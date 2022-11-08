- Home
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
No reviews yet
95 BROADWAY
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ 07407
Appetizer
Mozzarella sticks (6pc)
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
Jalapeno Poppers (8pc)
Chicken Fingers (5pc)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w. Cheese
French Fries
French Fries w. Cheese
Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks)
Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks) w. Fries
Bone-in Wings 7pc
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Bone-in Wings 12pc
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Bone-in Wings 18pc
Bone-in Wings 24pc
Extra Sauce
Pizzas
Plain Cheese
Onion
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Green Peppers
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Onion & Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Hot Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Hot Peppers & Onion
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
Fresh Broccoli
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Corn
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
Hamburger
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Fresh Spinach
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
Black Olives
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Sausage
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Pepperoni
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
Mushrooms
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Anchovies
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies
Alfredo Pizza
Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
Gyro
Ham
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Tomato
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
Vegetarian Special
Singas Special
Philly Steak
Hawaiian
Eggplant
Bacon
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
Fresh Garlic
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
Greek pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
Salad Pizza
White Pizza
White Spinach Pizza
White Broccoli Pizza
White Eggplant Pizza
Chicken
Alfredo Chicken
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Breaded Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Buffalo Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
BBQ Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Grilled Chicken
Paneer Tikka Masala
Meat Lovers
Drinks
Coke - Can
Sprite - Can
Pepsi - Can
Diet Pepsi - Can
Water - 20 oz BTL
Coke - 20 oz BTL
Sprite - 20 oz BTL
Ginger Ale 20 oz BTL
Seltzer Water - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Dragon Fruit - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Strawberry - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Zero Sugar Mystery Flavor - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Pina Colada - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Orange - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Grape - 20 oz BTL
Fanta Pineapple - 20 oz BTL
Dr. Pepper - 20 oz BTL
Dr. Pepper Zero - 20 oz BTL
Snapple Peach Tea - 20 oz BTL
Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade - 20. oz BTL
Snapple Raspberry - 20 oz BTL
Snapple Lemon Tea - 20 oz BLT
Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade - 20 oz BTL
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate - 20 oz BTL
Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit - 20 oz BTL
Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus - 20 oz BTL
Vitamin Water Orange - 20 oz BTL
Powerade Fruit Punch - 20 oz BTL
Powerade Fruit Punch - 28 oz BLT
Powerade Lemon Lime - 20 oz BTL
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast - 28 oz BTL
Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry - 20 oz BTL
Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry - 28 oz BTL
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20 oz BTL
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 28 oz BTL
Gatorade Zero - 20 oz BTL
Gatorade Lemon Lime - 20 oz BTL
Gatorade Orange - 20 oz BTL
Gatorade Orange - 28 oz BTL
Gatorade Cool Blue - 28 oz BTL
Pure Leaf Unsweetened No Sugar - 16.9 oz BTL
Pure Leaf Raspberry - 16.9 oz BTL
Minute Maid Apple Juice 12 oz BTL
Minute Maid Orange Juice 12 oz BTL
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape 12 oz BTL
Coke - 2LT BTL
Diet Coke - 2LT BTL
Pepsi Cherry - 2LT BTL
Orange - 2LT BTL
Ginger ALe - 2LT BTL
Fanta Orange - 2LT BTL
Fanta Pineapple - 2LT BTL
Fanta Grape - 2LT BTL
Heros & Paninis & Wraps
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage Parmigiana
Grilled Chicken
Singas Grilled Chicken
Bread Chicken
Gyro
Philly Steak
Buffalo Chicken
BBQ Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Veggie Sandwich Eggplant
Chicken Gyro
Italian
Ham & Cheese
Tuna
Fresh Mozzarella
Pastas
Salads
Garden Salad
Garden Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella
Garden Salad w. Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad w. Breaded Chicken
Garden Salad w. Tuna
Singas Salad
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad w. Chicken
Caesar Salad w. Tuna
Greek Salad
Greek Salad w. Chicken
Greek Salad w. Tuna
Antipasto Salad
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
