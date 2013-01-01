i Sushi - Queens NY
59-40 Myrtle Ave
Queens, NY 11385
Popular Items
Hot Appetizers
Fried Gyoza Dumpling (6)
Steamed Gyoza Dumpling (6)
Fried Green Gyoza Dumpling (6)
Steamed Green Gyoza Dumpling (6)
Spring Rolls (3)
Edamame
With Sea salt
Veggietizer
Sweet potato,broccoli and asparagus tempura,sweet jalapeno sauce
Fried Shrimp Shumai (7)
Steamed Shrimp Shumai (7)
Tempuratizer
Shrimp tempura，kani crab tempura ，sweet jalapeno sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)
Takoyaki (6)
Shrimp Tempuratizer (4)
4 pc shrimp tempura with sweet jalapeno sauce
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp (5)
With Sweet Chilli Sauce in side the shrimp. 5Pc
Breaded Pollock Fish (3)
Breaded Pollock Fish With Creamy Sauce! 3Pc
Fried Oyster
Deep fried breaded Oyster 5 Pc
Deep Fry Fish Tofu
6 Pc
Breaded Fry Calamari
With sweet jalapeno sauce
Sushi Appetizers
Tuna & Salmon Carpaccio
4 tuna , 4 salmon,& ponzu sauce
Spicy Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna w.the tobiko on top served w spicy mayo
Hamachi Serrano
Yuzu dressing & extra virgin olive oil
Sushi Starter
6 Pcs. Sushi of chef choice
Spicy Tuna Tower
Spicy tuna, mango on bed of seasonal sushi rice, spicy mayo eel sauce on the side.
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pcs sahimi of chef choice
Tuna Tataki
7 pcs of tuna w ponzu sauce
Tuna Naruto
Tuna, Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce 5PC
Salmon Naruto
Salmon,Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce
Kani Naruto
Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce
Soup Salad
Sushi Sashimi A La Carte
Sushi Entree
California Combo
3 California Roll
Chirashi Special
15 pcs sashimi over sushi rice w. Japanese pickles
Sushi Entree w California Roll
9 pc of sushi
Sushi Entree w. Tuna
9 pc of sushi
Sashimi Entree
18 pc of sashimi and sushi rice.
Sushi Sashimi Combo
12 pc sashimi.5 pc sushi,& tuna roll
Sushi For Two
18 pc sushi and I sushi Special roll.
Salmon Dinner
2 pc salmon sushi 2 pc salmon sashimi with golden eye roll
Spicy Roll Combo
Spicy tuna,spicy salmon & spicy crab roll
Spicy Sushi Combo
3 pcs spicy tuna sushi,3 pcs spicy salmon sushi, 2 pc spicy crab sushi w. One spicy tuna roll
Tuna Dinner
2 pc tuna sushi,2 pc tuna sashimi with tuna lover roll
Mixed Dinner
Tuna sushi & sashimi, salmon sushi and sashimi,& tuna amazing roll
Maki Combo
Tuna roll,salmon roll,California roll
Classic Roll
Alaska Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Escolar White Tuna Roll
Fatty Chu Toro Scallion Roll
Futo Maki Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Fried Roll
Smoked Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Salmon Mango Roll
Spicy White Tuna Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Softshell Crab Roll
White Tuna Cucumber Roll
White Tuna Avocado Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Oyster Tempura Roll
Oshinko Roll
Vegetarian Roll
AATC Roll
Avocado Seaweed Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Cucumber Mango Cream Cheese Roll
Cucumber Roll
Kampyo Inari Roll
Mango Cucumber Roll
Mango Avocado Roll
Shitake Mushroom Tempura Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Jalapeno Avocado Mango Roll
Tofu Inari Roll
Pineapple Avocado Roll
Pumpkin Tempura Roll
Peanut Avocado Roll
Oshinko Mushroom Roll
Special Roll
Awesome Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna cucumber topped with salmon avocado with yuzu miso sauce
Dinosaur Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber topped with eel avocado with eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Crab cucumber,topped w eel,avocado w eel sauce
Hamachi lover Roll
Crunchy yellowtail topped w yellowtail serrano,red tobiko & miso sauce
Spicy Delight Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy salmon and tobiko with spicy mayo sauce