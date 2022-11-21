  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - 100 Adios Drive, Washington PA 15301
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille 100 Adios Drive, Washington PA 15301

review star

No reviews yet

100 Adios Dr

Washington, PA 15301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Rack
Pulled Pork Sand
Classic Cheeseburger

Starters

Skillet Spoonbread

$4.90

Cornbread you can eat with a spoon!

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.90

Melted cheddar, bacon scallions, sour cream

Chicken Fing App

$12.90

Hand-breaded fried golden brown, fries

BBQ Shrimp

$14.90

sauteed shrimp, BBQ butter, mini spoonbread

Onion Loaf

$11.90

Sweet onions, seasoned batter, horesradish sauce

Pulled Pork Sidewinders

$12.90

Pulled pork, crispy sidewinder potatoes, tomato, scallions, jalapenos, scallion-aoli

Slab of Bacon

$13.90

Root beer glazed

Lunch Special

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.90

Diced tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$15.90

Grilled chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$17.90

Filet tips, tomato, cucumber, egg, fries, cheddar-jack, ranch

Shrimp Salad

$17.90

Grilled shrimp, field greens, cucumber, blue cheese, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$19.90

Grilled salmon, field greens, strawberries, candied pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.90

Grilled chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Side Salad (Sub Side)

$1.00

Sides

Sidewinders

$3.90

Coleslaw

$3.90

Mac & Cheese

$3.90

Baked Beans

$3.90

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.90

SIDE Loaded Skins

$3.90

Extra BBQ

Extra Ranch

Extra House Vin

Extra Raspberry Vin

Extra Balsamic

Extra Dynamite Sauce

$0.50

Extra Scallion Aioli

EXTRA PLATE

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.90

Steak burger, American, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Crispy Chicken Sand

$13.90

Golden-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dynamite sauce

Pork Ribeye Sand

$14.90

Kona-crusted, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, comeback sauce

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.90

Tender pulled pork, coleslaw, onoin straws, BBQ

Cheesesteak

$14.90

Shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone

Fish Sand

$13.90

Golden-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dynamite sauce

Brisket Bowl

$14.90

Ribs

Ribette

$18.90

7 rib bones

Half Rack

$24.90

10 rib bones

Rack

$34.90

16 rib bones

Super Rack

$44.90

21 rib bones

Rib & Shrimp Combo

$26.90

7 rib bones & shrimp

Rib & Chicken Combo

$26.90

7 rib bones & grilled chicken

Rib & Pulled Pork Combo

$26.90

7 rib bones & pulled pork

Kid's Menu

Junior Ribs

$9.90

5 rib bones served with sidewinder potatoes

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.90

Brownie

$8.90

Ice Cream

$3.90

Round for Kitchen

Round for Kitchen

$9.90

TO GO PACKAGES

Package 1

$109.00

Package 2

$109.00

Package 3

$109.00

Package 4

$189.00

Package 5

$189.00

Package 6

$249.00

Quart Coleslaw

$9.00

Quart Baked Beans

$9.00

Quart Mac'n Cheese

$9.00

Package Salad

$20.00

BBQ Sauce Bottles

Dee Jays Rib Sauce

$6.95

Cannonball Sauce

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Adios Dr, Washington, PA 15301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Buford's Kitchen image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Napoli Italian Washington - 2112 Park Place Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2112 Park Place Dr. Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Nineteen North - 19 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
19 N Main Street Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Solomon Seafood & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
222 Hall Ave Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Wong's Wok
orange star4.4 • 93
2200 Tanger Blvd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
orange star4.7 • 115
596 Racetrack Rd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Third Eye Pies - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
600 Adios Dr Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The SpringHouse
orange star4.8 • 452
1531 PA-136 Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
orange star4.7 • 115
596 Racetrack Rd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Wong's Wok
orange star4.4 • 93
2200 Tanger Blvd Washington, PA 15301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston