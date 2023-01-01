Elmwood Park restaurants you'll love
Elmwood Park's top cuisines
Must-try Elmwood Park restaurants
More about Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
95 BROADWAY, ELMWOOD PARK
|Popular items
|Onion & Peppers
|$8.50
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
|Fresh Garlic
|$8.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
|Pepperoni
|$8.50
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
More about Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Elmwood Park
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Elmwood Park
246 Market Street, Elmwood Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Homemade caesar salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken cutlet
|2 Liter
|$3.75
|Medium Pizza
|$12.50