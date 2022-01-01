Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgertime NJ

review star

No reviews yet

123 Merchant Street

Audubon, NJ 08106

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Plain Tots
Good Burger

Double Smash Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Old skool. Comes with: Bun, USA cheese, and double smash burger. (V, V+) select toppings to add

Good Burger

$12.00

Comes. With: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, USA cheese, 10K Sauce, Potato Chips, Pickles (V, V+)

Peter Pepper

$14.00

Lettuce, USA, Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, Ranch, Cool Ranch Doritos (v)

Down Under

Down Under

$14.00

Blue Cheese, Bacon, Onion Petals, A1 Sauce, Blossom Sauce (V)

Pickle Back

$14.00

Bacon, Fried Onion, Cheddar, Fried Pickles, BBQ (V, V+)

Rodeo Burger

$14.00

Burger topped with cheddar, fried jalapeño, onion petals, bacon and BBQ sauce (V, V+)

B2 Burger

$13.00

Bacon, Rineer Farm's Blackberry jam, USA, Jalapeno (V, V+)

After Skool Snax Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, French Onion Dip, bacon, Potato Chips (V)

Chili Burger

$12.00

Detroit Coney Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Mustard Fried (V, V+)

Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Hailing from the New York Bodega. A chopped up burger patty on a hoagie roll, lettuce, cheese, onion, diced pickles, hot dog sauce (V, V+)

Pork Roll Cheese Steak

Pork Roll Cheese Steak

$13.00

Chopped thinly sliced Pork Roll, Fried Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish, USA cheese

Backyard BBQ Burger

$14.00

A chopped up burger patty and a chopped up hot dog on a long roll with USA Cheese, Baked Beans, Hot Dog Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion (V, V+)

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Smashed tots with fried onion (homefry style) smash burger, pork roll, bacon, and a fried egg

Grilled Cheese Burger *secret

$16.00

Grilled cheese buns, burger patty in between, with lettuce, tomato, onion, HD sauce (V, V+)

Burger of the Month

$14.00

NOVEMBER BURGER OF THE MONTH GOBBLER BURGER Herbed Turkey Burger, Cornbread stuffing, house cranberry sauce, lettuce, American cheese, & gravy mayo on a toasted buttered roll

Tuesday Special

$10.00

Good burger, fries, & a drink for the summer!

1/4 Pound Hot Dogs

Hot Diggity

$5.00

Rodeo Dog

$8.00

Dog topped with cheddar, fried jalapeño, bacon, onion petals, and BBQ sauce. (v)

SpaghettiOs Dog

$8.00

Classic childhood tomato-ey rings on a hot dog. (Not available Vegan)

PB&C Dog

$8.00

Hear me out, creamy peanut butter and crunchy salty Fritos on a hot dog. Trust the process. (v, v+).

New Yorker Dog

$8.00

Sauerkraut, spicy mustard. (v, v+)

Coney Chili Dog

$8.00

Coney chili, diced onion, and yellow mustard. (v, v+)

Francis Bean Dog

Francis Bean Dog

$8.00

Bacon, baked beans, mustard and diced onion. (v, v+)

Dilly Dilly Dog

$9.00

Bacon, fried pickles, fried onions, and jalapeños, cheddar, BBQ. (v)

Snax Dog

$8.00

French onion dip, Bacon crumbles, potato chips. (Not available Vegan)

Danger Dog

$8.00

Bacon, fried onions, jalapenos, hot mustard (v, v+)

ODB DOGGIE

$7.00

Beef or vegan frank, crinkle cut fries, Fried onions, malt liquor mustard

Dog Of The Month

$8.00

NOVEMBER DOG OF THE MONTH GLAZED GLIZZY QUARTER POUND HOT DOG GLAZED WITH BBQ APPLE BUTTER, CRANBERRY MUSTARD, & DICED JALAPENO

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Time

$13.00

Buttermilk brine, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, comeback sauce

Chicken Buffalo

$14.00

Buttermilk brine, house made buffalo, ranch drizzle, pickles

Chicken Ranch

$14.00

Buttermilk brine, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing

Nicky Parm

$14.00

Bird Sundays

$10.00Out of stock

Tots | Fries

Plain Tots

Salt

Plain Fries

Season salt

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00

Sweet potato tots topped with cheddar cheese and warm housemade apple butter

Loaded Potato

$8.00

Cheddar monterrey jack cheese, bacon, French onion sour cream

Cowboy

$8.00

Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ (v, v+)

Ranchero

Ranchero

$8.00

Bacon, mozzarella Cheese, Jalapenos, Ranch (v, v+)

Buffalo

$8.00

Dehydrated Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, ranch, hot sauce (is v, can't be v+)

Disco

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese, brown gravy

Chili

$8.00

Coney chili, Cheddar, Diced Onion (v, v+)

Crab

$8.00

Old bay seasoning, cheese sauce on side

Beast

$8.00

Cheese, 10 K, Fried Onions (v, v+)

Backyard

$8.00

Tots covered in melted cheddar, a chopped up hot dog, and baked beans drizzled with in-house made hot dog sauce. (Sub hot dog for veg dog to make vegetarian, sub hot dog for veg dog and cheese for vegan cheese to make vegan.)

Breakfast

$10.00

Sunny Egg, Three Cheese Blend, Porkroll, Bacon

Snax & Sides

Onion Petals

$9.00

Hand beerless battered petals Blossom Sauce (v) Vegan with v+ ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand breaded Zaydas pickle chips Ranch (v) Vegan with v+ ranch

Chicken Corn Pups

$7.00Out of stock

Cornbread battered hot doggy nuggets with hot dog sauce

Corn Nuggs

$7.00

Syrup (v, not v+)

Zaydas Spicy Whole Pickle

Zaydas Spicy Whole Pickle

$2.00

8oz Baked Beans

$4.00

8oz Chili

$4.00

Sweets

Funnel Cake

$7.00

House made to order topped with powder sugar

Fried krimpets

$5.00

Tastykake butterscotch krimpets battered in funnel cake with powder sugar

Fried Oreos

$6.00

Funnel cake battered oreos with powdered sugar

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

(v, v+ coming soon!)

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Blended Floats & Milkshakes

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Level 1 Players

Kids Chz Brg

$8.00

4oz cheeseburger with tot&fry combo

Kids Grilled Pb&j

$7.00

Grilled organic peanut butter & rineer farms blackberry jam between bread with tot&fry combo

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar & American on buttered white bread with tot&fry combo

Kids Hot Diggity

$6.00

Grilled beef hot dog with tot&fry combo

Kids Nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Funday Box

Funday Box

Funday Box

$60.00

2 Cheeseburgers, 2 Hot Diggity Dogs, Corn Nuggz, Chicken Tendies or Pickles, Large fry/tot combo, funnel cake or fried oreos, and all the sauces and condiments

Vegetarian Box

$70.00

2 impossible cheeseburgers, 2 fieldroast dogs, corn nuggz, Fried Pickles, funnel cake, & large fry/tot combo. All the sauces and condiments

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.49

20 oz

Blended Floats / Milkshakes

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Float

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Banner pic
Burgertime NJ image

