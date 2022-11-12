Brother's Pizza Vienna
No reviews yet
4357 Warren-Sharon Road
Vienna, OH 44473
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Breaded Cheese Sticks
With marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushroom
With marinara sauce.
Chicken Breast Strips with fries
With fries.
Combo Platter
A delicious combination of onion rings, french fries, fried mushrooms, chicken breast strips & cheese sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fresh-Cut Fries
Steak-Cut Fries
Loaded Fresh-Cut Fries
Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone.
Loaded Steak Cut fries
Pretzel Sticks with Smoked Cheese sauce
Served with smoked cheese sauce.
Ghiradelli Brownie Chocolate
Salads
Entree Chef Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Lunch Chef Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Entree Garden Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Lunch Garden Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Entree Grilled Chicken Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Entree Grilled Shrimp Salad
With grilled shrimp. Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots.
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad
With grilled shrimp. Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots.
Entree Steak Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Lunch Steak Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Entree Tuna Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Lunch Tuna Salad
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Mouthwatering Jumbo Wings
Boneless Wings
Cold Cut Subs
LG Capicola & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.
SM Capicola & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.
LG Capicola Combo Sub
Capicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.
SM Capicola Combo Sub
Capicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO.
LG Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and onion topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.
SM Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and onion topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.
LG Ham & Turkey Club Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese & mayonnaise.
SM Ham & Turkey Club Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese & mayonnaise.
LG Italian Submarine Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, salami, onion, lettuce & tomato topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.
SM Italian Submarine Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, salami, onion, lettuce & tomato topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.
LG Tuna Sub
Our special recipe! Served on our sub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
SM Tuna Sub
Our special recipe! Served on our sub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
LG Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
SM Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Hot Subs
LG Cheeseburger Sub
2 Quarter pound patties of black Angus ground chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
SM Cheeseburger Sub
2 Quarter pound patties of black Angus ground chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
LG Chicken Breast Sub
Freshly hand-breaded! Lightly breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
SM Chicken Breast Sub
Freshly hand-breaded! Lightly breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
LG Fish Sub (Haddock)
Hand breaded with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
SM Fish Sub (Haddock)
Hand breaded with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
LG Seafood Sub
Grilled cajun shrimp, breaded clam strips, grilled white fish, sliced roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce & choice of tropical rum or remoulade sauce.
SM Seafood Sub
Grilled cajun shrimp, breaded clam strips, grilled white fish, sliced roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce & choice of tropical rum or remoulade sauce.
BBQ Subs
LG Beef Brisket
Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.
SM Beef Brisket
Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.
LG Pork & Beef Combo
An irresistible combination of our slow smoked pulled pork and beef brisket.
SM Pork & Beef Combo
An irresistible combination of our slow smoked pulled pork and beef brisket.
LG Pulled Pork
Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.
SM Pulled Pork
Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips.
Philly Steak Subs
LG Brothers Steak Special Sub
Steak, mushrooms, green pepper, grilled onions & cheese topped with marinara sauce.
SM Brothers Steak Special Sub
Steak, mushrooms, green pepper, grilled onions & cheese topped with marinara sauce.
LG Create Your Own Philly Steak Sub
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
SM Create Your Own Philly Steak Sub
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
LG Steak Hoagie Sub
With cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & mayonnaise.
SM Steak Hoagie Sub
With cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & mayonnaise.
LG Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub
Steak, grilled onions & provolone cheese.
SM Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub
Steak, grilled onions & provolone cheese.
Parmigiana Subs
LG Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheese.
SM Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheese.
LG Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our delicious handmade meatballs! Served with tomato sauce & covered with romano cheese.
SM Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our delicious handmade meatballs! Served with tomato sauce & covered with romano cheese.
Waygu Half-Pound Burgers
All American Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & your choice of condiments or sauce. Served with French fries.
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
Kentucky bourbon sauce, smoked cheddar, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.
Hangover Burger
Fried egg, fresh-cut French fries, bacon, American cheese & maple syrup. Served with French fries.
Maple Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, onion rings, smoked gouda, maple bacon sauce, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.
Strombolis, Calzones & Pepperoni Roll
Cheese Calzone
Light pizza dough filled with mozzarella, ricotta cheese & sauce.
Garden Stromboli
Broccoli, cauliflower, onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & ranch sauce.
Pepperoni Roll
With pepperoni, cheese & sauce.
Steak Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella & sauce.
Stromboli
Light pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, sauce, green pepper, mushrooms, onion & mozzarella.
Create Your Own Pizza
Personal Pizza
Up to 4 toppings.
MD Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
Medium CYO Pizza
6 Slices.
LG Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
Large CYO Pizza
8 Slices.
XL Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
XL CYO Pizza
10 Slices.
MD Sicilian Special Pizza
8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
MD Sicilian CYO Pizza
8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust.
XL Sicilian Special Pizza
16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
XL Sicilian CYO Pizza
16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust.
MD Sicilian White Pizza
8 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Sicilian square thick crust. Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
XL Sicilian White Pizza
16 Slices. Sicilian square thick crust. Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, sausage & green pepper.
MD Specialty Pizzas | Medium
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza - M
Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
MD Garden Pizza - M
Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
MD White Pizza - M
Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza - M
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.
MD Pulled Pork Pizza - M
Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
LG Specialty Pizzas | Large
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
LG Garden Pizza
Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
LG White Pizza
Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.
LG Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
XL Specialty Pizzas | X-Large
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
XL Garden Pizza
Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
XLWhite Pizza
Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.
XL Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
Sicilian Specialty Pizzas | Medium
MD Sicilian - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
MD Sicilian - Garden Pizza
Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
MD Sicilian - White Pizza
Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
MD Sicilian - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.
MD Sicilian - Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
Sicilian Specialty Pizzas | XLarge
XL Sicilian - BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
XL Sicilian - Garden Pizza
Our Famous Pizza! Ranch sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, fresh tomato, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
XL Sicilian - White Pizza
Fresh garlic, Hungarian hot peppers, fresh spices & EVOO, topped with a blend of romano, provolone & mozzarella cheeses.
XL Sicilian - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, red onions & mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses.
XL Sicilian - Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, sweet red onions, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
Dinners
Beef Brisket Dinner
Tender, delicious beef smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips. Served with your choice of French fries, coleslaw, smoked mac & cheese or broccoli & cauliflower. Served with bread and butter.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Tender, juicy pork smoked in-house for 14 hours over our special blend of wood chips. Served with your choice of French fries, coleslaw, smoked mac & cheese or broccoli & cauliflower. Served with bread and butter.
Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded, topped with tomato sauce, provolone & romano cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta. Served with bread and butter.
Famous Lasagna Dinner
Made with a 4 cheese blend & Italian sausage. Served with bread and butter.
Fish Fry Dinner
1/2 lb. of freshly fried fish, served with fries. Served with bread and butter.
Smoked Mac & Cheese Dinner
Smoked Gouda & cheddar cheese sauce. Served with bread and butter.
Create Your Own Pasta (dinner)
Served with bread and butter.
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4357 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473