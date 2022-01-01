Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burrito Republic

434 Reviews

$

5915 71st Ave

Ridgewood, NY 11385

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Bowl
The Mission

Build Your Own Entree

Burrito

Burrito

Build it your way baby! comes with rice beans, your choice of filling, pico de gallo and a sauce of your choice. this is your time to be creative. so add away!

Bowl

Bowl

Build it your way baby! comes with rice beans, your choice of filling, pico de gallo and a sauce of your choice. this is your time to be creative. so add away!

Grilled Quesadilla( No Sides)

Grilled Quesadilla( No Sides)

take it just cheese or add veggies or your favorite filling. Do it your way!

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

3 tortillas filled with your choice of filling topped with cilantro and onion, pico and choose a sauce. add what you like.!

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Nachos- Chips layered with melted cheese, topped with you choice of bean. topped with pico. side of sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños add what you would like! corn, red onions, extra cheese...

Signature Burritos

The Republic

The Republic

$14.00

Chorizo with potatoes, Corn,cheese,cilantro and onions,a bit of red rice,Pinto beans, extra sour cream and some jalapenos.

Go Fish

Go Fish

$14.00

Grilled Tilapia. Cilantro red rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, red onions,Guacamole cilantro and onions, chipotle sauce, side of green sauce

The BIG Buffalo

The BIG Buffalo

$13.50

Buffalo covered grilled chicken, cilantro red rice, pinto beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, blue cheese, guacamole

The Mission

The Mission

$14.00

TINGA chicken, red rice, black beans, shredded cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole side of sauce

Soo Cal

Soo Cal

$14.00

Steak, potatoes, peppers and onions, pinto beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, and chipotle sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.50

Cilantro lime shrimp, grilled with steak grilled w a dash of white wine served over brown rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce

Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$12.00

Clean and simple grilled chicken and spinach, cooked in a green tomatillo sauce, brown rice, pinto beans and pico

Holy Mole

Holy Mole

$13.75

Chicken in a mole sauce, cilantro red rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and onions side of red sauce * CONTAINS NUTS AND GLUTEN

Bean & Cheese*

Bean & Cheese*

$8.75

Brown rice, pinto beans, shredded cheese, pico sour cream. side of sauce

Signature Tacos

Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$5.75

cilantro lime shrimp, steak, dash of white wine topped with pickled red onions, pico de gallo chipotle cream sauce on a corn tortilla.

San Felipe Fish or Shrimp Taco

San Felipe Fish or Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Grilled tilapia or cilantro lime shrimp topped with pickled red onions, pico de gallo, cilantro and onions chipotle sauce on a corn tortilla

Ala carte 1 taco

$4.25

1 taco, your choice of meat, on a tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion, pico, side of hot sauce.

Vegan Menu

Mexi-tarian Burrito

Mexi-tarian Burrito

$11.90

Veggie Mix, brow rice, black beans, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream . try adding vegan cheese!

Vegan Mission Burrito

Vegan Mission Burrito

$15.00

Veggie mix, cilantro red rice, black beans, vegan shredded cheese, guacamole, vegan sour cream, Jalapeños, side of red sauce.

Vegan Cauliflower Mole Burrito

Vegan Cauliflower Mole Burrito

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower in a mole sauce, cilantro red rice, pinto beans, shredded vegan cheese, vegan sour cream, cilantro and onions and jalapeños. CONTAINS NUTS AND GLUTEN

Vegan Bean & Cheese Burrito

Vegan Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.25

Brown rice, pinto beans, vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream side of green sauce

Vegan Quesadilla( No SIDES INCLUDED)

$8.25

Large flour tortilla, filled with melted vegan cheese, side of pico de gallo and vegan sour cream.

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$12.50

Chips topped with vegan cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, side guacamole and side of vegan sour cream and side of red sauce

Vegan Pedros Papas

Vegan Pedros Papas

$10.50

seasoned potatoes, topped with melted vegan cheese, Red sauce, vegan sour cream, pico, cilantro and onions.

Mexi-tarian Taco (no cheese)

$5.25

Our roasted veggie mix, dash of black beans, pico de gallo, on a corn tortilla

Soyrizo y Papa Taco (no cheese)

Soyrizo y Papa Taco (no cheese)

$5.25

home made soyrizo grilled up with some diced potatoes, pico de gallo, served on a flour tortilla

2 Jackfruit Classic Tacos

2 Jackfruit Classic Tacos

$10.00

2 tacos. Jack fruit in a tinga style, served on corn tortillas. topped with cilantro and onions, lime and side of hot sauce

Breakfast Menu Till2pm

Breakfast

Breakfast

$9.25

scrambled eggs, spinach, pico de gallo, pinto beans, salsa, Cheese, sour cream, side of red sauce. add some potatoes or steak! try both!

2 Breakfast Tacos

2 Breakfast Tacos

$7.00

scramble eggs pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream on flour tortillas try adding some potatoes and chorizo!

Sides

Esquites

Esquites

$4.25

corn (off the cob) mayo, cotija cheese, tajin spice, and lime

Vegan Esquites

Vegan Esquites

$5.25

corn (off the cob) vegan mayo, vegan cotija cheese, tajin spice, and lime

Chips and Guacamole

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

*Chips

$2.75
*Pedro's Papas w Carnitas in a Green sauce

*Pedro's Papas w Carnitas in a Green sauce

$9.00

Potatoes coved in melted cheese, topped with carnitas, tomatillo sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro and onions

*Pedro's Papas w tinga in a Red sauce

$9.00

Potatoes coved in melted cheese, topped with Tinga chicken in a spicy red sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro and onions

Lg Guacamole

$4.25

*small Guacamole

$1.25

Side of Rice and/or Beans

$3.25

*Lil Green Sauce

$0.50

*Lil Red Sauce

$0.50

*Side Of Sour Cream

$1.00

*Side Of Pico

$1.00

*Salsa

$2.25

*Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Of VEGAN SOUR Cream

$1.50

Side Of Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.25

Side Of Flour Tortillas(4)

$1.25

All Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mineral Agua 16 Oz

$5.00

16 Oz Plastic Tambarindo

$5.00

16 Oz Plastic Mandarin

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple 16 Oz

$5.00

16 Oz Lime Jarritos

$5.00Out of stock

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Agua Fresca Inhouse Only

$3.25Out of stock

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$4.00Out of stock
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing you your favorite flavors~ Cali style.! Made from our family recipes all the way from California to Oaxaca. Taste the freshness. Serving up the best Mexican food in Ridgewood. Eat well & Eat Clean!

Website

Location

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Directions

