Cold Cut Subs

LG Capicola & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.

SM Capicola & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.

LG Capicola Combo Sub

$9.99

Capicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.

SM Capicola Combo Sub

$5.99

Capicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.

LG Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and onion topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.

SM Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and onion topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.

LG Ham & Turkey Club Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese & mayonnaise.

SM Ham & Turkey Club Sub

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese & mayonnaise.

LG Italian Submarine Sub

$9.99

Ham, provolone cheese, salami, onion, lettuce & tomato topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.

SM Italian Submarine Sub

$5.99

Ham, provolone cheese, salami, onion, lettuce & tomato topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.

LG Tuna Sub

$9.99

Our special recipe! Served on our sub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

SM Tuna Sub

$5.99

Our special recipe! Served on our sub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

LG Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

SM Turkey & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

Hot Subs

LG Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

2 Quarter pound patties of black Angus ground chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

SM Cheeseburger Sub

$5.99

2 Quarter pound patties of black Angus ground chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

LG Chicken Breast Sub

$10.99

Freshly hand-breaded! Lightly breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

SM Chicken Breast Sub

$5.99

Freshly hand-breaded! Lightly breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

LG Fish Sub (Haddock)

$10.99

Hand breaded with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

SM Fish Sub (Haddock)

$5.99

Hand breaded with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

LG Seafood Sub

$12.99

Grilled cajun shrimp, breaded clam strips, grilled white fish, sliced roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce & choice of tropical rum or remoulade sauce.

SM Seafood Sub

$7.99

Grilled cajun shrimp, breaded clam strips, grilled white fish, sliced roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce & choice of tropical rum or remoulade sauce.

BBQ Subs

LG Beef Brisket

$10.99

Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.

SM Beef Brisket

$5.99

Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.

LG Pork & Beef Combo

$10.99

An irresistible combination of our slow smoked pulled pork and beef brisket.

SM Pork & Beef Combo

$5.99

An irresistible combination of our slow smoked pulled pork and beef brisket.

LG Pulled Pork

$10.99

Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.

SM Pulled Pork

$5.99

Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.

Philly Steak Subs

LG Brothers Steak Special Sub

$10.99

Steak, mushrooms, green pepper, grilled onions & cheese topped with marinara sauce.

SM Brothers Steak Special Sub

$5.99

Steak, mushrooms, green pepper, grilled onions & cheese topped with marinara sauce.

LG Create Your Own Philly Steak Sub

$10.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

SM Create Your Own Philly Steak Sub

$5.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

LG Steak Hoagie Sub

$10.99

With cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & mayonnaise.

SM Steak Hoagie Sub

$5.99

With cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & mayonnaise.

LG Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Steak, grilled onions & provolone cheese.

SM Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Steak, grilled onions & provolone cheese.

Parmigiana Subs

LG Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheese.

SM Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$5.99

Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheese.

LG Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Our delicious handmade meatballs! Served with tomato sauce & covered with romano cheese.

SM Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$5.99

Our delicious handmade meatballs! Served with tomato sauce & covered with romano cheese.

Waygu Half-Pound Burgers

All American Burger

$13.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & your choice of condiments or sauce. Served with French fries.

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Kentucky bourbon sauce, smoked cheddar, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Fried egg, fresh-cut French fries, bacon, American cheese & maple syrup. Served with French fries.

Maple Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon, onion rings, smoked gouda, maple bacon sauce, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.

Strombolis, Calzones & Pepperoni Roll

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Light pizza dough filled with mozzarella, ricotta cheese & sauce.

Garden Stromboli

$11.99+

Broccoli, cauliflower, onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & ranch sauce.

Pepperoni Roll

$8.99

With pepperoni, cheese & sauce.

Steak Stromboli

$13.99+

Steak, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella & sauce.

Stromboli

$11.99+

Light pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, sauce, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & mozzarella.

Create Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.99

Up to 4 toppings.

MD Special Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

Medium CYO Pizza

$12.99

6 Slices.

LG Special Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

Large CYO Pizza

$14.99

8 Slices.

XL Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

XL CYO Pizza

$15.99

10 Slices.

MD Sicilian Special Pizza

$14.99

8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

MD Sicilian CYO Pizza

$11.99

8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust.

XL Sicilian Special Pizza

$19.99

16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

XL Sicilian CYO Pizza

$15.99

16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust.

MD Sicilian White Pizza

$11.99

8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Sicilian square thick crust. Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

XL Sicilian White Pizza

$16.99

16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.

MD Specialty Pizzas | Medium

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza - M

$15.99

Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

MD Garden Pizza - M

$15.99

Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

MD White Pizza - M

$11.99

Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza - M

$15.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.

MD Pulled Pork Pizza - M

$15.99

Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

LG Specialty Pizzas | Large

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

LG Garden Pizza

$17.99

Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

LG White Pizza

$13.99

Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.

LG Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.99

Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

XL Specialty Pizzas | X-Large

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

XL Garden Pizza

$18.99

Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

XLWhite Pizza

$14.99

Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.

XL Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.99

Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

Sicilian Specialty Pizzas | Medium

MD Sicilian - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

MD Sicilian - Garden Pizza

$14.99

Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

MD Sicilian - White Pizza

$13.99

Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

MD Sicilian - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.

MD Sicilian - Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.99

Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

Sicilian Specialty Pizzas | XLarge

XL Sicilian - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

XL Sicilian - Garden Pizza

$18.99

Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

XL Sicilian - White Pizza

$14.99

Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.

XL Sicilian - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.

XL Sicilian - Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.99

Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

Dinners

Beef Brisket Dinner

$16.99

Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips. Served with your choice of French fries, coleslaw, smoked mac & cheese or broccoli & cauliflower. Served with bread and butter.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.99

Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips. Served with your choice of French fries, coleslaw, smoked mac & cheese or broccoli & cauliflower. Served with bread and butter.

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded, topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta. Served with bread and butter.

Famous Lasagna Dinner

$14.99

Made with a 4 cheese blend & Italian sausage. Served with bread and butter.

Fish Fry Dinner

$13.99

1/2 lb. of freshly fried fish, served with fries. Served with bread and butter.

Smoked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$10.99

Smoked Gouda & cheddar cheese sauce. Served with bread and butter.

Create Your Own Pasta (dinner)

$11.99

Served with bread and butter.

Kid's Menu

Cavatappi w/ Bread & Butter

$5.99

Chicken Alfredo Cavatoppi

$5.99

Chicken Breast Strips (3) with Fries

$5.99

Meatballs (2) & Sauce

$4.99

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Spaghetti w/ Bread & Butter

$5.99

Ziti w/ Bread & Butter

$5.99

Beverages

12 oz Can

$0.99

2-Liter Bottle

$2.99

Bottled Water

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4357 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473

Directions

Gallery
Brother's Pizza image
Brother's Pizza image
Brother's Pizza image

