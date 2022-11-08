Restaurant header imageView gallery

LesbiVeggies

review star

No reviews yet

112 W Merchant St

Audubon, NJ 08106

Order Again

MERCHANDISE

Good Water

$3.00

Ginger shot

$6.00

T shirt

$25.00

Seamoss

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Plant Based, Gluten Free Urban Café!

112 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106

LesbiVeggies image
LesbiVeggies image
LesbiVeggies image

