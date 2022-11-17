BRU 63
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! BRU 63 is a local modern coffee shop here in Alexander City on the lake.
Location
17 Russell Farms Road, Alexander City, AL 35010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Alexander City