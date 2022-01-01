Restaurant header imageView gallery

BURRATA

3,805 Reviews

$$

425 white plains rd

Eastchester, NY 10709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Polpettine
Spaghetti

ANTIPASTI

Arancini alla Piemontese

$9.00

white truffle & mushroom risotto balls

Bread

$4.00

toasted pane di sesamo, garlic rub, extra virgin olive oil

Calamari Modo Nostro

$16.00

crispy Point Judith calamari marinated in buttermilk, Calabrian chili aioli

Costolette

$16.00

porcini rubbed Heritage pork ribs, balsamic glaze

Crema Di Burrata

$13.00

stracciatella, sea salt, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil, toasted pane di sesamo

Polpettine

$17.00

veal meatballs, tomato sauce, robiolina cheese, basil, toasted pane di sesamo

INSALATE

tomatoes, red onion, straciatella, torn basil, olio verde

Burrata Salad

$14.00

creamy burrata, roasted sweet peppers, shaved red onion, capers, sherry vinaigrette

Capra Salad

$16.00

goat cheese, frisée, arugula, crispy pancetta, candied pecans, apple

Local Mixed Greens

$9.00

red onions, parsley, chives, aged vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano

Romana Salad

$16.00

baby romaine, warm guanciale, cacio e pepe dressing, pecorino

VERDURE

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

whipped robiolina, crispy sprouts & pancetta, pear agrodolce

Carrots

$12.00

roasted baby carrots, whipped ricotta, thyme, honey

Eggplant

$12.00

roasted eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano

PASTA

Agnolotti

$19.00

short rib filled pasta, butter, aged balsamic, piave, toasted bread crumbs

Gnocchetti

$19.00

lamb bolognese, ricotta, oregano, pistachios

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Pappardelle

$18.00

exotic mushrooms, shallots, butter, white wine, parsley & parmigiano

Pici

$18.00

guanciale, white onion, cracked black pepper, pecorino

Ravioli

$18.00

sheep milk ricotta, classic tomato sauce, basil, pecorino

Rigatoni

$19.00

N.Y. Rohan duck ragu, porcini, parmigiano, orange zest

Spaghetti

$17.00

tomato, basil, garlic & parmigiano

PIZZA

Burrata

$19.00

wild mushrooms, garlic, chili flakes, parmigiano, basil, porcini oil

Goat Cheese

$18.00

walnuts, balsamic red onions, baby arugula, truffle honey

J. Sexton

$18.00

tomato, garlic, chilled burrata, raw basil, olive oil, black pepper, parmigiano

Margherita

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Prosciutto

$19.00

stracchino, smoked mozzarella, balsamic red onions, prosciutto crudo, arugula, parmigiano

Shrooms & Jalapeño

$18.00

wild mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion, thyme, parmigiano

Soppressata

$18.00

tomato, garlic, mozzarella, hot soppressata, basil

Tartufo

$18.00

black truffles, mozzarella, smoked pancetta, chili flakes, parmigiano

SECONDI

Branzino all’acqua pazza

$29.00

Mediterranean sea bass filet served with a cherry pepper, olive and tomato pan sauce

Polletto Al Mattone

$28.00

pan seared all natural Amish chicken flattened under a brick, sauté escarole scented with garlic and lemon

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned, seasonal/regional Italian influenced restaurant in a casual chic setting.

Location

425 white plains rd, Eastchester, NY 10709

Directions

Gallery
BURRATA image
BURRATA image
BURRATA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason Sandwich Co.
orange starNo Reviews
33 Mill Rd Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
The Prince
orange starNo Reviews
31 Mill Road Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Tuckahoe
orange star4.4 • 477
10 Fisher ave tuckahoe, NY 10707
View restaurantnext
Gigante Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 221
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
The Snack Shack
orange starNo Reviews
660 White Plains Rd Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Adriatic Eatery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
733 White Plains Road Eastchester, NY 10583
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eastchester

Gigante Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 221
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Jack's Bar & Restaurant - Eastchester
orange star4.7 • 124
219 Main Street Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eastchester
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston