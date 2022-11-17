Restaurant header imageView gallery

BRU 63

review star

No reviews yet

17 Russell Farms Road

Alexander City, AL 35010

Order Again

Popular Items

Bonfire Latte 16oz
Blueberry Muffin
Quiche of The Day

SEASONAL DRINKS

Bonfire Latte 16oz

$6.00

Toasted marshmallow, chocolate and a double shot of espresso.

Cinnamon Bun Latte 16oz

$6.00

YES PLEASE! Tastes like a cinnamon bun with icing - straight out of the oven! A double shot of espresso added.

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte 16oz

$6.00

Your favorite BRU Chai Tea Latte with the perfect blend of pumpkin pie!

Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz

$6.00

A Fall Favorite! A MUST Try! Made with a blend of spices, our house pumpkin puree and a double shot of espresso.

Pumpkin White Mocha Latte 16oz

$6.00

Salted Caramel Latte 16oz

$6.00

A creamy caramel delight with just a hint of sea salt and a double shot of espresso.

Iced Bonfire Latte

$5.50

Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.50

Iced Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.50

Iced Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.50

Our traditional Iced White Mocha with some pumpkin flare!

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

TRADITIONAL HOT DRINKS

Coffee - House

Coffee - House

$2.75

Guatemala / Ethiopia Blend Tasting Notes: Chocolate Cream Pie, Almond, Blueberry

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Brewed house coffee with steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Chai with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Powdered green tea with steamed milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey tea, vanilla with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Art of Tea flavor of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hollander hot chocolate with steamed milk.

Steamed Milk

$2.50

ESPRESSO HOT DRINKS

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot (2oz) espresso.

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with 1oz foam.

Cortado

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with 1oz steamed milk and 1oz foam.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk and 2oz foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of espresso and hot water.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75

Double shot of espresso with our house blend coffee.

COLD DRINKS

Hollander chocolate powder, milk and ice - blended
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

House brewed for 20 hours creating a bold, smooth, rich flavor!

Nitro Brew

$5.25

Our house brewed Cold Brew infused with nitrogen. Creamy, bold and smooth!

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.75

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, cold milk and ice.

FRAPS

FRAPS

$4.75

Double shot of espresso, cold milk and ice - blended.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hollander hot chocolate, milk and ice - blended.

Today's Smoothie Special

$4.50

Peach & Mango Smoothie.

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Pink Ribbon Latte

$7.00

REVIVERS

Reviver

Reviver

$5.00

Our super refreshing, house-made energy drinks made with Lotus plant energy, Monin flavoring and finished with soda water. Perfect for these hot summer days!

Reviver Whip

$6.00

Our house made energy drinks all whipped up into a creamy slush!

FRESH BAKED OPTIONS

Breakfast Pot Pie

$5.50

Our hand-made flaky crust filled with our house made sausage and gravy. **BRU's signature take on biscuits & gravy!**

Quiche of The Day

Quiche of The Day

$4.50

House made crust - fresh mushroom, leek and cheddar cheese.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

House made with whole fresh blueberries.

Signature Coffee Cake Muffin Top

$3.50

House made muffin top with a cream cheese center - topped off with our cinnamon and brown sugar crumble.

Scone Of The Day

$5.00

Hand-made with fresh rosemary, chives and cheddar cheese.

GRAB & GO OPTIONS

Mountain Valley Water

Mountain Valley Water

$2.00
Horizon Organic Chocolate/White Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate/White Milk

$3.00
Orangina Citrus Soda

Orangina Citrus Soda

$2.00Out of stock
Izze Sparkling Drinks

Izze Sparkling Drinks

$2.00
Tea Bag

Tea Bag

$2.00
Cold Brew - 1/2 Gallon

Cold Brew - 1/2 Gallon

$18.00
Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar

Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar

$2.50
Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Cup

Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Cup

$4.00
Earnest Eats Snacking Avocado Bag

Earnest Eats Snacking Avocado Bag

$3.50
Mini Meal

Mini Meal

$7.00

Stroopwafel 2pk

$4.00

Thunderbird Food Bar

$4.00

Big Bag Coffee

$92.00

Simply Ongre Juice

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

SHOP OUR MERCH WALL

Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$25.00
Sticker

Sticker

$3.50
Notebook - Tourquise

Notebook - Tourquise

$15.00
Whole Coffee Beans - 12oz Bag

Whole Coffee Beans - 12oz Bag

Travel Cups & Mugs

Travel Cups & Mugs

Pacific Foods Barista Series Milk

$7.00

This is the brand we use to make your amazing drinks!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! BRU 63 is a local modern coffee shop here in Alexander City on the lake.

Website

Location

17 Russell Farms Road, Alexander City, AL 35010

Directions

