Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

95 BROADWAY

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ 07407

Order Again

Appetizer

Mozzarella sticks (6pc)

$8.99

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Jalapeno Poppers (8pc)

$8.99

Chicken Fingers (5pc)

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread w. Cheese

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries w. Cheese

$4.99

Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks)

$14.99

Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks) w. Fries

$16.99

Bone-in Wings 7pc

$9.99

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 12pc

$14.99

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 18pc

$22.99

Bone-in Wings 24pc

$34.99

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Pizzas

Plain Cheese

$6.99

Onion

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Green Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Onion & Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Hot Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Hot Peppers & Onion

$9.99

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Corn

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Hamburger

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Fresh Spinach

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Black Olives

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Sausage

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Pepperoni

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Mushrooms

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Anchovies

$9.99

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

Pineapple

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Gyro

$9.99

Ham

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Tomato

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Vegetarian Special

$10.99

Singas Special

$10.99

Philly Steak

$9.99

Hawaiian

$10.99

Eggplant

$9.99

Bacon

$9.99

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Fresh Garlic

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$10.99

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Salad Pizza

$10.99

White Pizza

$9.99

White Spinach Pizza

$10.99

White Broccoli Pizza

$10.99

White Eggplant Pizza

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Alfredo Chicken

$10.99

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Breaded Chicken

$10.99

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$10.99

Meat Lovers

$10.99

Drinks

Coke - Can

$1.50

Sprite - Can

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Water - 20 oz BTL

$1.50

Coke - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Sprite - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Seltzer Water - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Dragon Fruit - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Zero Sugar Mystery Flavor - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Pina Colada - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Orange - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Grape - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Dr. Pepper - 20 oz BTL

Dr. Pepper Zero - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Snapple Peach Tea - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade - 20. oz BTL

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Snapple Lemon Tea - 20 oz BLT

$2.50

Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Vitamin Water Orange - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Powerade Fruit Punch - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Powerade Fruit Punch - 28 oz BLT

$3.00

Powerade Lemon Lime - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast - 28 oz BTL

$3.00

Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry - 28 oz BTL

$3.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch - 28 oz BTL

$3.00

Gatorade Zero - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Orange - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Orange - 28 oz BTL

$3.00

Gatorade Cool Blue - 28 oz BTL

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened No Sugar - 16.9 oz BTL

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry - 16.9 oz BTL

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice 12 oz BTL

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice 12 oz BTL

$2.50

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape 12 oz BTL

$2.50

Coke - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Diet Coke - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Pepsi Cherry - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Orange - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Ginger ALe - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Fanta Orange - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Fanta Pineapple - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Fanta Grape - 2LT BTL

$4.50

Heros & Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Singas Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Bread Chicken

$8.99

Gyro

$9.00

Philly Steak

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Veggie Sandwich Eggplant

$9.99

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Italian

$9.99

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Tuna

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.99

Burgers

Burger (8oz)

$7.75

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.99

Pastas

Spaghetti

$9.99

Ziti

$9.99

Spaghetti Home Style with Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Ziti Home Style with Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.75

Garden Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella

$8.99

Garden Salad w. Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Garden Salad w. Breaded Chicken

$9.99

Garden Salad w. Tuna

$9.99

Singas Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad w. Chicken

$9.99

Caesar Salad w. Tuna

$9.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad w. Chicken

$10.99

Greek Salad w. Tuna

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake (Piece)

$4.99

Side Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Creamy Cesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

95 BROADWAY, ELMWOOD PARK, NJ 07407

