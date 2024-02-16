Barrel 33 8208 East Market St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8208 East Market Street, Howland Center, OH 44484
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
4.1 • 232
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12 Niles, OH 44446
View restaurant