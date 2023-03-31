Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mudslingers of Niles Great East Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

Great East Plaza

Niles, OH 44440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Signature Drinks

The Mudslinger

$4.75+

A rich, muddy blend of Hollander chocolate & caramel sauce, topped with fresh whipped cream

Suzy Q

$4.75+

Decadent Hollander chocolate, white chocolate and vanilla, topped with fresh whipped cream, combine to delight your taste buds

Eastwood Truffle

$4.75+

Hollander white chocolate, vanilla bean and your choice of flavor to personalize your truffle, topped with fresh whipped cream

Brown Butter Toffee

$4.75+

Brown butter and toffee nut, topped with fresh whipped cream

Nutty Buddy

$4.75+

Hollander chocolate sauce, toffee nut and almond syrup with whip

Lotus

Pretty in Pink

$5.75+

Pink Lotus with Dragonfruit and Desert Pear

Mai Tai

$5.75+

White Lotus with Almond, Orange and Lime

Blackberry Breeze

$5.75+

Blue Lotus with Blackberry & Blue Raspberry

Jolly Rancher

$5.75+

Blue & Gold Lotus with Granny Smith Apple & Kiwi

Tutti Frutti

$5.75+

Gold Lotus with Strawberry, Peach & Cherry

Mango Colada

$5.75+

White Lotus with Mango, Pineapple & Coconut

Energy Lemonade

$5.25+

Lotus Energy Lemonade

Energy Pink Lemonade

$5.25+

Lotus Energy Lemonade

Limeade

$5.25+

Lotus Limeade

Gold Lotus (regular or skinny)

$5.25+

Gold Lotus.

White Lotus (regular or skinny)

$5.25+

White Lotus

Blue Lotus (regular or skinny)

$5.25+

Blue Lotus

Pink Lotus (regular or skinny)

$5.25+

Pink Lotus

Classics

Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate

White Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate

Café Latte

$3.50+

Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and hot water

Latte Macchiato

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Layered Espresso with Vanilla & Caramel Sauce

Mudslingers Signature Brew

$2.25+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Hollander Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

White Chocolate

Espresso

$2.00+

Single shot of espresso

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hot Tea with steamed milk and syrup

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea with milk

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea with milk

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$4.00+

Turmeric Ginger with milk

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea (sweetened or not)

Lemonade

$3.50+

Lotus Old Fashioned Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Iced Tea Lemonade (sweetened or not)

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Café Misto (Cafe au lait)

$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee & Milk

Refreshers & Smoothies

Recharge Refresher - Dragonfruit/Elderberry

$4.50+

Recharge Refresher - Dragonfruit & Elderberry

Revive Refresher-Starfruit/Passionfruit/Mango

$4.50+

Revive Refresher-Starfruit/Passionfruit/Mango

Restore Refresher- Kiwi/Mint/Lemongrass

$4.50+

Restore Refresher- Kiwi/Mint/Lemongrass

Replenish Refresher - Watermelon/Cucumber/Mint

$4.50+

Replenish Refresher - Watermelon/Cucumber/Mint

Harvest Green Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Harvest Green Smoothie

Blooming Berry Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Blooming Berry Smoothie

Aloha Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Aloha Pineapple Smoothie

Tropical Harmony Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Tropical Harmony Smoothie

Watermelon & Dragonfruit Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Watermelon & Dragonfruit Smoothie

Summer Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Smartfruit Summer Strawberry Smoothie

Kids

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids White Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.50

Club Soda with syrup

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed milk with syrup

Cotton Candy Kidz Kreamz

$3.50

Cotton Candy flavored smoothie

Orange Creamsicle Kidz Kreamz

$3.50

Orange Creamsicle flavored smoothie

Vanilla Bean Kidz Kreamz

$3.50

Vanilla Bean Kidz Kreamz

Cookies & Cream Kidz Kreamz

$3.50

Cookies & Cream Kidz Kreamz

Food

Breakfast

6pk Mini Donuts

$3.50

Fresh mini donuts with topping

12pk Mini Donuts

$6.00

24pk Mini Donuts

$10.75

Muffin, Blueberry

$2.75

Muffins

Muffin, Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Muffin, Banana Nut

$2.75

Bagel, Plain

$2.75

Toasted Plain Bagel with cream cheese or butter

Bagel, Everything

$2.75

Toasted Everything Bagel with cream cheese or butter

Bagel, Blueberry

$2.75

Toasted Blueberry Bagel with cream cheese or butter

Modern Oats, Coconut & Almond

$3.75

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

Modern Oats, Vermont Maple

$3.75

Apple Cranberry Oatmeal

Modern Oats, Goji Berry

$3.75

Maple Pecan Oatmeal

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bagel with your choice of a Plain or Everything Bagel

Lunch

Bistro, Spinach & Feta

$5.25

Savory Spinach and Feta baked pastry

Bistro, Leek & Parmesan

$5.25

Savory Leek & Parmesan pastry

Soup of the Day

$5.75

Snacks

Marshmallow Treat

$2.75

Marshmallow Treat

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

The Mudslinger Cookie

$3.25

The Mudslinger Cookie- Chocolate, Caramel and krispies

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

Sugar Sparkle Cookie

$3.25

Sugar Cookie with sprinkles

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Seasonal Cookie

Seasonal Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Seasonal Cookie

Brownie, Plain

$2.75

Brownie, plain

Brownie, Zebra

$2.75

Brownie, zebra

Brownie, Fudge Iced

$2.75

Brownie, fudge iced

Seasonal Snack

$2.75Out of stock

Seasonal Snack

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water .5L

Apple Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

Retail

Cups & Jars

12 oz color changing cup with lid & straw. Purchase of cup INCLUDES first kids drink of your choice.

Kids Color Changing Cold Cup 12 oz

$8.50

Color Changing Cold Cup 24 oz

$12.50

Peace Love Mudslingers 32 oz glass jar

$18.50

Retail Tea

Earl Gray

$9.95

Alpine Berry

$9.95

Peppermint

$9.95

Royal English Breakfast

$9.95

Chamomile

$9.95

Meyer Lemon

$9.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mudslingers of Niles is a Double Drive-thru located in the heart of the Eastwood Mall complex. We serve espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies, plant based Lotus Energy drinks and a variety of grab and go snacks!

Location

Great East Plaza, Niles, OH 44440

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Post Office Pub
orange star4.4 • 223
3821 MAIN ST MINERAL RIDGE, OH 44440
View restaurantnext
Biker BrewHouse - 5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Stoneyard Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
41 S. Main Street Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Cadence Coffee House & Creperie - 31 North Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
31 North Main St. Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
orange starNo Reviews
5529 Mahoning Ave. Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Austintown Pizza & Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5205 Mahoning Ave Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niles

Post Office Pub
orange star4.4 • 223
3821 MAIN ST MINERAL RIDGE, OH 44440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niles
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston