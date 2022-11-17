Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
BurgerIM NJ008 - Elmwood Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef Inspired Burgers
Location
430 Market Street, unit # 1, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
No Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurant