i Sushi - Queens NY

59-40 Myrtle Ave

Queens, NY 11385

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll
Miso Soup
Salmon Avocado Roll

Hot Appetizers

Fried Gyoza Dumpling (6)

$6.75
Steamed Gyoza Dumpling (6)

$6.75
Fried Green Gyoza Dumpling (6)

$6.75
Steamed Green Gyoza Dumpling (6)

$6.75
Spring Rolls (3)

$5.95
Edamame

$5.95

With Sea salt

Veggietizer

$7.25

Sweet potato,broccoli and asparagus tempura,sweet jalapeno sauce

Fried Shrimp Shumai (7)

$6.75
Steamed Shrimp Shumai (7)

$6.75
Tempuratizer

$7.50

Shrimp tempura，kani crab tempura ，sweet jalapeno sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)

$13.95
Takoyaki (6)

$6.25
Shrimp Tempuratizer (4)

$8.25

4 pc shrimp tempura with sweet jalapeno sauce

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp (5)

$8.95

With Sweet Chilli Sauce in side the shrimp. 5Pc

Breaded Pollock Fish (3)

$7.95

Breaded Pollock Fish With Creamy Sauce! 3Pc

Fried Oyster

$7.95

Deep fried breaded Oyster 5 Pc

Deep Fry Fish Tofu

$5.50

6 Pc

Breaded Fry Calamari

$7.95

With sweet jalapeno sauce

Sushi Appetizers

Tuna & Salmon Carpaccio

$13.95

4 tuna , 4 salmon,& ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$10.95

Chopped tuna w.the tobiko on top served w spicy mayo

Hamachi Serrano

$11.95

Yuzu dressing & extra virgin olive oil

Sushi Starter

$14.95

6 Pcs. Sushi of chef choice

Spicy Tuna Tower

$10.95

Spicy tuna, mango on bed of seasonal sushi rice, spicy mayo eel sauce on the side.

Sashimi Appetizer

$13.95

9 pcs sahimi of chef choice

Tuna Tataki

$11.95

7 pcs of tuna w ponzu sauce

Tuna Naruto

$10.95

Tuna, Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce 5PC

Salmon Naruto

$10.95

Salmon,Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce

Kani Naruto

$10.95

Kani with avocado served w ponzu sauce

Soup Salad

Miso Soup

$3.75

Green Salad

$3.95

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Avocado Salad

$6.50
Kani Salad

$6.50
Salmon Mango Salad

$10.50

Died salmon and mango on a bed of lettuce,avocados drizzled with miso sauce and spicy mango sauce

Sushi Sashimi A La Carte

Tuna

$3.25
White Tuna

$3.25
Yellowtail

$3.25
Flying Fish Caviar

$3.25
Salmon

$3.25
Kani

$3.25
Fluke

$3.25
Mackerel

$3.25
Eel

$3.25
Striped Bass

$3.25
Shrimp

$3.25
Salmon Roe

$4.50
Spicy Tuna

$3.25
Scallop

$4.50
Red Snapper

$3.25
Tamago

$3.25
Fatty Tuna Chu Toro

$4.75

Sushi Entree

California Combo

$18.95

3 California Roll

Chirashi Special

$28.95

15 pcs sashimi over sushi rice w. Japanese pickles

Sushi Entree w California Roll

$24.95

9 pc of sushi

Sushi Entree w. Tuna

$24.95

9 pc of sushi

Sashimi Entree

$31.95

18 pc of sashimi and sushi rice.

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$29.95

12 pc sashimi.5 pc sushi,& tuna roll

Sushi For Two

$44.95

18 pc sushi and I sushi Special roll.

Salmon Dinner

$21.95

2 pc salmon sushi 2 pc salmon sashimi with golden eye roll

Spicy Roll Combo

$21.95

Spicy tuna,spicy salmon & spicy crab roll

Spicy Sushi Combo

$22.95

3 pcs spicy tuna sushi,3 pcs spicy salmon sushi, 2 pc spicy crab sushi w. One spicy tuna roll

Tuna Dinner

$21.95

2 pc tuna sushi,2 pc tuna sashimi with tuna lover roll

Mixed Dinner

$21.95

Tuna sushi & sashimi, salmon sushi and sashimi,& tuna amazing roll

Maki Combo

$19.95

Tuna roll,salmon roll,California roll

Classic Roll

Alaska Roll

$7.25
Boston Roll

$7.25
California Roll

$6.75
Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50
Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50
Escolar White Tuna Roll

$7.25
Fatty Chu Toro Scallion Roll

$9.25
Futo Maki Roll

$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.25
Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50
Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.25
Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25
Spicy Crab Roll

$7.25
Spicy Fried Roll

$7.25
Smoked Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.25
Salmon Roll

$6.95
Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.25
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95
Salmon Mango Roll

$7.25
Spicy White Tuna Roll

$7.25
Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.95
Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.25
Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.25
Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.25
Spider Softshell Crab Roll

$9.95
White Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.25
White Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.25
Philadelphia Roll

$7.25
Tuna Roll

$7.50
Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50
Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$7.50
Oyster Tempura Roll

$7.95
Oshinko Roll

$5.50

Vegetarian Roll

AATC Roll

$6.25
Avocado Seaweed Roll

$6.25
Avocado Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Mango Cream Cheese Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Kampyo Inari Roll

$6.25
Mango Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Mango Avocado Roll

$6.25
Shitake Mushroom Tempura Avocado Roll

$6.25
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.25
Jalapeno Avocado Mango Roll

$6.25
Tofu Inari Roll

$6.25
Pineapple Avocado Roll

$6.25
Pumpkin Tempura Roll

$6.25
Peanut Avocado Roll

$6.25
Oshinko Mushroom Roll

$6.25

Special Roll

Awesome Roll

$15.25

Crunchy spicy tuna cucumber topped with salmon avocado with yuzu miso sauce

Dinosaur Roll

$15.25

Shrimp tempura,cucumber topped with eel avocado with eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.25

Crab cucumber,topped w eel,avocado w eel sauce

Hamachi lover Roll

$15.25

Crunchy yellowtail topped w yellowtail serrano,red tobiko & miso sauce

Spicy Delight Roll

$15.25

Spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy salmon and tobiko with spicy mayo sauce

Salmon Lover Roll