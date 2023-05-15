The Rig 9421 East Market Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverages, Wine, & Beer

Beverages

20 Oz Soft Drink

$2.50

Red Bull

$1.50

Soft Drink

$1.50

Monster Can

$5.25

N/A Daiquiri

$3.00

Pop/Juice

$0.25

T-Shirt

$12.00

Wine

Gls Cabernet

$5.00

Gls Chardonnay

$5.00

Gls Merlot

$5.00

Gls Moscato

$5.00

Gls White Zin

$5.00

Wine Bottle

$20.00

Beer

12 Pk Togo

$20.00

6 Pack Togo

$12.00

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Blue Moon

$3.75

Boston Lager

$3.75

Bucket Bud

$11.00

Bucket Bud Light

$11.00

Bucket Coors

$11.00

Bucket Coors Light

$11.00

Bucket M High Life

$11.00

Bucket Mgd

$11.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$11.00

Bucket Rolling Rock

$11.00

Bucket Yuengling

$11.00

Bud

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Bud Select

$2.75

Busch

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Christmas Ale

$5.25

Coors Light

$2.75

Coors Original

$2.75

Corona

$3.25

Dortmunder

$4.25

Dos Equis

$3.25

Employee Beer 1

$1.75

Employee Beer 2

$2.25

Employee Beer 3

$2.75

Employee Beer 4

$3.25

Employee Beer 5

$3.75

Fat Tire

$4.25

Genessee

$2.25

Guiness

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

High Noon

$5.25

Jack-O

$5.25

Labatt

$3.25

Leinenkugel

$4.25

MGD

$2.75

MGD 64

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller High Life

$2.25

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modelo

$3.25

Odouls

$2.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.25

Popsicle

$4.75

Rolling Rock

$2.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Voodoo Ranger

$4.25

White Claw

$4.25

Yuengling

$2.75

Liquor A-D

$3 Shot Special

$3.00

3 Olives Ch Bomb

$5.25

3 Olives Cherry

$3.75

50 Cent

$0.50

75 Cent

$0.75

Absolut

$3.75

Alabama Slammer

$6.25

Amaretto

$2.75

Bacardi

$3.75

Bacardi 151

$3.75

Bacardi Dragonberry

$3.75

Bahama Mama

$6.25

Baileys Irish

$3.75

Black Haus

$3.75

Black Velvet

$2.75

Blackberry Brandy

$2.75

Bloody Mary

$6.25

Bombay Sapphire

$4.75

Capt Morgan

$3.75

Casamigos

$6.75

CC

$3.75

Cherry Pucker

$2.75

Chocolate Banana

$6.00

Ciroc

$5.25

Crown

$4.75

Crown Bomb

$6.25

Dewars

$4.75

Liquor E-Q

Employee Middle

$3.25

Employee Specialty

$5.75

Employee Top Shelf

$4.25

Employee Well

$2.25

Fireball

$3.75

Frozen Daiquiri

$7.50

Frozen Margarita

$7.50

Gator Juice

$6.25

Goldschlager

$3.75

Grape Bomb

$5.25

Grape Koolaid

$6.25

Grape Vodka

$3.75

Green Tea Shot

$5.25

Grey Goose

$4.75

Hennessy

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jager Bomb

$5.25

Jagermeister

$3.75

Jamesons

$4.75

Jello Shot

$1.00

Jim Beam

$3.75

Jim Beam Red Stag

$3.75

Johny Walker Black

$6.75

Jose Cuervo

$3.75

Kahlua

$3.75

Ketel One

$4.75

Knob Creek

$5.25

Licor 43

$3.75

Limoncello

$3.75

Long Island

$6.25

Maker's Mark

$4.75

Malibu

$2.75

Margarita

$6.25

Metaxa

$3.75

Ouzo

$2.75

Patron Silver

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$2.75

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.75

Liquor R-Z

Rum Runner

$6.25

Rumchata

$3.75

Rumpleminze

$3.75

Sangria

$6.25

Screwball

$4.75

Seagrams 7

$2.75

Sex On The Beach

$6.25

Shot Special

$2.00

So-Co

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.25

Tanqueray

$4.75

Tequila 1800

$4.75

Tequila Rose

$3.75

Tito's

$3.75

Tounge Twister

$6.25

Uv Blue

$2.75

Uv Blue Bomb

$4.25

Watermelon Pucker

$2.75

Well Gin

$2.75

Well Rum

$2.75

Well Tequila

$2.75

Well Vodka

$2.75

Wild Turkey

$4.75

Yukon Jack

$3.75

Food

Build Your Own Burger

$5.99+

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Buffalo Chk Pita

$6.99

Gyro

$6.99

Chicken Club

$6.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.99

Meatball Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Sand

$7.99

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Wings (8)

$9.99

Wings (12)

$14.98

Wings (50)

$49.99

Celery & Carrots

$3.00

Loaded French Fry

$6.99

Philly Fries

$7.99

Gyro Fries

$7.99

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$6.25

Loaded Steak Nachos

$6.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

App Sampler

$12.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.99

Cheese Sticks (5)

$5.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99+

Mac & Chz Bites

$3.99+

French Fries

$1.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Pita Chips

$4.99

Pickle Chips

$3.99+

Pizza Logs

$7.99+

Garlic Cheese Cubes

$5.99+

Raspberry Chimis

$4.99

Pizza

$10.99

White Pizza

$12.99

Chk./Bac Pizza

$17.99

Buff Chk Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Gr Chicken Salad

$9.99

Steak Salad

$9.99

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Hot Dog

Wings 8 Special

$14.98

Wings 12 Special

$14.98

Lamb Roast

$20.00
